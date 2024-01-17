While the position is often a contentious one due to the heavy involvement of AI in its performance, the best goalkeepers in EA FC 24 always stand out from among the rest due to their amazing abilities. Usually, it is the highest-rated and tallest keepers that perform better on the virtual pitch as they can deal with a wide variety of shots and attempts at goal.

That said, the position of a shot-stopper will always be a debatable one, with some agreeing that a player is usable while others believe that they do not perform at a high level. Despite these differences, the list of best goalkeepers in EA FC 24 is dominated by mainstream names from some of the most popular and recognizable teams in the sport today.

Best goalkeepers in EA FC 24: Top 15 highest-rated players

Unlike other positions, where a multitude of attributes and traits determine how good a player is on the virtual pitch, the best goalkeepers in EA FC 24 can often be selected based on their overall ratings. Higher-rated shot-stoppers are often more efficient when it comes to their on-field performances, with their stature and height playing an important role as well.

These are the 15 highest-rated goalkeepers in the game, with the inclusion of both male and female athletes:

Name Card type Rating Iker Casillas Thunderstruck Icon 92 Lev Yashin Icon 92 Hugo Lloris End of an Era 91 Ruud van Nistelrooy Winter Wildcards Icon 91 Edwin van der Sar Centurions Icon 90 Thibaut Courtois Gold 90 Marc-Andre Ter Stegen TOTW 90 Peter Schmeichel Icon 89 Alisson Gold 89 Christine Endler Gold 88 Lukas Hradecky Versus 88 Jerzy Dudek UCL Hero 88 Petr Cech Icon 88 Jan Oblak Gold 88 Ederson Gold 88

With so many current athletes and retired legends of the sport being part of this lineup, it is evident that this list pertains mostly to Ultimate Team and the various card types released over the course of its various promos and special events.

Honorable mentions

With so many promos being added to the game on a regular basis, there are several high-profile names that narrowly missed out on being included in the list of best goalkeepers in EA FC 24. These include the likes of Gianluigi Donnarumma, Manuel Neuer, Mike Maignan, Gregor Kobel, Sandro Panos, and the legendary Jorge Campos.

With both male and female athletes sharing the same pitch in EA FC 24 Ultimate Team, the list also features both men and women. However, hardcore Ultimate Team enthusiasts often overlook how effective a female goalkeeper can be on the virtual pitch entirely due to their low height compared to their male counterparts like Thibaut Courtois or Edwin van der Sar.

This is a rather unfair assumption, as female shot-stoppers like Sandro Panos, Christine Endler, Mary Earps, and Manuela Zinsberger are all effective options in the current meta of the game. After title update 6 severely nerfed the finesse shot playstyle and playstyle+, long-range goals are harder to score, making female keepers worthy of being part of the list containing the best goalkeepers in EA FC 24.