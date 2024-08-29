Genshin Impact Xilonen ascension materials leaked

Xilonen's ascension materials have been leaked thanks to the ongoing Genshin Impact 5.1 beta. She is a new Geo character set to be released in version 5.1 and is expected to be the only new unit in this update, likely as a 5-star. Travelers looking forward to pulling her can start pre-farming her ascension and talent level-up materials.
This article will cover all the items that one will need to level up Xilonen in Genshin Impact.
Note: The following info is based on leaks and is subject to change.
Genshin Impact Xilonen ascension and talent level-up materials leaked
Here's a list of all the materials required to max ascend Xilonen in Genshin Impact, as per leaks via Hakush.in, a reliable source that keeps all the beta information:
Listed below is the total amount of all the materials needed to level up Xilonen and her talents:
- Prithiva Topaz Sliver x1
- Prithiva Topaz Fragment x9
- Prithiva Topaz Chunk x9
- Prithiva Topaz Gemstone x6
- Brilliant Chrysanthemum x168
- Gold-Inscribed Secret Source Core x46
- Sentry's Wooden Whistle x36
- Warrior's Metal Whistle x96
- Saurian-Crowned Warrior's Golden Whistle x129
- Teachings of Kindling x9
- Guide to Kindling x63
- Philosophies of Kindling x114
- Mirror of Mushin x18
- Crown of Insight x3
Where to find all the Xilonen level-up materials?
Prithiva Topaz Sliver, Fragment, Chunk, and Gemstone
Prithiva Topaz Sliver, Fragment, Chunk, and Gemstone are special elemental stones required to level up Geo characters. Here's a list of enemies that drop them:
- Geo Hypostasis
- Golden Wolflord
- Ruin Serpent
- Experimental Field Generator
Brilliant Chrysanthemum
Brilliant Chrysanthemum is a new local specialty item in Natlan. Huitztli Hill and the water around the Stadium of the Sacred Flames are the best locations to farm it.
Sentry's Wooden Whistle, Warrior's Metal Whistle, and Saurian-Crowned Warrior's Golden Whistle
Here's a list of all the enemies that drop the Sentry's Wooden Whistle and its upper rarities:
- Forged Sand Interrogator, Shieldbreaker, and Javelineer
- Swiftstep Seeker, Storm Scout, and Armed Courier
- Flowing Blade Skirmisher, Grease-Saw, and Harpoon-Thrower
- Tepetlisaurus Warrior: Shard Striker and Rockbreaker Blade
- Koholasaurus Warrior: Reefsplitter and Waveshuttler
- Yumkasaurus Warrior: Flowing Skyfire and Whirling Leaves
Sentry's Wooden Whistle and its other rarities are also available in the in-game shop.
Gold-Inscribed Secret Source Core
Gold-Inscriber Secret Source Core is an upcoming boss item in version 5.1. It will be obtainable after challenging the Secret Source Automaton: Configuration Device.
Teachings of Kindling, Guide to Kindling, and Philosophies of Kindling
Teachings of Kindling, Guide to Kindling, and Philosophies of Kindling are character talent level-up materials that can be farmed in the Blazing Ruins Domain in Natlan only on Wednesday, Saturday, and Sunday.
Mirror of Mushin
Mirror of Mushin is a talent level-up material that can be obtained by challenging the weekly Scaramouche boss in Sumeru.
