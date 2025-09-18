All Nottingham Forest EA FC 26 player ratings

The player ratings for Nottingham Forest in EA FC 26 are currently live. After an impressive top-seven finish in the Premier League last season, Nottingham Forrest has assembled an exciting team with players like Matz Sels, Chris Wood, Gibbs-White, and others. Naturally, fans are eager to learn about the in-game ratings of their favorite footballers in the upcoming EA FC title.

Nottingham Forrest has a total of 33 players in its men's squad this season, and this article lists their ratings in EA FC 26.

Complete list of Nottingham Forrest EA FC 26 player ratings

The table below lists the complete ratings of all Nottingham Forest players in FC 26:

Players Position(s) Overall Matz Sels GK 83 Angus Gunn GK 72 Nikola Milenkovic CB 83 Murillo Costa dos Santos CB 83 David Mata CB 76 Felipe Rodriguez da Silva CB/LB/LM 76 Jair Paula da Cunha Filho CB 74 Willy Boly CB 73 Zach Abott CB 60 Neco Williams LB/RB/LM 78 Oleksandr Zinchenko LB 77 Omar Richards LB/LM 72 Ola Aina RB/LB/RM 80 Nicolo Savona RB/LB/RM 71 Elliot Anderson CDM/CM 80 Nicolas Dominguez CDM/CM 79 Ibrahim Sangare CDM/CM 77 Ryan Yates CDM/CM 77 Douglas Luiz CM/CDM 80 Morgan Gibbs-White CAM/ST 82 Omari Hutchinson CAM/RM/CM 75 Dan Ndoye LM/RM/LW 79 Callum Hudson-Odoi LM/LW 78 Dennis LM/ST/LW 71 Dilane Bakwa RM/RW 78 Joao Pedro RM/LM/RW/ST 75 Josh Bowler RM/LM/RW 69 Eric da Silva Moreira RM/RB/RW 61 James McAtee RW/RM/CM 73 Chris Wood ST 82 Arnaud Kalimuendo ST 78 Igor Jesus ST 77 Taiwo Awoniyi ST 75

The first-team players of Nottingham Forrest, like Matz Sels, Nikola Milinkovic, Neco Williams, and others, are currently in impressive form. Furthermore, the club's midfield setup, featuring players such as Douglas Luiz, Eliott Anderson, and Morgan Gibbs-White, looks particularly strong this season.

The forward line, consisting of Callum Hudson-Odoi, James McAtee, and Chris Wood, looks promising as well. The club's defensive setup also seems prepared, featuring players like Sels, Milinkovic, Williams, Zinchenko, and others.

That said, there is a lack of quality outside Nottingham Forrest's first team in FC 26. While the club has some big names in Zinchenko and Hudson-Odoi and some promising prodigies like Chris Wood, Dennis, and Joao Pedro, the team lacks game-changing footballers. This might cause some worry among gamers who want to use this club in their matches.

