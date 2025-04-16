Best Genshin Impact Xilonen F2P build

Xilonen in Genshin Impact is an amazing 5-star support character from Natlan. She wields the powers of the Geo element and uses a Sword in combat. Travelers can use her to shred enemy RES to elemental damage and heal party members. Considering she requires relatively low investment to perform well, even F2P players can get good value out of her kit with decent gear.
This article covers Xilonen's best F2P build that will allow players to use her as a support character with low investment.
Genshin Impact Xilonen build for F2P players
Best artifacts for Xilonen
In Genshin Impact, Xilonen is a Defense-scaling character. Her support abilities and healing both scale off of this particular stat, and as such, it is recommended to stack as much DEF on her as possible to maximize her potential.
Here are the recommended artifact main stats for Xilonen's build:
Although it is suggested to stack a lot of DEF on Xilonen, players should ensure they meet her energy requirements first. They should aim for around 180% to 200% Energy Recharge to use her Elemental Burst comfortably. If needed, they can opt for an ER sands when selecting her artifacts.
When it comes to the sub stats for Xilonen's artifacts, these are the ones to prioritize:
- DEF%
- ER
- Crit Rate
- Crit DMG
- Flat DEF
As a support character from Natlan, Xilonen's best artifact set is the Scroll of the Hero of Cinder City. Equipping it to her will enable her to buff the damage output of all her teammates.
However, players can also opt for the Husk of Opulent Dream if they do not have the new set.
Best F2P weapons for Xilonen
There are quite a few F2P (free-to-play) weapon options for Xilonen, however, the Flute of Ezpitzal is the best one. The Sword offers a lot of DEF via its secondary stat and can also provide additional DEF to the wielder after using their Elemental Skill.
Let's look at all the recommended F2P weapons for Xilonen:
- Flute of Ezpitzal (4-star, craftable)
- Cinnabar Spindle (4-star, event-exclusive)
- Favonius Sword (4-star, gacha)
