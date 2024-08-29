Genshin Impact Xilonen ascension materials leaked

By Hijam Tompok
Modified Aug 29, 2024 07:40 GMT
Xilonen ascension materials leaked (Image via HoYoverse)
Xilonen ascension materials leaked (Image via HoYoverse)

Xilonen's ascension materials have been leaked thanks to the ongoing Genshin Impact 5.1 beta. She is a new Geo character set to be released in version 5.1 and is expected to be the only new unit in this update, likely as a 5-star. Travelers looking forward to pulling her can start pre-farming her ascension and talent level-up materials.

This article will cover all the items that one will need to level up Xilonen in Genshin Impact.

Note: The following info is based on leaks and is subject to change.

Genshin Impact Xilonen ascension and talent level-up materials leaked

Xilonen material list byu/Rashanar inXilonenMains
Here's a list of all the materials required to max ascend Xilonen in Genshin Impact, as per leaks via Hakush.in, a reliable source that keeps all the beta information:

Ascension levelMaterialsMora requiredReward
Level 20Prithiva Topaz Sliver x1
Brilliant Chrysanthemum x3
Sentry's Wooden Whistle x3		20000Acquaint Fate x1
Level 40Prithiva Topaz Fragment x3
Gold-Inscribed Secret Source Core x2
Brilliant Chrysanthemum x10
Sentry's Wooden Whistle x15		40000NA
Level 50Prithiva Topaz Fragment x6
Gold-Inscribed Secret Source Core x4
Brilliant Chrysanthemum x20
Warrior's Metal Whistle x12		60000Acquaint Fate x1
Level 60Prithiva Topaz Chunk x3
Gold-Inscribed Secret Source Core x8
Brilliant Chrysanthemum x30
Warrior's Metal Feather x18		80000NA
Level 70Prithiva Topaz Chunk x6
Gold-Inscribed Secret Source Core x12
Brilliant Chrysanthemum x45
Saurian-Crowned Warrior's Golden Whistle x12		100000Aquaint Fate x1
Level 80Prithiva Topaz Gemstone x6
Gold-Inscribed Secret Source Core x20
Brilliant Chrysanthemum x60
Saurian-Crowned Warrior's Golden Whistle x24		120000NA

Listed below is the total amount of all the materials needed to level up Xilonen and her talents:

  • Prithiva Topaz Sliver x1
  • Prithiva Topaz Fragment x9
  • Prithiva Topaz Chunk x9
  • Prithiva Topaz Gemstone x6
  • Brilliant Chrysanthemum x168
  • Gold-Inscribed Secret Source Core x46
  • Sentry's Wooden Whistle x36
  • Warrior's Metal Whistle x96
  • Saurian-Crowned Warrior's Golden Whistle x129
  • Teachings of Kindling x9
  • Guide to Kindling x63
  • Philosophies of Kindling x114
  • Mirror of Mushin x18
  • Crown of Insight x3

Also read: Genshin Impact Xilonen leaks: Release window, kit, and abilities

Where to find all the Xilonen level-up materials?

Prithiva Topaz Sliver, Fragment, Chunk, and Gemstone

Prithiva Topaz Sliver (Image via HoYoverse)
Prithiva Topaz Sliver (Image via HoYoverse)

Prithiva Topaz Sliver, Fragment, Chunk, and Gemstone are special elemental stones required to level up Geo characters. Here's a list of enemies that drop them:

  • Geo Hypostasis
  • Golden Wolflord
  • Ruin Serpent
  • Experimental Field Generator

Brilliant Chrysanthemum

Brilliant Chrysanthemum is a new local specialty item in Natlan. Huitztli Hill and the water around the Stadium of the Sacred Flames are the best locations to farm it.

Sentry's Wooden Whistle, Warrior's Metal Whistle, and Saurian-Crowned Warrior's Golden Whistle

Sentry&#039;s Wooden Whistle (Image via HoYoverse)
Sentry's Wooden Whistle (Image via HoYoverse)

Here's a list of all the enemies that drop the Sentry's Wooden Whistle and its upper rarities:

  • Forged Sand Interrogator, Shieldbreaker, and Javelineer
  • Swiftstep Seeker, Storm Scout, and Armed Courier
  • Flowing Blade Skirmisher, Grease-Saw, and Harpoon-Thrower
  • Tepetlisaurus Warrior: Shard Striker and Rockbreaker Blade
  • Koholasaurus Warrior: Reefsplitter and Waveshuttler
  • Yumkasaurus Warrior: Flowing Skyfire and Whirling Leaves

Sentry's Wooden Whistle and its other rarities are also available in the in-game shop.

Gold-Inscribed Secret Source Core

Gold-Inscriber Secret Source Core is an upcoming boss item in version 5.1. It will be obtainable after challenging the Secret Source Automaton: Configuration Device.

Teachings of Kindling, Guide to Kindling, and Philosophies of Kindling

Blazing Ruins domain location (Image via HoYoverse)
Blazing Ruins domain location (Image via HoYoverse)

Teachings of Kindling, Guide to Kindling, and Philosophies of Kindling are character talent level-up materials that can be farmed in the Blazing Ruins Domain in Natlan only on Wednesday, Saturday, and Sunday.

Mirror of Mushin

Mirror of Mushin (Image via HoYoverse)
Mirror of Mushin (Image via HoYoverse)

Mirror of Mushin is a talent level-up material that can be obtained by challenging the weekly Scaramouche boss in Sumeru.

Check out our other Genshin Impact guide:

