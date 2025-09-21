EA FC 26 guide: How to perform Trickster Rainbow Flick

You can perform the Trickster Rainbow Flick in EA FC 26 using your Right analog stick. This is a special type of skill move where the player turns around and flicks the ball with their heels to make it go over the defender's head. This trick can help you confuse the opponent defender and open up the space behind them. However, not all the players in EA FC 26 can perform this trick.

In this article, we will discuss how to perform a Trickster Rainbow Flick in EA FC 26 and mention a few players who can execute the skill move.

How to execute Trickster Rainbow Flick in EA FC 26

You can easily execute the Trickster Rainbow Flick in EA FC 26 using the right analog stick on your controller. Irrespective of the controller used, the button will be the same.

Also read: Tutorial for a Trickster Fake Shot

Here's how to perform the Trickster Rainbow Flick in the game:

Step 1: Either stand still or jog with the ball.

Flick the right analog stick from back to forward to perform the trick.

Also read: How to do a finesse shot

Note that you cannot perform this trick while sprinting; you must either stand still or jog with the ball. Also, you should use a Trickster or a Trickster+ Playstyle player to perform the skill move. They can be of any skill rating from one to five, but they must have the Trickster or Trickster+ Playstyle.

When to use the Trickster Rainbow Flick

The Trickster Rainbow Flick in EA FC 26 works best with wingers when aggressive defenders corner them near the line. A Rainbow Flick or a Reverse Elastico in such situations can create magic.

Furthermore, you can use the flick to break lines near the opponent's box and in 1v1s against defenders in a tight space. You can also try this when you are 1v1 against the goalkeeper and you already have a comfortable lead.

Mistakes to avoid while doing a Trickster Rainbow Flick in EA FC 26

Do not attempt this trick when surrounded by defenders, as you can lose the ball. Never attempt this trick in the middle of the park, or against passive defenders who are just jockeying.

If you do this in the middle, the element of surprise for the opponent is gone. On the other hand, if you are facing a passive defender, the ball will land in front of them, and they can shield it from you to dispossess you. Lastly, do not use a player with low agility, as they fail to recover properly after the animation, and the defenders easily win the ball back.

Also read: How to do a low-driven shot

You can try this trick with Tricksters like Dembele, Alexia Putellas, Mbappe, Vinicius, and others.

