EA FC 26 guide: How to do trickster fake shot?

You can execute the trickster fake shot in EA FC 26 using the direction, shoot, and cancel shot buttons on your controller. It allows you to flick the ball in a certain direction, confusing the opponent defenders so that you can create free space to take the shot. However, do note that only players with Trickster or Trickster+ Playstyle can perform this trick.

In this article, we will discuss a complete guide to help you perform the trickster fake shot in EA FC 26, and important details about it that you must know. Read on to learn more.

How to execute trickster fake shot in EA FC 26

You will need to click on three buttons to execute the trickster fake shot in EA FC 26. Depending on your controller, these are the LB/L1, the B/O, and the A/X buttons.

Check out the steps to do a trickster fake shot in EA FC 26:

Step 1: Keep pressing the LB (for Xbox) or L1 (for PlayStation button to the direction you want to perform the skill moves in.

Keep pressing the LB (for Xbox) or L1 (for PlayStation button to the direction you want to perform the skill moves in. Step 2: Press B (for Xbox) or O (for PlayStation) to initiate shooting.

Press B (for Xbox) or O (for PlayStation) to initiate shooting. Step 3: Then quickly press the A (for Xbox) or X (for PlayStation) button to cancel the shot.

While it may seem a simple trick, you must execute all the steps perfectly to perform a perfect trickster fake shot to confuse opponent defenders and create space.

When to use the trickster fake shot skill?

This skill is most effective near or inside the opponent's penalty box. That is a place from where the defenders will expect you to shoot from, so whenever you are setting up for a shot, they will go on a final tackle to block the shot. However, if you can execute the skill perfectly, their tackle will go to waste, and you will have acres of space to shoot.

This shot can also be effective while attacking from the wing, as the opponent defenders will expect you to send in a cross. In such places, you can either perform the skill to cut back and send in a better cross, or come to the edge of their box to perform a finesse shot.

A few mistakes to avoid when trying the trickster fake shot in EA FC 26

Since this skill includes a ball role, you should avoid doing it in tight spaces near the box, where two or more players are guarding your path. Because once you roll the ball in such a situation, it's easier for a defender to dispossess you.

Doing this trick on the edge or just inside the penalty box might be better, as you can breeze past a defender, taking a low-driven shot or a powerful shot to send the ball into the back of the net.

As mentioned earlier, only players with a Trickster or Trickster+ playstyle, such as Osumane Dembele, Raphinha, Musiala, Sophia Wilson, Chloe Kelly, and Cristiano Ronaldo, can perform this trick in the game.

