Best God of War Ragnarök offensive build

God of War Ragnarök has a large number of armor sets for players to choose from, with each armor set having its own perks, both visually and statistically. Some provide increased Strength values while others boast enhanced Defense, Runic, or Vitality values.

The armor set in God of War Ragnarök normally consists of three pieces. The first is a chest plate or chest armor, the second is wrist armor or bracers, and the third is waist armor.

This article takes a brief look at the best offensive armor in God of War Ragnarök and how players can obtain it.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the opinions of the writer

Guiding Light armor set and what it offers to players in God of War Ragnarök

The Guiding Light armor set is arguably the best offensive armor set in God of War Ragnarök. It is designed in honor of Tyr, the Norse God of War, and is a major character in the saga of the game.

The armor set provides a decent boost to the player's Strength and Luck stats. Strength increases the damage dealt by Kratos when he uses his attacks, while Luck increases the amount of hacksilver and XP that he can gain throughout his adventures.

Luck is especially useful after one has completed the main story of the game since most players tend to focus on grinding and leveling up after that.

Hacksilver serves as the primary currency in God of War Ragnarök to craft armor, weapon accessories, resurrection stones, and more. XP, on the other hand, is used to unlock skill points for weapons and characters. It also upgrades runic attacks, making their damage or elemental stats more effective.

When Kratos has the Guiding Light armor equipped, he has a moderate chance to increase the Strength stat as well as the Runic and Luck stats on any one of his weapons. This could be the Leviathan Axe, Blades of Chaos, or Draupnir Spear (later in the game).

Players also have a chance to perform a critical hit that results in an explosion every time they attack.

Weapons like the Blades of Chaos and Draupnir Spear are capable of executing attacks at incredible speeds. Players are sure to get these perks and buffs in quick succession, which can prove to be useful during the many boss battles in the game.

How can players obtain Guiding Light armor?

Players cannot craft the Guiding Light armor set in God of War Ragnarök. Instead, they have to find each of its parts in specific locations, where scattered pieces of Tyr’s broken statue lie.

The armor set can be found in Midgard and is part of a Favor called Guiding Light. Players can start the Favor by traveling to Tyr’s broken statue in the middle of the Lake of Nine.

The chest armor piece can be found east of Tyr’s temple, while the waist guard lies north. The wrist armor (or gauntlets) can be found west of the temple.

Poll : 0 votes