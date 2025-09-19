EA FC 26 guide: How to do finesse shot

You must hold down the sprinting button while shooting to score a finesse shot in EA FC 26. This helps curve the ball, puzzling the goalkeeper into thinking the ball will go out. Therefore, when the ball starts curving into the far corner of the post, it's already too late for the keeper to try to save the shot. This makes it among the most accurate scoring methods in the game.

There are certain players in FC 26 with Finesse Shot and Finesse Shot+ Playstyles who can perform this shot better than others. In this article, we will help you perform a finesse shot in EA FC 26, which you can use when you need placement over power.

A step-by-step guide to performing a finesse shot in EA FC 26

You must hold down the RB/R1 button while shooting to score from a finesse shot in EA FC 26. However, make sure you don't add extra power, or the ball could fly over the crossbar.

Here are the steps to perform a perfect finesse shot in EA FC 26:

Step 1: Approach the opponent's goal at an angle.

Approach the opponent's goal at an angle. Step 2: Aim for the furthest corner of the goal.

Aim for the furthest corner of the goal. Step 3: Hold the RB (for Xbox) or R1 (for PlayStation) button and press the shoot button on your controller (Circle on PlayStation, B on Xbox) to take the shot.

These shots are most effective when taking a direct free kick near the penalty box. You can also score from this shot using your winger. A left-footed right winger or a right-footed left winger is perfect for this situation. When the opponent defender is chasing, cut back suddenly to create space, and take the shot on the player's strong foot from inside the box or from the edge of the box to score a banger.

You can also take a low driven finesse shot to send the ball into the net from the furthest bottom corners.

Do note that not all players can execute a finesse shot in EA FC 26 perfectly. It's the attacking players who do it best. However, if you are using players with Finesse Shot and Finesse Shot+ playstyle, you can increase your chances of scoring. Players like Salah, Mbappe, Harry Kane, Alexia Putellas, etc., have this playstyle.

When to use this shot in EA FC 26?

You can try such shots when you are in a 1v1 position in front of the near post. You can swing the ball into the far post with the shot. Take these shots when taking a free kick near the opponent's penalty box.

You can also try this from a corner to score an Olympic goal, but it will require a lot of practice. Finally, whenever you are approaching the opponent's goal at an angle and the ball is in the strong foot of your player, you can try to score with a finesse shot in EA FC 26.

A few mistakes to avoid when attempting this shot

Never press the shoot button for too long. Remember, this shot is all about placing the ball into the corner, not power. You can also aim the ball towards the far post to increase your chances of scoring.

Now that you know the steps to perform a finesse shot, practice it to perfection in the training ground and surprise your friends with the shot in matches.

