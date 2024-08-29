Genshin Impact Xilonen ascension materials leaked

Xilonen's ascension materials have been leaked thanks to the ongoing Genshin Impact 5.1 beta. She is a new Geo character set to be released in version 5.1 and is expected to be the only new unit in this update, likely as a 5-star. Travelers looking forward to pulling her can start pre-farming her ascension and talent level-up materials.

This article will cover all the items that one will need to level up Xilonen in Genshin Impact.

Note: The following info is based on leaks and is subject to change.

Genshin Impact Xilonen ascension and talent level-up materials leaked

Here's a list of all the materials required to max ascend Xilonen in Genshin Impact, as per leaks via Hakush.in, a reliable source that keeps all the beta information:

Ascension level Materials Mora required Reward Level 20 Prithiva Topaz Sliver x1

Brilliant Chrysanthemum x3

Sentry's Wooden Whistle x3 20000 Acquaint Fate x1 Level 40 Prithiva Topaz Fragment x3

Gold-Inscribed Secret Source Core x2

Brilliant Chrysanthemum x10

Sentry's Wooden Whistle x15 40000 NA Level 50 Prithiva Topaz Fragment x6

Gold-Inscribed Secret Source Core x4

Brilliant Chrysanthemum x20

Warrior's Metal Whistle x12 60000 Acquaint Fate x1 Level 60 Prithiva Topaz Chunk x3

Gold-Inscribed Secret Source Core x8

Brilliant Chrysanthemum x30

Warrior's Metal Feather x18 80000 NA Level 70 Prithiva Topaz Chunk x6

Gold-Inscribed Secret Source Core x12

Brilliant Chrysanthemum x45

Saurian-Crowned Warrior's Golden Whistle x12 100000 Aquaint Fate x1 Level 80 Prithiva Topaz Gemstone x6

Gold-Inscribed Secret Source Core x20

Brilliant Chrysanthemum x60

Saurian-Crowned Warrior's Golden Whistle x24 120000 NA

Listed below is the total amount of all the materials needed to level up Xilonen and her talents:

Prithiva Topaz Sliver x1

Prithiva Topaz Fragment x9

Prithiva Topaz Chunk x9

Prithiva Topaz Gemstone x6

Brilliant Chrysanthemum x168

Gold-Inscribed Secret Source Core x46

Sentry's Wooden Whistle x36

Warrior's Metal Whistle x96

Saurian-Crowned Warrior's Golden Whistle x129

Teachings of Kindling x9

Guide to Kindling x63

Philosophies of Kindling x114

Mirror of Mushin x18

Crown of Insight x3

Also read: Genshin Impact Xilonen leaks: Release window, kit, and abilities

Where to find all the Xilonen level-up materials?

Prithiva Topaz Sliver, Fragment, Chunk, and Gemstone

Prithiva Topaz Sliver (Image via HoYoverse)

Prithiva Topaz Sliver, Fragment, Chunk, and Gemstone are special elemental stones required to level up Geo characters. Here's a list of enemies that drop them:

Geo Hypostasis

Golden Wolflord

Ruin Serpent

Experimental Field Generator

Brilliant Chrysanthemum

Brilliant Chrysanthemum is a new local specialty item in Natlan. Huitztli Hill and the water around the Stadium of the Sacred Flames are the best locations to farm it.

Sentry's Wooden Whistle, Warrior's Metal Whistle, and Saurian-Crowned Warrior's Golden Whistle

Sentry's Wooden Whistle (Image via HoYoverse)

Here's a list of all the enemies that drop the Sentry's Wooden Whistle and its upper rarities:

Forged Sand Interrogator, Shieldbreaker, and Javelineer

Swiftstep Seeker, Storm Scout, and Armed Courier

Flowing Blade Skirmisher, Grease-Saw, and Harpoon-Thrower

Tepetlisaurus Warrior: Shard Striker and Rockbreaker Blade

Koholasaurus Warrior: Reefsplitter and Waveshuttler

Yumkasaurus Warrior: Flowing Skyfire and Whirling Leaves

Sentry's Wooden Whistle and its other rarities are also available in the in-game shop.

Gold-Inscribed Secret Source Core

Gold-Inscriber Secret Source Core is an upcoming boss item in version 5.1. It will be obtainable after challenging the Secret Source Automaton: Configuration Device.

Teachings of Kindling, Guide to Kindling, and Philosophies of Kindling

Blazing Ruins domain location (Image via HoYoverse)

Teachings of Kindling, Guide to Kindling, and Philosophies of Kindling are character talent level-up materials that can be farmed in the Blazing Ruins Domain in Natlan only on Wednesday, Saturday, and Sunday.

Mirror of Mushin

Mirror of Mushin (Image via HoYoverse)

Mirror of Mushin is a talent level-up material that can be obtained by challenging the weekly Scaramouche boss in Sumeru.

Check out our other Genshin Impact guide:

