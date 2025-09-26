10 best EA FC 26 players with Trickster Playstyle

EA FC 26 players with Trickster and Trickster+ Playstyle are some of the best dribblers in the game, boasting amazing ball control. They are famous for their abilities to perform certain ground and flick skill moves. This helps them dribble past opponent defenders and create scoring chances. Players with a Trickster+ Playstyle are generally better at skills compared to those with a Trickster Playstyle.

This article provides a list of players with the highest overall ratings, including those with the Trickster and Trickster+ Playstyles. Read on to learn more.

Best EA FC 26 players with Trickster Playstyle

Check out the list of the best players with Trickster Playstyle in EA FC 26:

Players Position(s) Overall Pace Dribbling Agility Ball Control Caroline Graham Hansen* RW/RM 90 89 90 94 90 Debinha* CAM/CM/RW 88 85 91 90 91 Ella Toone* CAM/CM 85 81 86 67 84 Desire Doue* RW/RM.CM/LW 85 83 90 88 89 Ousmane Dembele ST/CAM/RW 90 91 93 94 94 Raphinha LM/LW 89 91 87 88 88 Jamal Musiala CAM/CM/LM/ST 88 80 90 94 85 Sophia Wilson ST/CAM/LW 88 92 89 85 91 Chloe Kelly RM/RW 87 88 84 87 84 Khvicha Kvaratskhelia LW/LM/RW 87 86 88 86 88

*Starred Players possess the Trickster+ Playstyle

1) Caroline Grahan Hansen

Caroline Hansen is one of the best RW in Barcelona's women's team (Image via EA Sports)

OVR: 90

Carlone Graham Hansen, the Norwegian RW from Barcelona, has a Trickster+ Playstyle that makes her among the best dribblers in the game. The 90-rated winger has an amazing pace (89) and dribbling (90) rating, along with impressive agility (94), ball control (90), and composure (84) ratings. She is also among the best players with First Touch Playstyle.

2) Debinha

Debinha is among the best CAMs in EA FC 26 (Image via EA Sports)

OVR: 88

Debinha, the Brazilian CAM, has an 88 rating on her normal card. The CAM from KC Current in the NWSL adds amazing samba flair to her gameplay, making her an almost unstoppable dribbler. Debinha has an 85 rating in pace, and an impressive 91 rating in dribbling along with a 90 rating in dribbling, a 91 rating in ball control, and an 85 rating in composure.

3) Ella Toone

Ella Toone, Manchester United women's team's CAM, has the Trickster+ Playstyle in EA FC 26 (Image via EA Sports)

OVR: 85

The star of the Manchester United women's football team, Ella Toone, the 85-rated CAM/CM, is among the best players with Trickster+ Playstyle in the game. Despite having a lower agility rating, Toone has made a name for herself for her decent pace (81), dribbling (86), and ball control (84) ratings. Such ratings combined with her 81-rated passing make her an irreplaceable pick at the central midfield/final third.

4) Desire Doue

Desire Doue is a promising French youngster (Image via EA Sports)

OVR: 85

The 85-rated versatile RW from PSG is one of the most exciting young prospects to watch out for in the current football circuit. The French footballer has great pace (83), amazing dribbling (90) ratings, along with a whopping 85+ rating in agility (88) and ball control (89).

However, what's more enticing is his composure (89) at this age. If you need a pacy winger with excellent ball control and dribbling, Desire Doue can be a great pick.

5) Ousmane Dembele

Ousmane Dembele is a top-choice striker in the game (EA Sports)

OVR: 90

Ousmane Dembele, the Ballon d'Or winner of the 2024-25 season, is among the highest-rated, versatile strikers. Desire Doue's club, and national teammate, Dembele, has an amazing 91 rating in pace and a 93 rating in dribbling. Dembele also has a 94 rating in both agility and ball control, along with an 88 rating in composure, making it tougher for opponents' defenders to stop him.

6) Raphinha

Raphinha is among the best players with Trickster Playstyle in the game (Image via EA Sports)

OVR: 89

The 89-rated, left-footed Brazilian striker of Barcelona was a strong contender for the Ballon d'Or this past season. Raphinha has a 91 rating in pace and an 87 rating with dribbling. With his excellent agility (88), ball control (86), and composure (85), Raphinha is a great pick if you want to dribble past defenders and create scoring chances from the wings.

7) Jamal Musiala

Musiala is currently among the best dribblers of the game (Image via EA Sports)

OVR: 88

Jamal Musiala, the promising youngster from Bayern Munich, has already shown glimpses of his flair at the world stage. The 88-rated CAM is among the most skillful players in the game. Musiala has a 90 rating in dribbling, along with a 94 rating in agility, an 85 rating in Ball Control, and an 83 rating in composure, making him a top-class attacking player in the game.

8) Sophia Wilson

Sophia Wilson is a top-tier striker with amazing first touch and ball control ability (Image via EA Sports)

OVR: 88

The 88-rated versatile striker from Portland Timbers-Thornes in NWSL, Wilson, has a blistering 92 rating in pace, along with an 89 rating in dribbling. Sophia Wilson arrives with an 85 rating in agility and a 91 rating in ball control. Besides, with an 80 rating in composure, she calmly controls the ball in tight places and creates problems for the opponents.

9) Chloe Kelly

Chloe Kelly is a star striker and a pillar of Arsenal's women's team (Image via EA Sports)

OVR: 87

Chloe Kelly, the Arsenal midfielder from England, is another great pick if you want a player with a Trickster playstyle on your EA FC 26 team. Kelly has an 88 passing rating along with an 84 rating in dribbling. Her composure (81) and ball control (84) abilities help to maintain ball possession in difficult situations, while an 87 rating in agility helps her to dribble past opponent players to create goal threat.

10) Khvicha Kvaratskhelia

Khvicha Kvaratskhelia is a top-tier dribbler in EA FC 26 (Image via EA Sports)

OVR: 87

Khvicha Kvaratskhelia's name spread during Napoli's last Scudetto-winning season. Since then, the Georgian 87-rated LW has made a name for himself in world football. The right-footed player has an 86 rating in pace and an 88 rating in dribbling. With his agility (86), ball control (88), and composure (84) ratings, Kvaratskhelia is among the top left-wingers in the game.

Players like Rayan Cherki (Trickster+ Playstyle), Lauren James, and Cristiano Ronaldo also deserve a mention in the list of the best players with Trickster Playstyle in EA FC 26.

