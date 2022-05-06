Best heroes to play alongside Sojourn in Overwatch 2

Now that the beta is out for Overwatch 2, it’s time for gamers to theorize who to pair with Sojourn.

Like most other team games, team composition can be the difference between wins and losses in Overwatch. There will also be a bit of a learning curve for veterans, since the sequel will feature 5v5 instead of 6v6 gameplay. This means that Sojourn won’t have two tanks to absorb damage for her, so gamers are going to have to coordinate even better.

How should Overwatch teams build to support Sojourn?

To figure out who to pair with Sojourn, it’s important to think about what Sojourn’s role will be. From the outset, it looks like she will be a top-tier DPS attacker with her disruption and railgun damage.

The best character to pair with Sojourn is likely Zarya. This is because her bubbles will keep Sojourn alive for longer.

Zarya is excellent at peeling, or to be more specific, pulling back and keeping her teammates healthy and ready to fight. Considering Sojourn is capable of doing loads of DPS, opponents are going to target her a lot. This means giving Sojourn a shield could keep her from facing an early death.

Zarya pairs with Sojourn very nicely (Image via Blizzard)

The only downside that comes with this is that only one Tank can be run in the 5v5 gameplay. That means choosing Zarya means foregoing a Winston or Reinhardt.

This decision will really depend on what the team wants to do. Choosing Zarya basically means that they are committing to supporting Sojourn. If the team doesn’t necessarily want to do that, they may want to play with Reinhardt or Winston instead.

Another great character to play with Sojourn could be Ana. With precise grenade play, Ana could make it infuriating for the other team to try and fight Sojourn.

Considering the fact that Ana’s Bioptic Grenades prevent healing on the opponents and also heal her teammates, she could be Sojourn’s new best friend. However, the success of this strategy largely depends on the skill of the Ana player. Ana gets her best value by tossing grenades onto bunches of players. Obviously, an opposing team won’t scrunch up to make it easy for her, so the Ana player will need to have top-notch aim.

Edited by Siddharth Satish