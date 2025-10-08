10 best Classic 10 CAMs in EA FC 26 (Ranked)

The best Classic 10 CAMs in EA FC 26 are players with elite vision and passing ability. Someone might not be the fastest on the pitch, but can dictate play from behind the strikers, unlock defenses with their passing, and create chances. These players are not tasked with defensive responsibilities, but they are crucial in counterattacks and attacking transitions.

Players like Marta, Debinha, Kevin de Bruyne, and more feature on the list of the best Classic 10 CAMs in EA FC 26. Note that the players with "++" role familiarity are ranked higher than those that may have better overall ratings.

Kevin de Bruyne and other best Classic 10 CAMs in EA FC 26

Check out the list of the top-tier Classic 10 CAMs in EA FC 26:

Players Position(s) Overall Passing Attacking positioning Vision Leonardo Fernandes CAM/ST 78 78 78 77 Joey Veerman CM/CDM/CAM 79 84 73 87 John McGinn LM/RM/RM/CAM 81 78 77 79 Julian Brandt CAM/CM 83 83 82 86 Manuela Giugliano CM/CDM/CAM 85 84 84 86 Debinha CAM/CM/RW 88 86 87 90 Marta* CAM/RM/ST 85 84 86 92 Caroline Weir* CAM/CDM/CM 85 84 84 87 Kevin de Bruyne* CM/CAM 87 92 81 92 Rose Lavelle* CM/CAM 87 84 87 88

*players with "++" role familiarity

10) Leonardo Fernandez

The Uruguayan is a promising Classic 10 CAM in EA FC 26 (Image via EA Sports)

OVR: 78

Leonardo Fernandez, the 78-rated Uruguayan who plays for Penarol, is among the best Classic 10 CAMs in EA FC 26. While his main position is that of a CAM, Fernandez can also play as a striker with his 81-rated shooting and 80-rated finishing. His decent ratings in attacking positioning (78), passing (78), and vision (77) make him a good Classic 10 CAM in the game.

9) Joey Veerman

Joey Veerman is a great pick for the Classic 10 CAM in EA FC 26 (Image via EA Sports)

OVR: 79

Joey Veerman is a versatile CM with the Classic 10 CAM+ role. This 79-rated midfielder has an 84 rating in passing and an 87 rating in vision, with an 86 rating in short passing as well. While Veerman is not a great finisher, he comes with a decent 72 rating in shooting, a 73 in attacking positioning, and a 70 rating in finishing. As such, you can expect a few goals from him in certain games.

8) John McGinn

John McGinn is a known name in the Premier League (Image via EA Sports)

OVR: 81

John McGinn, the Scottish player, has been one of Aston Villa's biggest assets for quite a few seasons. The versatile left midfielder also has a CAM+ role. McGinn has an 78 rating in passing, along with an 81 in short passes and a decent 79 in vision. McGinn also has a 77 rating in shooting, along with a 77 in attacking positioning and a 76 in finishing, making him a threat for opponents.

7) Julian Brandt

Julian Brandt is a top CAM in FC 26 (Image via EA Sports)

OVR: 83

Julian Brandt, the German international playing for Borussia Dortmund, was once marked as one of the top upcoming talents. The 83-rated CAM has an 83 rating in passing and an 86 in vision. Brandt also has a decent 77 rating in shooting, along with an 82 in attacking positioning and an impressive 85 in short passes.

6) Manuela Giugliano

Giugliano's EA FC 26 card (Image via EA Sports)

OVR: 85

Manuela Giugliano, the 85-rated central midfielder, can play as a CDM and a CAM. The Italian women's international star plays for the AS Roma women's team, and has an 80 rating in shooting, along with an 84 in passing and an 86 in dribbling. Giugliano comes with the attacking positioning (84), finishing (81), vision (86), and short passing (87) ratings that are apt for one of the best Classic 10 CAMs in EA FC 26.

5) Debinha

Debinha is among the top five Classic no 10s in FC 26 (Image via EA Sports)

OVR: 88

Debinha is among the top five Classic 10 CAMs in EA FC 26. The versatile CAM can also play as a central midfielder and a right winger. Debinha has an 86 rating in passing, along with a 91 in dribbling, an 87 in attacking positioning, and a 90 in vision. She also has a decent 79 rating in shooting and a 78 in finishing. You can also rely on her to net goals in certain situations.

4) Marta

The EA FC 26 card of the Brazilian women's football legend (Image via EA Sports)

OVR: 85

Marta, the legend of Brazilian women's football, is also among the best Classic 10 CAMs in EA FC 26. She is a versatile CAM, coming in with an 84 rating in passing, along with a 92 in vision, a dribbling rating of 88, and an 83 in short pass. Marta is also great at shooting (83), attacking positioning (86), and finishing (83), which makes her a reliable attacker.

3) Caroline Weir

Caroline Weir is a top-tier Classic number 10 from Real Madrid women's team (Image via EA Sports)

OVR: 85

Caroline Weir, the Scottish CAM who plays for Real Madrid, has an 84 rating in both passing and dribbling. She also has a great 84 rating in attacking positioning, and an 83 in finishing, along with an 87 in vision, and an 89 in short passes. Such stats help her deliver defense-breaking passes to her strikers.

2) Kevin de Bruyne

Kevin de Bruyne has the best passing and vision ratings on the list (Image via EA Sports)

OVR: 87

Kevin de Bruyne, the 87-rated Napoli midfielder, has been a crucial part of the successful Manchester City team previously. The Classic 10 CAM in EA FC 26 has an 83 rating in shooting, a great 92 rating in passing, vision, and short passes. He also has an 81 in attacking positioning and a 78 in finishing.

1) Rose Lavelle

Rose Lavelle is among the best Classic 10 CAMs in FC 26 (Image via EA Sports)

OVR: 87

The 87-rated American CM/CAM has great pace (85), shooting (81), attacking positioning (87), and finishing (85) ratings, and is a reliable attacker. Her passing (84), vision (88), and short passes (91) are also perfect if you are looking for the best Classic 10 CAMs in FC 26.

