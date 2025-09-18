10 best right backs in EA FC 26 (Ranked)

The best right backs in EA FC 26 will help you stop left wingers and disrupt the opponents' attacking build-up. These players often run to the opponent's penalty box to provide crosses for teammates to score. This way, these fullbacks constantly help the team in both attack and defense. This list features the best RBs in the game to strengthen your team.
Note that some of the top RBs are not traditional fullbacks. However, these players have proved their worth in the position, which makes them the top picks for this list as well. That said, read on to learn more about the best right backs in EA FC 26.
Best right backs in EA FC 26 and what you should know about them
Check out the table below for a ranked list of the best right backs in EA FC 26:
Looking for Crossword hints & solutions? Check out latest NYT Mini Crossword Answers, LA Times Crossword Answers, and Atlantic Crossword Answers
Also read: 10 best players in EA FC 26 with Acrobatic playstyle
10) Ellie Carpenter
Ellie Carpenter, an Australian footballer who plays for Chelsea, is one of the best right backs in EA FC 26. The 84-rated, right-footed RB has amazing pace (82) and passing (79) ability. With such traits, she can assist the team's attacking buildups and also come down to help in defensive transitions.
Carpenter can send in great crosses (87) inside the opponent's box while attacking. Her defense (82) and interception (83) ratings are also telltale signs of her defensive capabilities.
9) Giulia Gwinn
This 84-rated versatile RB guards the right flank for Bayern Munich and the German national team's women's squad. The right-footed player can also play as an LB or an RM. Her impressive pace (83) and dribbling (80) ratings make it easier for her to seamlessly dribble past enemy players in attacking transitions.
Meanwhile, her decent passing and crossing (both 79) capabilities help her send in deadly crosses inside the box, and she stops the opponents' attacks with her impressive defense (82) and interception (80) ratings.
8) Dani Carvajal
Daniel Carvajal Ramos, aka Dani Carvajal, has been the Real Madrid men's squad's reliable guard on the right flank throughout the team's UCL three-peat session. Despite age having its toll on his performance, the 85-rated right-footed RB is still one of the best right backs in EA FC 26.
Carvajal has an impressive pace (80), dribbling (81), and defense (81) ratings. It's hard for any player to go past an RB with an 81 interception rating. Besides, Carvajal's 84-rated deadly crosses inside the opponent's box are hard to defend against.
7) Ona Batlle Pascual
Ona Batlle Pascual, the 86-rated RB, is the top pick of the Barcelona women's team. She can also play as an LB and an RM. Her impressive pace (80), passing and dribbling (both 79), and crossing (81) capabilities make her a serious threat near the opponent's goal.
On the other hand, her amazing 81-rated defense and interceptions make it hard for her opposing players to go past her during sudden counterattacks.
6) Trent Alexander-Arnold
Trent Alexander-Arnold is among the most hyped RBs of recent times. While he is currently going through a rough patch on the field, the 86-rated, right-footed, versatile player is still one of the best right backs in EA FC 26.
Arnold boasts incredible passing (89) and crossing (93) ratings. His pinpoint crosses from the halfway line during his Liverpool days are the most hailed aspect of his gameplay. He is also good at dribbling (80), defending (80), and interceptions (84).
5) Jules Kounde
Despite having some of the biggest names playing as an RB in the league, Jules Kounde is arguably the best traditional RB in the current La Liga, at least defensively. The right-footed, overall 87-rated Barcelona man can also play as a CB and RM.
Kounde is known for his pace (86), defending, and interception (both 86) stats, which provide stability to the right flank of Barcelona's defense. While his passing (74) and crossing (79) abilities can be better, he is still counted among the best right backs in EA FC 26.
4) Lucy Bronze
Lucy Bronze, the 87-rated RB of Chelsea and the English national women's team, is also one of the best players for the RB and RM positions. She has a decent 71 rating in pace, an 82 rating in passing, an 87 rating in crossing the ball, and a solid 80 rating in dribbling.
Also read: The best Acrobats in EA FC 26
Furthermore, Bronze is also exceptional defensively. She has an 87 rating in defense and physicality, and an 85 rating in making interceptions, which makes her the perfect guardian in the right flank.
3) Achraf Hakimi
The ex-Real Madrid player has turned out to be one of the best RBs in the footballing world. The Moroccan international has recently won the Champions League with PSG. With a 93 pace rating, Hakimi is one of the fastest players in the game.
He also has 82 passing, 83 dribbling, and 85 crossing ratings. Combined with his pace, these stats make him more dangerous in attacking transitions. With an 82 rating in defense and an 85 rating in interception, Hakimi is also good at stopping his opponents' counterattacking buildups.
2) Joshua Kimmich
Despite not being a traditional RB, Joshua Kimmich, the versatile Bayern Munich CDM, has proved his worth as a fullback multiple times for both his club and country. The right-footed, 89-rated CDM has decent pace (72) and an impressive dribbling (84) rating.
He also excels in passing (89) and delivering crosses (92). Moreover, his 84-rated dribbling and 85-rated interceptions make him a reliable RB option. Kimmich is also among the best CDMs in EA FC 26.
1) Federico Valverde
Federico Valverde, the 89-rated Real Madrid and Uruguayan star, is one of the best right backs in EA FC 26. The versatile CM has already proved his worth as an RB for Real Madrid, when he was filling in for Carvajal during his injury earlier.
Also read: Strongest players in EA FC 26
Valverde is one of the fastest players in the game, with an 88 rating in pace. He is also great at scoring long rangers, thanks to his shooting rating of 84. Furthermore, he has impressive passing, dribbling (both 84), physicality (85), and interception (86) ratings. While his crosses are not that great (78), Valverde can be a great option for the RB role.
While Joshua Kimmich and Federico Valverde are the best right backs in EA FC 26 according to the in-game ratings, neither of them is a traditional RB like Achraf Hakimi, Jules Kounde, or the other such options from the list. That said, having them in the team can help, as they can fill in for the RB role whenever required.
Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.