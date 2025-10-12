10 best holding midfielders in EA FC 26

The best way to judge holding midfielders in EA FC 26 is by analyzing their jumping reach, interceptions, tackling, and other defensive metrics. Therefore, the list mostly contains CMs and CDMs like N'Golo Kante, Camavinga, Rice, and more, who are mostly known for their ability to work like a protective screen in front of your defenders.
In this article, we discuss the best holding midfielders in EA FC 26. Note that players with the "++" role familiarity have been placed higher on the list.
Kante and nine other best holding midfielders in EA FC 26
Check out the table below for the best holding midfielders in EA FC 26:
*players with "++" role
1) Moises Caicedo
OVR: 87
The 87-rated Chelsea CDM/CM is among the best holding midfielders in EA FC 26 with "++" role familiarity. Caicedo has an 84 rating in defense, along with 87 ratings in interception and defensive awareness. He also has 87-rated interception, 83-rated defensive awareness, 86-rated standing, and 83-rated sliding tackle.
2) Ryan Gravenberch
OVR: 85
Liverpool star Ryan Gravenberch has been having a great season so far. He has an 81 rating in both defense and physicality. His 88-rated interceptions make it easier for the CBs behind him. The Dutch midfielder also has 80-rated defensive awareness, 82-rated standing tackle, and 78-rated sliding tackle. With a 78 rating in shooting, Gravenberch is also great at scoring from long ranges.
3) Lena Oberdorf
OVR: 84
Bayern Munich's Lena Oberdorf is also a great holding midfielder in EA FC 26. The German CDM is rated 85 in defense and physicality, 85 in interception, and 88 in defensive awareness. Besides, her 87-rated standing tackle and 80-rated sliding tackle make her a reliable defensive midfielder.
4) Janina Minge
OVR: 84
Janina Minge has a 77 rating in defense and an 80 rating in physicality. The German CM also has 75-rated defensive positioning, 79-rated standing tackle, and 71-rated sliding tackle. While her other defensive statistics don't look impressive, it is not surprising, given that she is a traditional center midfielder and not a CDM. However, her 86 rating in interceptions makes her a decent pick for the role of a holding midfielder.
5) Declan Rice
OVR: 87
Arsenal CDM Declan Rice is one of the best overall holding midfielders on the list. Rice has an 83 rating in both defense and physicality, along with an 86 rating in interceptions and an 81 rating in defensive awareness. However, Rice's 86-rated passing and 80-rated dribbling stats are what make him an all-round option in midfield.
6) Kim Little
OVR: 85
Scottish midfielder Kim Little is rated 78 in defense, 79 in interception, and 76 in defensive awareness. Despite being a CDM, her defensive rating is not very impressive. She has an 87 rating in standing tackle and a decent 77 rating in sliding tackle. However, a defensive midfielder with such tackling ratings is an advantage for any team.
7) N'Golo Kante
OVR: 85
N'Golo Kante is one of the best CDMs of his generation. The ex-Chelsea star is currently playing for Al-Ittihad in the Saudi Pro League. Despite being past his prime, Kante still has an impressive defense (85) rating with 88-rated defensive awareness and interceptions. His 90-rated standing tackle and 85-rated sliding tackles make it harder for attackers to get past him.
8) Palhinha
OVR: 83
Despite seeing his pace, shooting, and other ratings drop over time, Palhinha is still one of Portugal's top backup players and among the best holding midfielders in EA FC 26. With an 84 rating in defense and an 85 rating in physicality, along with an 85 rating in interception and an 83 rating in defensive awareness, Palhinha can hold the opponent attackers to make the job easier for defenders.
9) Eduardo Camavinga
OVR: 83
Real Madrid star Eduardo Camavinga is a versatile CDM who can provide reliability in LB and CDM roles. The youngster has an 81 rating in passing and an 84 rating in dribbling, making him a great midfield option. He has decent ratings in defense (78) and physicality (80), interception (82), and standing tackle (82). Besides a 76 rating in defensive awareness and an 81 rating in sliding tackle, he is a reliable option for the holding midfielder role.
10) Lucas Torreira
OVR: 83
Lucas Torreira is another great choice for a holding midfielder in EA FC 26. He has 81-rated dribbling and defense, along with 79-rated physicality. The Uruguayan CDM also has a decent rating in interception (83) and defensive positioning (85), and can be a helpful holding midfielder option in the team.
Players like Martin Zubimendi, Thomas Partey, Kamara, etc., are also great options when you are looking for the best holding midfielders in FC 26.
