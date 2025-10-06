10 best stoppers in EA FC 26 (Ranked)

The best stoppers in EA FC 26 can help you disrupt the enemy attacks at the last moments. The players with stopper roles have amazing defending awareness and tackling stats that can help you keep clean sheets more frequently than not. This list features players like Eder Militao, Willi Orban, and some others with the Stopper+ and Stopper++ playstyle.

Do note that, since the players with the Stopper++ roles will have better animation than others, they are ranked higher on the list. Read on to explore more.

Antonio Rudiger and some of the best stoppers in EA FC 26

Check out the list below for the best stoppers in EA FC 26 from the list below:

Players Position(s) Overall Defense Physicality Defensive Awareness Stefan de Vrij CB 84 86 74 88 Francesco Acerbi CB 84 87 81 89 Eder Militao CB 84 85 82 84 Dayot Upamecano CB 84 84 84 84 Nico Schlotterbeck CB 85 85 82 85 Millie Bright CB 87 87 88 91 Willi Orban* CB 84 86 83 88 Bremer* CB 85 86 80 87 William Pacho* CB 86 86 86 88 Antonio Rudiger* CB 86 84 86 84

*players with Stopper++ roles

10) Stefan de Vrij

Stefan de Vrij is among the best Dutch stoppers in the game (Image via EA Sports)

OVR: 84

The Inter Milan CB has been one of the best players of the Nerazzuri in their recent UCL final qualification. De Vrij, the 84-rated CB, has a decent 74 rating in physicality. However, his amazing 86 rating in defense and 88 rating in defensive awareness help him be present in the right place at the right time. The center back also has an 85 interception rating, along with impressive standing (87) and a solid sliding tackle (82).

9) Francesco Acerbi

Francesco Acerbi is among the best Inter Milan defenders (Image via EA Sports)

OVR: 84

Francesco Acerbi was de Vrij's partner in the previous club football season, and the duo turned the Inter Milan defense into a fortress. The left-footed CB has an 87 rating in defense and an 81 rating in physicality. Acerbi also has an impressive 89 rating in defensive awareness and an amazing 88 rating in interceptions. He is also among the best defenders with an 87-rated standing tackle, making it difficult for the forwards to go past him.

8) Eder Militao

Eder Militao is a pillar of Real Madrid's defense (Image via EA Sports)

OVR: 84

Unfortunately, the 84-rated Real Madrid CB had to sit out the majority of the previous season due to his injuries, and it has been reflected in his EA FC 26 ratings. However, Militao is still among the best stoppers in the game, boasting an 85 rating in defense, an 82 rating in physicality, and an 84 rating in both interceptions and defensive awareness.

7) Dayot Upamecano

Dayot Upamecano is a top-tier stopper in EA FC 26 (Image via EA Sports)

OVR: 85

While de Ligt went to Manchester United, Upamecano is still in Bayern, trying to keep opponents' shots out of the Bavarians' net. The French center back has an 84 rating in both defense and physicality. Upamecano has an 86 rating in interception and an 84 rating in both defensive awareness and standing tackles, along with an 82 rating in sliding tackles.

6) Nico Schlotterbeck

Nico Schlotterbeck is one of the best CBs of Dortmund (Image via EA Sports)

OVR: 85

Nico Schlotterbeck, the Dortmund man, is among the best stoppers in EA FC 26. With Schlotterbeck on your team, you get a center back with an 85 rating in defense, an 82 rating in physicality, and an 85 rating in defensive awareness. However, the best aspect of his gameplay is his tackles. Schlotterbeck's 87-rated standing and sliding tackles make it harder for opponents to go past him.

5) Millie Bright

Millie Bright has the highest defensive awareness ratings in EA FC 26 (Image via EA Sports)

OVR: 87

Millie Bright, the Chelsea women's team's CB, is among the best stoppers in EA FC 26. The English women's team's star player has an 87 rating in defense and an 88 rating in physicality. These are the highest defense and physicality ratings among the players on the list. With a 91 rating in defensive awareness, along with an 88 rating in standing tackle, Bright is among the best non-icon CBs in the game.

4) Willie Orban

Willie Orban has amazing defensive awareness and stand tackle ratings (Image via EA Sports)

OVR: 84

RB Leipzig's Hungarian, right-footed, 84-rated CB has the CB++ role, making him one of the best non-icon stoppers in EA FC 26. Orban has an 86 rating in defense and an 83 rating in physicality, along with an 83 rating in interception and an 81 rating in sliding tackle. However, the best aspect of Orban's gameplay is his 88-rated defensive awareness and standing tackles.

3) Bremer

Bremer is a pillar of Juventus and Brazil NT defense (Image via EA Sports)

OVR: 85

Bremer is among the best Brazilian defenders in Europe. The 85-rated partner of Eder Militao in the Brazil NT has great pace (82), defense (86), and physicality (80) ratings. Bremer can take on any fast or strong attackers in Europe. He has an amazing 87 rating in both defensive awareness and standing tackle, and an 84 rating in both interceptions and sliding tackles.

2) William Pacho

William Pacho has some great defensive stats (Image via EA Sports)

OVR: 86

The Ecuadorian CB of PSG has an 86 overall, along with great pace (80), defense (86), and physicality (86) stats. Pacho has an 88 rating in both defensive awareness and standing tackles. When you factor in an 83 rating in interceptions and an 81 rating in sliding tackles, William Pacho can help you reduce your chances of conceding.

1) Antonio Rudiger

Rudiger is the best stopper in FC 26 with CB++ role (Image via EA Sports)

OVR: 86

Antonio Rudiger, Eder Militao's partner in Real Madrid's defense, has the CB++ role in the game, making him one of the best defenders in EA FC 26. The right-footed CB has a decent pace (79), and great defense (84) and physicality (86) stats, which makes it easier for him to face the fastest wingers or the strongest attackers in the game. Rudiger also has a great defensive awareness (84) and standing tackle (85) ratings, too.

Players like Christian Romero, Nicolas Otamendi, Jose Maria Gimenez, etc., are also some non-icons in EA FC 26 who deserve a mention on this list.

