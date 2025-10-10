10 best inside forwards in EA FC 26

The best inside forwards in EA FC 26 are essentially wingers who can cut inside and put the ball into the back of the net when your striker's tricks aren't working. These goal-scoring wingers have great composure even when marked by multiple defenders. These players are also great dribblers, making them one of the toughest attacking players to defend against.

Ad

The list of the best inside forwards in EA FC 26 features players like Mohamed Salah, Kylian Mbappe, and Caroline Hansen, among others. Read on to learn more.

Mohamed Salah and nine other of the best inside forwards in EA FC 26

Check out the list of the best inside forwards in EA FC 26:

Players Position(s) Overall Pace Shooting Dribbling Mohamed Salah RM/RW 91 89 88 90 Kylian Mbappe ST/LM/LW 91 97 90 92 Ousmane Dembele ST/CAM/RW 90 91 88 93 Caroline Graham Hansen RW/RM 90 89 87 90 Vinicius Jr. LW/LM/ST 89 95 84 91 Bukayo Saka RW/RM 88 84 82 88 Sophia Wilson ST/CAM/LW 88 92 87 89 Lauren Hemp LW/LM 87 91 77 87 Khvicha Kvaratskhelia LW/LM/RW 87 86 80 88 Temwa Chawinga LW/RM/LM 86 91 82 83

Ad

Trending

1) Mohamed Salah

Mohamed Salah is the highest-rated player in EA FC 26 (Image via EA Sports)

OVR: 91

Ad

Mohamed Salah is among the highest-rated players in FC 26. The star winger of Liverpool has 89-rated pace, 88-rated shooting, and 90-rated dribbling. Salah also has a 94 rating in finishing, a decent 78 rating in long shots, an amazing 90 rating in ball control, and a 93 rating in composure. Such amazing ball control and composure stats enhance his dribbling, making it hard for defenders to mark him.

Also read: Best Advanced Forwards in FC 26

Ad

2) Kylian Mbappe

Kylian Mbappe is among the fastest forwards in EA FC 26 (Image via EA Sports)

OVR: 91

Ad

Kylian Mbappe is also among the highest-rated players in the game. The Real Madrid star from France has a blistering pace (97), and his shooting (90), finishing (92), and long shots (86) stats are also better than most players on this list. Mbappe also has 92-rated dribbling, and with a 93 rating in ball control and agility, and an impressive 88 in composure, helps keep his calm until the ball is placed in the back of the net.

Ad

Also read: Best target forwards in FC 26

3) Ousmane Dembele

Dembele is among the second-highest-rated players in the game (Image via EA Sports)

OVR: 90

Ad

The 90-rated Frenchman was one of the most crucial parts of PSG's UCL-winning team last season. The versatile striker can operate from the CAM or RW position, making it hard for defenders to keep him in check, especially during fierce counter-attacking build-ups. Dembele has a 91-rated pace, 88-rated shooting, 93-rated dribbling, as well as impressive ratings in finishing (90), long shots (85), agility (94), and ball control (94).

Also read: Best poachers in EA FC 26

Ad

4) Carole Graham Hansen

Caroline Hansen possesses amazing ball control ability (Image via EA Sports)

OVR: 90

Ad

The Barcelona women's team's star winger arrives in EA FC 26 with an impressive 89 rating in pace, 87 in shooting, and 90 in dribbling. Hansen has an 86 rating in finishing with an 88 in long shots. However, her most impressive stats are for dribbling, which include her 94-rated agility and 90-rated ball control. While she can still improve her composure (84) a bit, overall, she is among the best inside forwards in the game.

Also read: Best Classic 10 CAMs in EA FC 26

Ad

5) Vinicius Jr.

Vini Jr is a top-tier winger and an amazing goalgetter in FC 26 (Image via EA Sports)

OVR: 89

Ad

The Brazilian left-winger is among the best inside forwards in EA FC 26. The 89-rated Real Madrid star has amazing pace (95) and shooting (84), along with an 88 rating in finishing and 83 in long shots. Vinicius also has a 91 rating in dribbling, along with a 94 rating in agility and a 90 rating in ball control.

Also read: Best shadow strikers in EA FC 26

6) Bukayo Saka

Bukayo Saka is Arsenal's star winger (Image via EA Sports)

OVR: 88

Ad

Bukayo Saka, the 88-rated Arsenal star, is only 24 years old but has already become a core member of the English national team. The left-footed right-winger has 84-rated pace, 82-rated shooting, 84-rated finishing, and an 81-rated long shots. With an 88 rating in dribbling and ball control, and an 85 rating in agility, Saka can always confuse the opponent's fullbacks and cut inside to score or to assist his teammates.

Also read: Best stoppers in FC 26

Ad

7) Sophia Wilson

Sophia Wilson has amazing ball control and pace (Image via EA Sports)

OVR: 88

Ad

The 88-rated versatile striker has a 92 rating in pace, along with an 87 in shooting and an 89 in finishing. However, those are the traits of a striker. This right-footed player can also play as an Inside Forward, and her agility (85), ball control (91), composure (80), and amazing ability to dribble (89) help her in the process. She can easily dribble past multiple markers to cut inside and place the ball into the back of the net with an amazing long shot (86).

Ad

Also read: Best attacking wingbacks in FC 26

8) Lauren Hemp

Lauren Hemp is a reliable inside forward in the game (Image via EA Sports)

OVR: 87

Ad

Lauren Hemp, the versatile English left-footed left winger playing for Manchester City, boasts a 91 rating in pace and an impressive 87 rating in dribbling, complemented by a 90 rating in agility and an 87 rating in ball control. While Hemp's shooting (77), finishing (78), long shots, and composure (70) stats are not particularly impressive, she boasts an 84 rating in passing, which enables her to assist teammates after cutting inside the box.

Also read: Best right wingers in FC 26

Ad

9) Khvicha Kvaratskhelia

Khvicha Kvaratskhelia's card in FC 26 (Image via EA Sports)

OVR: 87

Ad

Khvicha Kvaratskhelia, the ex-Napoli, current PSG star from Georgia, is one of the best inside forwards in EA FC 26. The player with an 86 rating in pace, an 80 rating in shooting, an 81 rating in finishing, and an 86 rating in long shots has scored and assisted at some of the most crucial moments of matches during both Napoli's last Serie A and PSG's first-ever UCL triumphs. Kvaratskhelia also has an 88 rating in dribbling and ball control, along with an 86 rating in agility.

Ad

Also read: Best players with Whipped Pass PlayStyle in FC 26

10) Temwa Chawinga

Temwa Chawinga is among the best inside forwards in the game (Image via EA Sports)

OVR: 87

Ad

Temwa Chawinga, the 87-rated Malawi footballer for KC Current (NWSL), is our final pick on the list of the best inside forwards in EA FC 26. Chawinga has a 91 rating in pace and an 89 rating in finishing. Her 82 rating in shooting, 83 rating in dribbling, 84 rating in agility, and 87 rating in ball control help her to easily dribble past enemy defenders.

Also read: Best players with Gamechanger PlayStyle

Phil Foden, Bryan Mbuemo, Luis Diaz, and such other players are also some good options if you are looking for an inside forward in EA FC 26. However, it is better to opt for the players with inside forwards with "++" role familiarity to get the best results.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Subhadip Dey Subhadip is an Esports and Gaming writer at Sportskeeda, specializing in mobile games, sports simulators, MOBAs, online strategy titles, virtual board games, and gacha games. He has published over 1000 articles for the site, fetching more than 10 million views.



He considers his interviews with MLBB's Esports head Ray Ng and MAL Malaysia's first Paralympian Ahmed "Syakz" Syakirin as career highlights and his experience includes stints at Contentroop and iSquad Solutions between 2017-2023.



Subhadip’s writing prowess is deeply rooted in his research, and he is constantly scouring the official websites and social media pages of his favorite titles. If there’s a rumor floating around, he digs deep to find the source and pens it down only after he’s searched every Discord server and reliable leaker with a history of accurately predicting in-game events.



When it comes to playtime, he indulges in fast-paced multiplayer titles like the EA FC franchise and MLBB, while solo, story-driven games like Assassins Creed and Watchdogs are his top choices to keep calm and drive away boredom.



HomeBois (MLBB) is his favorite esports team and he draws inspiration from esports personalities like Ahmed Syakirin and S8ul’s Dynamo. If he were to recommend any games to a video game skeptic, they’d be Clash of Clans and eFootball. He also



Besides gaming, Subhadip loves reading fiction, gardening, playing the guitar, and watching football. Know More

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.