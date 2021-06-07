Top 5 tips for using smoke grenades effectively in Free Fire

While playing Free Fire, most players take smoke grenades for granted. They're just another item that takes up space in the backpack for these gamers.

They will either toss the grenade around for no reason or never even use it. However, if used strategically, smoke grenades can take a user's game up a notch.

How to use smoke grenades effectively in Free Fire

Instead of just carrying it around, gamers can use the smoke grenade in these ways:

1) Equip the scope before deploying the smoke grenade

Scoping in helps zoom in on targets (Image via Arrow Gaming, YouTube)

The smoke grenade disables auto-aim, but it doesn't affect the scope, through which players can see everything clearly enough to aim and shoot.

They mustn't forget to equip the scope before tossing smoke grenades.

2) Use it as a distraction

Confuse enemies who are using scopes (Image via BlueStacks)

As mentioned, smoke grenades disable the auto-aim feature in Free Fire. This would baffle enemies, and it would take them some time to adjust the manual targeting.

Meanwhile, the deployer can equip a scope and shoot opponents and gain an edge.

3) Heal teammates/themselves

Smoking helps in taking cover and healing (Image via Game Today 7, YouTube)

Lower HP is a panicky situation. Especially when players are getting showered with bullets, and HP just keeps dipping. In such a situation, they can smoke-bomb their enemies while taking cover and using the medkit.

While playing with the squad, too, smoke grenades come in handy. Gamers can toss them to cover the region while healing their buddies.

4) Toss the grenade for a smoother escape

Smoking can also help players get out of combat situations (Image via KMR 2G Gamer, YouTube)

Sometimes, retreating is a smart move in Free Fire. But some escapades seem nearly impossible, and moving from one shelter to another is especially tricky and risky when a player is surrounded.

This is when a smoke-filled screen will aid their escape, blocking the region between the two shelters and helping players rush to one.

#5 Block shelters

Gloo wall greandes can be crucial in Free Fire (Image via GamingonPhone)

The shrinking zone in Free Fire sometimes makes it necessary to rush through the map. However, players can't just run into a house where they know an enemy is camping.

Instead, they can get their scope on, toss a smoke grenade inside, and corner the enemy. Gamers can also use this trick alongside gloo wall grenades to block the exits or get closer to enemies.

Note: This article reflects the author's views.

Edited by Ravi Iyer