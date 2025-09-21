EA FC 26 guide: How to perform Reverse Elastico

The Elastico and the Reverse Elastico in EA FC 26 are two of the easiest skills to execute. They are performed using the right analog stick, provided you have a player with five-star skill ratings. If executed properly, these moves can send defenders the wrong way and help you open up space. That said, some players aren't aware of how to execute the skill move in the game.

This guide will help you perform the Elastico and Reverse Elastico in EA FC 26.

How to execute Reverse Elastico in EA FC 26

You must use the direction button and the right analog stick to perform a Reverse Elastico in EA FC 26. Irrespective of your controller, the buttons you use will be the same.

Perform the Reverse Elastico in EA FC 26 by following these steps:

Step 1: Press the direction button to your preferred direction.

Press the direction button to your preferred direction. Step 2: Move the right analog stick from a nine o'clock position to a three o'clock position to perform the Reverse Elastico.

Reverse the process, and you can also perform an Elastico in FC 26 - move the right analog stick from a three o'clock position to a nine o'clock position.

Furthermore, you can perform a first-touch Elastico by rotating the right analog stick clockwise. When you receive the ball in a tight space, a first-touch Elastico can be helpful.

When to perform a Reverse Elastico in EA FC 26

The Reverse Elastico skill can be helpful when you are in a 1v1 situation near the opponent's box. You can also use the skill when trying to cut inside from the flanks.

This move is effective when trying to break an opponent's defensive line. The sharp animation catches the most aggressive defenders off guard, helping you avoid their tackles and creating space.

A few mistakes to avoid when trying the Reverse Elastico in FC 26

Overusing the Reverse Elastico will help your opponents anticipate the skill easily, and it will not be as effective later. Use the move to surprise them. Doing it far away from the goal also does not add much value. Also, choose the right direction when performing the skill.

Note that this is a five-star skill, so only players with a five-star skill rating can execute the skill move. Make sure you choose the right player to perform the skill effectively.

Use players with Trickster or Trickster+ Playstyles to execute the skill to perfection. Players like Ousmane Dembele, Raphinha, and Jamal Musiala are great choices for this purpose.

