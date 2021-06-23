Top 5 guns for perfect headshots in Free Fire

Gunplay is a key aspect of the Garena Free Fire and also a deciding factor for match victories.

The Garena Free Fire hosts many guns in the game, which have great stats that help the players fight against opponents in close, mid, and long-range.

Players preferred to engage in combat only when they are in a favorable position to win. While most professional players are well-acquainted with taking headshots in the game, it can seem like a daunting task for other players, who tend to go for body shots at times.

There are also several weapons that, when used correctly, can easily land headshots based on their in-game accuracy.

Some of the best Free Fire weapons for perfect headshots

#1 M14

The M14 weapon is great for long-range shots in Free Fire (Image via cashify)

The M14 is a long-range rifle that has an accuracy of 57. Players can easily pick enemies from long distances and even land headshots with this gun's impeccable long-range capabilities.

The gun's overall damage output is also impressive and ensures a high damage headshot is on the enemy.

#2 Scar

Easy to perform headshots (Image via cashify)

Scar is the most effective and well-balanced AR weapon of all time. It performs exceptionally well in mid and long-range combat. It performs drag-headshots quite well and is very simple to use. Scar has a great fire rate of 61 and a very decent damage rate of 53, having an accuracy of 41.

This is one of the most commonly used weapons that players often use to perform quicker and easier headshots.

#3 GROZA

A good range weapon from me long-range combat situations in Garena Free Fire (Image via cashify)

Groza is once again one of the strongest assault rifles in Garena Free Fire, with an accuracy of 54 and consistent damage of 61. It is the most effective weapon for medium to long-range combat in the game and brings a lot of versatility as well.

#4 AWM

The AWM is one of the strongest sniper rifles (Image via cashify)

This list would be incomplete without the mention of the greatest sniper of all time: the AWM. The high damage output having an accuracy of 90 makes the weapon capable of one-shotting an enemy with any level of armor.

The AWM would be a killing machine once players are well-acquainted with snipers and would even help win matches in Free Fire with the help of this single weapon.

#5 M1887

M1887 in Garena Free Fire (Image via cashify)

The M1887 is a threat for enemies at close range. It is a large double-shot shotgun with a high damage rate of 100. With a perfect connect on the head, the M1887 can eaknock down the enemy at one blow.

Close-range players can also go for SMGs like MP40. This will help players get quicker and more highly accurate headshots.

Note: The weapons mentioned here are without their skins. Making headshots with high accuracy completely depends on the individual skill of the player.

