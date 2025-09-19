EA FC 26 Guide: How to do a low driven shot?

You must click the shoot button twice to perform a low driven shot in EA FC 26. Low driven shots are generally powerful, grounded shots that are precisely targeted towards the bottom corners of the goal. These shots give the goalkeepers a hard time, as they often need to perform a full-body stretch to save the goal.
In this article, we will discuss the controls and the best in-match situations for performing a low driven shot in EA FC 26. Read on to learn more.
A step-by-step guide to score a low driven shot in EA FC 26
Clicking the shoot button on your controller twice in quick succession is the key to sending your low driven shots in EA FC 26 straight into the back of the opponent's net.
Here are the steps to performing a low driven shot in FC 26:
- Step 1: Approach the opponent's goal at an angle.
- Step 2: Aim for the furthest corner of the goal.
- Step 3: Tap on the shoot button on your controller (Circle on PlayStation, B on Xbox) lightly to generate a one-and-a-half bar power.
- Step 4: Quickly press the shoot button again afterwards. Perform steps three and four in quick succession.
The second tap on the shoot button needs to be done quickly after generating enough power for the shot. So, this might require some practice.
Now, if you want to perform a low driven finesse shot, you must press the RB/R1 button on your controller while pressing the B/circle button twice. This will add a curl to your shot, making it even harder for the goalkeepers to save.
When to use a low driven shot in EA FC 26?
It's better to attempt these shots when you are inside the penalty box. If you are too far away from the goal, goalkeepers will easily save the ball.
You can also try these shots from the edge of the box after the opponent has spilled the ball from a set-piece situation. However, make sure there aren't too many defenders in your way, or the ball might get blocked.
A few mistakes to avoid when trying such a shot
Do not press the shot button for too long while generating power for the shot, as too much power will send the ball high. Also, ensure you aim for the furthest bottom corner (towards the far post), as driving the ball towards the near post would make it easier for the goalkeeper to save the ball.
Now that you know how to score a low driven shot in EA FC 26, practice it to perfection. After that, you can attempt to surprise your opponent with such shots and score goals in matches.
