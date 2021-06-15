Top 5 tips for solo vs squad fights in Free Fire

Free Fire is known for its quick 10-minute Battle Royale matches and clash squads. However, the pros often go solo against a squad of four. Usually, these matches help seasoned players attain ranks quickly.

The easiest strategy would be to start looking for weapons and armor as soon as the player is airdropped. As the squad is busy collecting items, the solo player can start firing and eliminate a few of them.

Given below are some valuable tips for solo vs squad scenarios in Free Fire.

Free Fire tips for handling solo vs squad situations

1) Use headphones.

Image via Throneful, YouTube

Using headphones while playing Free Fire can go a long way in dodging, ducking, and taking cover. The surround sound and red signs on the map will help the player better understand enemy positions.

2) Don't rush; strategize.

Image via Throneful, YouTube

In a squad vs. solo situation, killing sprees won't be of much help. Players can't just go straight out in the open and fire at random players. Instead, take cover and locate the enemies first.

The solo player can knock out one of the squad members and wait till another member rescues the player to eliminate them both.

3) Make use of grenades and gloo walls.

Image via Garena Free Fire

Some grenades are underrated (for instance, smoke grenades). Smoke grenades are quite useful for escaping, blocking, and confusing enemies. Meanwhile, gloo walls can be used for quick protection,

4) Try to get all kinds of weapons.

The new MINI UZI loads quickly. (Image via Garena Free Fire)

The idea is to be ready for all kinds of combat. For long-range shots, players need a sniper with a scope. During short-range combat, melee weapons that load quickly would be more suitable. Even knives can come in handy for quick close-range slashing.

5) Don't let the squad corner you.

Image via Bluestacks

Remember, it's one against four. The squad can plan and corner you. For instance, if the solo player is camping in a shelter, the squad can block entrances.

It is always smarter to take cover amongst trees or rocks rather than houses. Squads are likely to corner or trap the players in a house and ambush them.

Note: This article reflects the individual opinion of the writer.

