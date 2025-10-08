10 best Poachers in EA FC 26 (Ranked)

The best goal poachers in EA FC 26 can help you net amazing goals whenever your team needs one. The best goal poachers are mostly known for their attacking positioning, shot power, finishing, and other stats. Strength is also an important stat here, as these players constantly engage with opponent defenders to win the ball.
This list features players like Cristiano Ronaldo, Bryan Mbueno, Ada Hederberg, and more. Note that this list ranks the players based on their role familiarity. Therefore, those with "++" role familiarity are ranked higher than those with the better overall rating. Read on to learn more.
Marcus Thuram and some of the other best Poachers in EA FC 26
Check out the list of the best Poachers in EA FC 26 from the table below:
*players with the Poacher++ role in EA FC 26
10) Alba Redondo
OVR: 84
Alba Redondo is among the most versatile strikers in EA FC 26, with an overall rating of 84. The striker from Real Madrid women's team has a shooting rating of 85, along with an 87 in both attacking positioning and finishing. She also has an 85 in shot power and an 82 in long shot, making her a reliable attacker.
9) Marcus Thuram
OVR: 85
Marcus Thuram, the French striker playing for Inter Milan, has an overall 85 rating, along with an 86 in pace and an 83 in shooting. Thuram has an 86 rating in attacking positioning and an 85 rating in finishing. He also has an 84 rating in shot power. However, there is room for improvement in his long shot (79) ratings.
8) Vivianne Miedema
OVR: 85
The Manchester City women's team's star player has an 85 rating in shooting, along with an impressive 82 in pace. Miedema is also great at dribbling (85). Moreover, her 86 rating in attacking positioning and finishing makes her a reliable option to lead your team's attack.
7) Bryan Mbuemo
OVR: 85
The overall 85-rated, versatile RW is one of the best poachers in EA FC 26. The Cameroon international has an 88 pace rating, along with an 84 in shooting and also in dribbling. However, the best aspect of his gameplay is his amazing finishing (87) stat. Apart from that, Mbuemo also has an impressive attacking positioning (84) and shot power (83) rating.
6) Barbra Banda
OVR: 85
The Orlando Pride's women's team's star striker from Zambia has an amazing 92 rating in pace, an 82 in shooting, an 86 in attacking positioning, and an 87 in finishing. Banda also has an 81 in shot power and a decent 76 rating in long shot. However, the best aspect of Banda's gameplay is her 93 rating in strength.
5) Cristiano Ronaldo
OVR: 85
The Portuguese superstar is still on the list of the best Poachers in EA FC 26. The Al-Nassr forward has an 88 rating in shooting, along with an 80 rating in dribbling. However, the best aspect of his gameplay is his attacking position (89), finishing (88), and shot power (91) ratings. Ronaldo is also capable of scoring long-range goals with an 84 rating in long shots.
4) Ada Hegerberg
OVR: 87
The overall 87-rated Norwegian striker playing for the Lyon women's team in France has an 86 rating in shooting and an 85 in dribbling. The Nordic striker has an 89 rating in attacking position and finishing, along with an 82 in shot power, and an 85 in both long shot and strength. Such stats make her a great pick to lead your team's attack in EA FC 26.
3) Alexander Isak
OVR: 88
Alexander Isak, Liverpool's star signing of this summer, has an 88 overall rating and an 89 shooting rating. After an exceptional season with Newcastle United, Alexander Isak has arrived in Liverpool, and his stats in EA FC 26 reflect his abilities. He has an 89 rating in attacking position, along with a 91 in both finishing and shot power. Isak also has a decent 83 rating in scoring from long shots.
2) Marie Katoto
OVR: 88
Marie Katoto, the 88-rated French striker playing for the Lyon women's team, has an 85 rating in pace, an 87 in shooting, a 91 in positioning, and a 90 in finishing. Such stats make her one of the most reliable scorers in EA FC 26. Katoto also has impressive shot power (84) and long-shot (83) ratings.
1) Alessia Russo
OVR: 89
Alessia Russo, the English international who plays for Arsenal's women's team, is the best poacher in EA FC 26. Russo, the 89-rated versatile striker, has an 88 rating in shooting and an 87 in dribbling. However, her attacking positioning (90) and finishing (90) stats are the best aspects of her gameplay. Russo also has an amazing shot power (88) and long-shot (86) rating.
