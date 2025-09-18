10 strongest players in EA FC 26 (Ranked)

Having the strongest players in EA FC 26 can help you win back and maintain ball possession for extended periods in a match. While strong defenders can win duels and shield opponents to dispossess them, powerful midfielders and strikers can create space for teammates, as multiple opponent players are tasked with marking them.

Ad

This article tries to judge the strongest players in EA FC 26 based on their physicality rating. The players are ranked by physicality first, and then overall, meaning a player with a higher physicality rating ranks higher than another with a higher overall. Although when the physicality of two players is the same, the player with a higher overall rating will rank higher.

Check out the rankings to find the strongest players in EA FC 26.

Ad

Trending

Strongest players in EA FC 26 according to their in-game ratings

Check out the list of the strongest players in EA FC 26 below:

Players Position(s) Overall Pace Shooting Passing Dribbling Defending Physicality Tomas Chory CB 75 57 75 60 64 87 88 Davinson Sanchez CB 82 82 58 68 73 82 88 Sergej Milinkovic-Savic CM/CDM/CAM 84 62 80 81 81 78 88 Millie Bright CB 87 57 51 70 62 87 88 Erling Haaland ST 90 86 91 70 80 45 88 Gabriela Garcia CDM/CM 82 71 80 79 80 78 89 Alexandra Popp ST 85 74 84 76 78 52 89 Bans Alper Yilmaz LM/RM/LW 80 93 77 72 79 69 90 Joelinton CM/LM/LW 82 74 73 77 81 82 90 Viktor Gyokeres ST 87 90 86 73 81 36 91

Ad

Also read: 10 best acrobatic players in EA FC 26

10) Tomas Chory

Despite being a striker, Tomas Chory, the 75-rated, right-footed Slavia Praha forward, is among the strongest players in the game. Chory does not have the pace (57) one might expect in a forward. However, he has a decent shooting rating of 75.

Tomas Chory has one of the highest strength (not physicality) rating in the game (Image via EA Sports)

Also, he is not that good at passing (60) or dribbling (64), but despite being a forward, he has an impressive 88 physicality rating with a 95 rating in strength. While his physicality is 88, similar to multiple entries in the list, he is ranked 10th due to his overall being lower than the other players.

Ad

9) Davinson Sanchez

Galatasaray's 82-rated Colombian CB is among the strongest players in EA FC 26. The right-footed center back is not great at shooting (58) or passing (63) ability. However, Sanchez is quite a pacy (82) defender who can quickly recover from mistakes.

Davinson Sanchez is a strong presence in any team's CB position (Image via EA Sports)

Davinson Sanchez, with his 72 dribbling rating, can hold the ball without any problem. He also has an impressive defense (82) rating and physicality (88) rating, along with a 90 rating in strength, proving why he deserves a place in this list.

Ad

8) Sergej Milinkovic-Savic

Sergej Milinkovic-Savic, the current 84-rated Al Hilal midfielder, is among the best versatile CMs in the game. Milinkovic-Savic has amazing shooting (80), passing (81), and dribbling (81) ratings, which are great traits for a CM. However, he also boasts impressive defensive and physical ratings, thanks to his ability to play as a CDM or even a CB at times.

Milinkovic-Savic is among the strongest, versatile CMs in the game (Image via EA FC 26)

Milinkovic-Savic has a 76 rating in defending, an 88 rating in physicality, and a 90 rating in strength. These stats make him one of the strongest players in EA FC 26.

Ad

7) Millie Bright

Millie Bright is the right-footed Chelsea and England women's squad's reliable 87-rated CB. While she may not be one of the highest-rated, she is easily one of the strongest players in EA FC 26 with an 88 rating in physicality. Bright does not have the pace (57) or shooting (51) capabilities, but she has a decent passing range (70).

Millie Bright is a strong CB in EA FC 26 (Image via EA Sports)

Millie Bright also has a defense rating of 87 and a strength rating of 93, making it evident she is one of the strongest and efficient defenders of the game.

Ad

6) Erling Haaland

With a huge 90 overall rating, Erling Haaland is one of the highest-rated players in the game. He has great pace (86), shooting (91), and dribbling (80) capabilities, along with a decent passing (70) range. However, what most people might not expect is that Haaland is one of the strongest in the game, sometimes even stronger than the defenders guarding him.

Erling Haaland is among the strongest players in EA FC 26 (Image via EA Sports)

Also read: Best strikers in FC 26

Ad

Haaland boasts an impressive 88 rating in physicality and a 93 rating in strength, making him a formidable choice to attack the ball and win duels, thereby scoring from various match situations.

5) Gabriela Garcia

Gabriela Garcia, the Atletico Madrid women's team's 82-rated CDM, is the second Colombian player in the list of the strongest players in EA FC 26. She has a decent 71 rating in pace, an 80 rating in shooting, a 76 rating in passing, and an 80 rating in dribbling.

Ad

Gabriela Garcia is the second Colombian on the list of the strongest players in EA FC 26 (Image via EA Sports)

Also read: Best CDMs in EA FC 26

Ad

However, the best aspect of Garcia's gameplay is her physicality and strength. She comes with an 89 physicality and a 92 strength rating, which gives her fourth place in this list.

4) Alexandra Popp

The VFL Wolfsburg Women's and Germany women's international striker, Alexandra Popp, is one of the strongest players in EA FC 26. The 85-rated left-footed forward has a good pace (74), passing (76), and dribbling (78) ratings, and an impressive 84 rating in shooting.

Alexandra Popp is stronger than Erling Haaland, according to EA FC 26 (Image via EA Sports)

Alexandra Popp has a better physicality rating (89) than Haaland (88), which earns her a higher ranking than the Man City star in this list. She also has an 90 rating in strength.

Ad

3) Bans Alper Yilmaz

The Galatasaray and Turkish international is a versatile, right-footed, 80-rated LM, and one of the strongest players in EA FC 26. Yilmaz has decent passing (72), shooting (77), and dribbling (79) stats, and he can also play as an RM or an LW. However, the most impressive aspect of his gameplay is his pace and physicality.

Yilmaz, the Turkish international, is known for his pace and physicality (Image via EA Sports)

Yilmaz has a 93 pace rating and a 90 physicality rating, along with a 90 rating in strength. With such amazing pace and physicality, it is tough to take the ball past him or try to win the ball back from him, as he can always beat you in duels, either with his pace or his strength.

Ad

2) Joelinton

The 82-rated Newcastle United's versatile, right-footed, Brazilian CM can also play in LM and LW. He has a 74 rating in pace, a 73 rating in shooting, a 77 rating in passing, and an 81 rating in dribbling, which aligns with her positions. However, what is surprising is having an impressive defense and physicality rating.

Joelinton is the third Latin American player on the list (Image via EA Sports)

Also read: Best CAMs in FC 26

Ad

An impressive 82 rating in defense and a 90 rating in rating in physicality, along with a 90 rating in strength, is unprecedented for an attacking CM.

1) Viktor Gyokeres

Viktor Gyokeres is the strongest player in EA FC 26, as per the current in-game ratings. The Arsenal striker has an amazing 90 rating in pace, an 86 rating in shooting, a 73 rating in passing, and an 81 rating in dribbling. However, physicality is the best aspect of his game.

Ad

Also read: Who is the better striker in FC 26 - Lewandowski vs Gyokeres

Viktor Gykeres is among the strongest forwards in the game (Image via EA Sports)

With a 91 physicality and a 91 strength rating, he is the strongest player and the strongest forward in the game.

Ad

This article on the strongest players in EA FC 26 does not rank the Icon cards, Hero cards, and other special cards in the game. Otherwise, players like Kohler (CB 89), Tevez (ST 88), and Toure (CDM 87) would have been included.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Subhadip Dey Subhadip is an Esports and Gaming writer at Sportskeeda, specializing in mobile games, sports simulators, MOBAs, online strategy titles, virtual board games, and gacha games. He has published over 1000 articles for the site, fetching more than 10 million views.



He considers his interviews with MLBB's Esports head Ray Ng and MAL Malaysia's first Paralympian Ahmed "Syakz" Syakirin as career highlights and his experience includes stints at Contentroop and iSquad Solutions between 2017-2023.



Subhadip’s writing prowess is deeply rooted in his research, and he is constantly scouring the official websites and social media pages of his favorite titles. If there’s a rumor floating around, he digs deep to find the source and pens it down only after he’s searched every Discord server and reliable leaker with a history of accurately predicting in-game events.



When it comes to playtime, he indulges in fast-paced multiplayer titles like the EA FC franchise and MLBB, while solo, story-driven games like Assassins Creed and Watchdogs are his top choices to keep calm and drive away boredom.



HomeBois (MLBB) is his favorite esports team and he draws inspiration from esports personalities like Ahmed Syakirin and S8ul’s Dynamo. If he were to recommend any games to a video game skeptic, they’d be Clash of Clans and eFootball. He also



Besides gaming, Subhadip loves reading fiction, gardening, playing the guitar, and watching football. Know More

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.