10 best Poachers in EA FC 26 (Ranked)

The best goal poachers in EA FC 26 can help you net amazing goals whenever your team needs one. The best goal poachers are mostly known for their attacking positioning, shot power, finishing, and other stats. Strength is also an important stat here, as these players constantly engage with opponent defenders to win the ball.

Ad

This list features players like Cristiano Ronaldo, Bryan Mbueno, Ada Hederberg, and more. Note that this list ranks the players based on their role familiarity. Therefore, those with "++" role familiarity are ranked higher than those with the better overall rating. Read on to learn more.

Marcus Thuram and some of the other best Poachers in EA FC 26

Check out the list of the best Poachers in EA FC 26 from the table below:

Ad

Trending

Players Position(s) Overall Shooting Attacking positioning Finishing Alba Redondo ST/LM/RW/LW 84 85 87 87 Marcus Thuram ST 85 83 86 85 Vivianne Midiema ST/CAM 85 85 86 86 Bryan Mbuemo RW/RM/ST 85 84 84 87 Barbra Banda* ST 85 82 86 87 Cristiano Ronaldo* ST 85 88 89 88 Ada Hegerberg* ST 87 86 89 89 Alexander Isak* ST 88 89 89 91 Marie Katoto* ST 88 87 91 90 Alessia Russo* ST/CM/CAM 89 88 90 90

Ad

*players with the Poacher++ role in EA FC 26

10) Alba Redondo

Redondo is a prolific goal getter of the Real Madrid women's team (Image via EA Sports)

OVR: 84

Ad

Alba Redondo is among the most versatile strikers in EA FC 26, with an overall rating of 84. The striker from Real Madrid women's team has a shooting rating of 85, along with an 87 in both attacking positioning and finishing. She also has an 85 in shot power and an 82 in long shot, making her a reliable attacker.

Also read: best Classic 10 CAMs in FC 26

9) Marcus Thuram

The FC 26 card of Marcus Thuram (Image via EA Sports)

OVR: 85

Ad

Marcus Thuram, the French striker playing for Inter Milan, has an overall 85 rating, along with an 86 in pace and an 83 in shooting. Thuram has an 86 rating in attacking positioning and an 85 rating in finishing. He also has an 84 rating in shot power. However, there is room for improvement in his long shot (79) ratings.

Also read: Best shadow strikers in FC 26

8) Vivianne Miedema

Miedema is a great pick if you need a poacher (Image via EA Sports)

OVR: 85

Ad

The Manchester City women's team's star player has an 85 rating in shooting, along with an impressive 82 in pace. Miedema is also great at dribbling (85). Moreover, her 86 rating in attacking positioning and finishing makes her a reliable option to lead your team's attack.

Also read: Best ball-playing defenders in FC 26

7) Bryan Mbuemo

Bryan Mbuemo's player card in FC 26 (Image via EA Sports)

OVR: 85

Ad

The overall 85-rated, versatile RW is one of the best poachers in EA FC 26. The Cameroon international has an 88 pace rating, along with an 84 in shooting and also in dribbling. However, the best aspect of his gameplay is his amazing finishing (87) stat. Apart from that, Mbuemo also has an impressive attacking positioning (84) and shot power (83) rating.

Also read: Best stoppers in FC 26

6) Barbra Banda

Barbra Banda can help you with amazing pace and finishing (Image via EA Sports)

OVR: 85

Ad

The Orlando Pride's women's team's star striker from Zambia has an amazing 92 rating in pace, an 82 in shooting, an 86 in attacking positioning, and an 87 in finishing. Banda also has an 81 in shot power and a decent 76 rating in long shot. However, the best aspect of Banda's gameplay is her 93 rating in strength.

Also read: Best attacking wingbacks in FC 26

5) Cristiano Ronaldo

Even at this age, Ronaldo still makes it to the list of the best poachers in the game (Image via EA Sports

OVR: 85

Ad

The Portuguese superstar is still on the list of the best Poachers in EA FC 26. The Al-Nassr forward has an 88 rating in shooting, along with an 80 rating in dribbling. However, the best aspect of his gameplay is his attacking position (89), finishing (88), and shot power (91) ratings. Ronaldo is also capable of scoring long-range goals with an 84 rating in long shots.

Also read: Best right wingers in FC 26

4) Ada Hegerberg

Ada Hederberg has great finishing ratings (Image via EA Sports)

OVR: 87

Ad

The overall 87-rated Norwegian striker playing for the Lyon women's team in France has an 86 rating in shooting and an 85 in dribbling. The Nordic striker has an 89 rating in attacking position and finishing, along with an 82 in shot power, and an 85 in both long shot and strength. Such stats make her a great pick to lead your team's attack in EA FC 26.

3) Alexander Isak

Alexander Isak card in EA FC 26 (Image via EA Sports)

OVR: 88

Ad

Alexander Isak, Liverpool's star signing of this summer, has an 88 overall rating and an 89 shooting rating. After an exceptional season with Newcastle United, Alexander Isak has arrived in Liverpool, and his stats in EA FC 26 reflect his abilities. He has an 89 rating in attacking position, along with a 91 in both finishing and shot power. Isak also has a decent 83 rating in scoring from long shots.

2) Marie Katoto

Marie Katoto, in the right formation, can bag many goals for your team (Image via EA Sports)

OVR: 88

Ad

Marie Katoto, the 88-rated French striker playing for the Lyon women's team, has an 85 rating in pace, an 87 in shooting, a 91 in positioning, and a 90 in finishing. Such stats make her one of the most reliable scorers in EA FC 26. Katoto also has impressive shot power (84) and long-shot (83) ratings.

1) Alessia Russo

Alessia Russo is the best poacher in EA FC 26 (Image via EA Sports)

OVR: 89

Alessia Russo, the English international who plays for Arsenal's women's team, is the best poacher in EA FC 26. Russo, the 89-rated versatile striker, has an 88 rating in shooting and an 87 in dribbling. However, her attacking positioning (90) and finishing (90) stats are the best aspects of her gameplay. Russo also has an amazing shot power (88) and long-shot (86) rating.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Subhadip Dey Subhadip is an Esports and Gaming writer at Sportskeeda, specializing in mobile games, sports simulators, MOBAs, online strategy titles, virtual board games, and gacha games. He has published over 1000 articles for the site, fetching more than 10 million views.



He considers his interviews with MLBB's Esports head Ray Ng and MAL Malaysia's first Paralympian Ahmed "Syakz" Syakirin as career highlights and his experience includes stints at Contentroop and iSquad Solutions between 2017-2023.



Subhadip’s writing prowess is deeply rooted in his research, and he is constantly scouring the official websites and social media pages of his favorite titles. If there’s a rumor floating around, he digs deep to find the source and pens it down only after he’s searched every Discord server and reliable leaker with a history of accurately predicting in-game events.



When it comes to playtime, he indulges in fast-paced multiplayer titles like the EA FC franchise and MLBB, while solo, story-driven games like Assassins Creed and Watchdogs are his top choices to keep calm and drive away boredom.



HomeBois (MLBB) is his favorite esports team and he draws inspiration from esports personalities like Ahmed Syakirin and S8ul’s Dynamo. If he were to recommend any games to a video game skeptic, they’d be Clash of Clans and eFootball. He also



Besides gaming, Subhadip loves reading fiction, gardening, playing the guitar, and watching football. Know More

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.