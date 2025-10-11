10 best box-to-box midfielders in EA FC 26

The best box-to-box midfielders in EA FC 26 are players who possess impeccable stamina, defensive awareness, passing, vision, and long shots rating. These are the hardest-working midfielders, who help while attacking, disrupt sudden counterattacks from opponents, and try to take control of the midfield, giving the opposition fewer chances to dominate the middle of the park.
This list features players like Bruno Guimaraes, Federico Valverde, Nicolo Barella, and more. Do note that players with "++" role familiarity are placed higher on the list than those with better overall ratings.
Bruno Guimaraes and other best box-to-box midfielders in EA FC 26
Check out the table for the list of the best box-to-box midfielders in EA FC 26:
*players with "++" role familiarity
1) Federico Valverde
OVR: 89
Real Madrid star Federico Valverde is one of the best box-to-box midfielders in EA FC 26. The Uruguayan versatile CM has an 84 rating in passing, an 86 rating in vision, an 88 rating in short passes, and an 82 rating in defensive awareness. However, the best aspect of his gameplay is his 93-rated stamina and his 91-rated long shots.
2) Rose Lavelle
OVR: 87
American center midfielder Rose Lavelle has 84-rated passing and 88-rated vision, along with a 91 rating in short passes. While these stats highlight her ability as a CM and a CAM, she has an 86 rating in stamina, which makes her a great pick as a box-to-box midfielder. With an 87 rating in dribbling, she is a great carrier of the ball as well.
3) Declan Rice
OVR: 87
Declan Rice, Arsenal's star CDM, can also work as a box-to-box midfielder in EA FC 26 if need be. Rice has an 84 rating in passing, along with a decent 79 vision, which is quite high for defensive midfielders. He also has a 92 rating in stamina, an 86 in short pass, and an 80 rating in dribbling. However, as a defensive/box-to-box midfielder, Rice's defensive awareness (81) and stamina (89) ratings are reassuring for any gamer.
4) Nicolo Barella
OVR: 87
Nicolo Barella was a crucial part of Inter Milan's recent Scudetto triumph. The center midfielder has an 84 rating in passing, an 85 rating in vision, and an 89 rating in short pass. He also has 86-rated dribbling, 81-rated defense, 80-rated defensive positioning, and an impressive 89-rated stamina, making him a great pick for the box-to-box midfielder position as well.
5) Bruno Guimaraes
OVR: 86
Bruno Guimaraes is a versatile Brazilian midfielder who can also play box-to-box. The 86-rated CM is 84-rated in both passing and dribbling, 86-rated in vision, and 88-rated in short passing. His 90-rated stamina, however, is the best aspect of his gameplay.
6) Svenja Huth
OVR: 85
German center midfielder Svenja Huth is also a great pick if you are looking for a top-tier box-to-box midfielder. She has an 84 rating in passing and an 86 rating in dribbling. Although not the best in defensive positioning or overall defense, Huth is a reliable pick for the box-to-box midfielder owing to her 92 rating in stamina and impressive passing skills.
7) Snadro Tonali
OVR: 86
The versatile Italian CDM has an 82 rating in passing, along with an 80 rating in dribbling. Tonali has an impressive 81 rating in defense and defensive awareness. Although his vision (79) could use some improvement, his 86 rating in short passes and 83 rating in stamina make him a decent pick.
8) Manuela Giugliano
OVR: 85
Italian center midfielder Manuela Giugliano can also play as a box-to-box midfielder in EA FC 26. The CM has 84-rated passing, 86-rated dribbling, 86-rated vision, and 87-rated short passing. Giugliano also has a decent rating in defensive awareness (74) and an 88 rating in stamina.
9) Scott McTominay
OVR: 85
Napoli's versatile central midfielder, Scott McTominay, has a decent 77 rating in passing, an 80 rating in defense and dribbling, 78 in defensive awareness, and 79 in vision. However, his 84-rated short passing, 81-rated long shots, and 92-rated stamina make him a good pick for the box-to-box midfielders role.
10) Joao Neves
OVR: 85
Joao Neves, the 85-rated center midfielder, has an 80 rating in pass, an 84 rating in dribbling, an 84 rating in vision, an 86 rating in short pass, and an 83 rating in defensive awareness. These ratings, combined with his 92-rated stamina, 82-rated defense, and 83-rated physicality, make him a good choice for any EA FC 26 team.
You can also choose players like Bernardo Silva, Aurelien Tchouameni, Marcos Llorente, Eduardo Camavinga, etc, who also deserve mention on the list of the best box-to-box midfielders in EA FC 26.
