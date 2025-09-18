All Nottingham Forest EA FC 26 player ratings

By Subhadip Dey
Published Sep 18, 2025 17:07 GMT
EA FC 26 players ratings, Nottingham Forrest player ratings in EA FC 26
All Nottingham Forrest player ratings in EA FC 26 (Image via EA Sports)

The player ratings for Nottingham Forest in EA FC 26 are currently live. After an impressive top-seven finish in the Premier League last season, Nottingham Forrest has assembled an exciting team with players like Matz Sels, Chris Wood, Gibbs-White, and others. Naturally, fans are eager to learn about the in-game ratings of their favorite footballers in the upcoming EA FC title.

Nottingham Forrest has a total of 33 players in its men's squad this season, and this article lists their ratings in EA FC 26.

Complete list of Nottingham Forrest EA FC 26 player ratings

The table below lists the complete ratings of all Nottingham Forest players in FC 26:

PlayersPosition(s)Overall
Matz SelsGK83
Angus GunnGK72
Nikola MilenkovicCB83
Murillo Costa dos SantosCB83
David MataCB76
Felipe Rodriguez da SilvaCB/LB/LM76
Jair Paula da Cunha FilhoCB74
Willy BolyCB73
Zach AbottCB60
Neco WilliamsLB/RB/LM78
Oleksandr ZinchenkoLB77
Omar RichardsLB/LM72
Ola AinaRB/LB/RM80
Nicolo SavonaRB/LB/RM71
Elliot AndersonCDM/CM80
Nicolas DominguezCDM/CM79
Ibrahim SangareCDM/CM77
Ryan YatesCDM/CM77
Douglas Luiz CM/CDM80
Morgan Gibbs-WhiteCAM/ST82
Omari HutchinsonCAM/RM/CM75
Dan NdoyeLM/RM/LW79
Callum Hudson-OdoiLM/LW78
DennisLM/ST/LW71
Dilane BakwaRM/RW78
Joao PedroRM/LM/RW/ST75
Josh Bowler RM/LM/RW69
Eric da Silva MoreiraRM/RB/RW61
James McAteeRW/RM/CM73
Chris WoodST82
Arnaud KalimuendoST78
Igor JesusST77
Taiwo AwoniyiST75
The first-team players of Nottingham Forrest, like Matz Sels, Nikola Milinkovic, Neco Williams, and others, are currently in impressive form. Furthermore, the club's midfield setup, featuring players such as Douglas Luiz, Eliott Anderson, and Morgan Gibbs-White, looks particularly strong this season.

The forward line, consisting of Callum Hudson-Odoi, James McAtee, and Chris Wood, looks promising as well. The club's defensive setup also seems prepared, featuring players like Sels, Milinkovic, Williams, Zinchenko, and others.

That said, there is a lack of quality outside Nottingham Forrest's first team in FC 26. While the club has some big names in Zinchenko and Hudson-Odoi and some promising prodigies like Chris Wood, Dennis, and Joao Pedro, the team lacks game-changing footballers. This might cause some worry among gamers who want to use this club in their matches.

Edited by Niladri Roy
