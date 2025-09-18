How to change squad name in EA FC 26 Web App

From September 17, 2025, onwards, you can change your squad's name in the EA FC 26 Web App to complete the corresponding objective and earn a reward pack. You can also start making changes in the virtual squad of your Ultimate Team ahead of the title's launch. This way, you will get access to the game's Transfer Market, where you can start trading players to make the team better.
If you are wondering how to change a squad's name in the EA FC 26 Web App, this article will help you complete the task and earn the reward. Read on to learn more.
A comprehensive guide to changing your squad name in EA FC 26 Web App
The process of changing your squad's name in the EA FC 26 Web App is quite straightforward. The app went live in early access on September 17, 2025, at 11:00 am PT.
To change a squad name, follow these steps:
- Step 1: Log in to the Web App with your FC account.
- Step 2: Click on "Squad" on the left side of your screen.
- Step 3: Choose "Squad Management."
- Step 4: Click on "Rename."
- Step 5: Change the name and click on "OK."
However, do note that you must already have an FC account set up beforehand and need to have played at least once using it before August 1, 2025. The account must have a positive account integrity to be eligible for early access to the EA FC 26 Web and Companion Apps.
If your account is a more recent one, you will have to wait until the title's launch on September 26, 2025, to complete the objective of changing your squad name in the EA FC 26 Web App and earn the reward.
What can you do in the EA FC 26 Web App?
Once you are inside the Web App, you must pick a nation or a club to continue with. Next, you will have to choose badges and jerseys for your team before you can get access to the Transfer Market.
You can grab one free pack daily from the Transfer Market, which you can then sell to earn Coins. While these Coins will be added to your account after you log into EA FC 26, your FC Points will not be transferred into the EA FC 26 Web App. They will be directly transferred from FC 25 to FC 26 after the latter's official launch.
The Advanced Access phase of EA FC 26 will begin on September 19, 2025.
