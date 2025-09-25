10 best EA FC 26 players with First Touch PlayStyle

The best EA FC 26 players with First Touch Playstyle are usually playing in the center of the field. They control the match tempo, assist teammates, or score on their own. The list of the best players in FC 26 with First Touch and First Touch+ Playstyles features stars like Jude Bellingham, Pedri, Alexia Putellas, and others.

Ad

This article discusses the top 10 players in the game with this playstyle. You may notice some have lower overall ratings than the lower-ranked players. Those possess the First Touch+ Playstyle, which makes them better at receiving the ball than others.

The best players with First Touch Playstyle in EA FC 26

The best players with the First Touch Playstyle in EA FC 26 are:

Ad

Trending

Players Position(s) Overall Pace Pass Shooting Dribbling Alexia Putellas Segura* CM/CDM/CAM 91 82 90 89 91 Pedri* CM/CDM/CAM 89 77 85 73 91 Sophia Wilson* ST/CAM/LW 88 92 79 87 89 Mohamed Salah RM/RW 91 89 86 88 90 Kylian Mbappe ST/LM/LW 91 97 81 90 92 Aitana Bonmati Conca CM/CAM 91 85 86 87 91 Jude Bellingham CAM/CM 90 80 83 86 90 Caroline Graham Hansen RW/RM 90 89 88 87 90 Florian Wirtz CAM/CM/ST 89 80 88 82 90 Vinicius Jr. LW/LM/ST 89 95 81 84 91

Ad

*Starred players possess the First Touch+ Playstyle

1) Alexia Putellas Segura

Alexia Putellas is among the best CAMs, CMs, and CDMs in EA FC 26. One of Barcelona's women's team's strongest players, the 91-rated player is among the highest-rated in the game. She has an 82 rating in pace, an 89 in shooting, and a 90 in passing.

Alexia Putellas is the highest-rated female player in EA FC 26 (Image via EA Sports)

Putellas receives a 91 rating in dribbling, a 90 in agility, and a 90 in composure. So, after receiving the ball, you can rely on her to dribble past a couple of opponents to create space.

Ad

2) Pedri

Pedri, the 89-rated Barcelona star, is another player with the First Touch+ Playstyle. He has a decent pace (77) and shooting (73) rating. The right-footed midfielder is known for his passing range and dribbling ability. He has an 85 rating in passing and a 91 rating in dribbling.

Pedri has incredible passing and dribbling ability (Image via EA Sports)

Also read: Best CAMs EA FC 26

Ad

With the First Touch Playstyle, he keeps the ball close to his body, and with an 89 rating in agility and a 90 rating in composure, Pedri can easily dribble past multiple players and send in the perfect pass.

3) Sophia Wilson

Sophia Wilson, the American international from NWSL, is an 88-rated striker with the First Touch Playstyle. Wilson has a 92 rating in pace and is one of the fastest in women's football. The right-footed player has great shooting (89) stats, along with an impressive physicality (81) rating.

Ad

Sophia Wilson is among the best NWSL players in the game (Image via EA Sports)

Also read: Best Rapid players in FC 26

Ad

However, what makes her different from the rest is her dribbling (89). With an 85-rated agility and an 80-rated composure, Wilson can easily dribble past defenders to score.

4) Mohamed Salah

Mohamed Sala is one of the highest-rated players in the game. The Liverpool star is a really fast and technical attacking player who is always ready to send opponents on the wrong foot and create scoring chances.

Mohamed Salah is in the list of the fastest RWs in the game (Image via EA Sports)

Also read: Best Technical Players in EA FC 26

Ad

Salah has an 89 rating in pace, along with an 88 shooting and 86 passing rating. However, the best aspect of his gameplay is his dribbling (90). With an 86 agility rating and a 93 rating in composure, Salah is one of the toughest wingers to face for any opponent.

5) Kylian Mbappe

Kylian Mbappe is among the highest-rated players in FC 26, and is also one of the fastest in the game with a 97 rating in pace. Mbappe is also great at shooting (90), passing (81), and physicality (76).

Ad

Kylian Mbappe is among the highest-rated players in EA FC 26 (Image via EA Sports)

Also read: Best acrobatic players in EA FC 26

Ad

The Real Madrid star has a 92 rating in dribbling with a 93 in agility, and an 88 in composure. Such ratings help him dribble past multiple players in the game to score goals.

6) Aitana Bonmati Conca

Aitana Bonmati is another top player in EA FC 26 from Barcelona's women's team. Bonmati, the 91-rated CM/CAM, has an 85 rating in pace, an 87 in shooting, and a decent 77 in defense.

Bonmati is one of the strongest players of the Barcelona Women's team (Image via EA Sports)

However, Bonmati is hailed for her passing (86) and dribbling (91) stats. She also has a 93 rating in agility and an 85 in composure.

Ad

7) Jude Bellingham

Jude Bellingham, the 90-rated CAM/CM of Real Madrid, is one of the best English players in the game. The right-footed player with First Touch Playstyle has an 80 rating in pace, an 86 in shooting, and an 83 in passing.

Bellingham can help you create more scoring chances (Image via EA Sports)

However, Bellingham's 90 rating in dribbling, along with an 83 in agility and a 90 in composure, puts him in the list of the best midfielders in EA FC 26.

Ad

8) Caroline Graham Hansen

Caroline Graham Hansen is one of the most Technical players in the game. The Norwegian RW of Barcelona women's team is great at shooting (87), pace (89), and passing (88) ability.

Hansen is a reliable RW in EA FC 26 (Image via EA Sports)

However, her agility (94) and composure (84) make her one of the best dribblers (90) in the game. As a right-winger, these stats increase her chances of sending deadly balls into the box for her striker or dribbling inside the opponent's box to score.

Ad

9) Florian Wirtz

Florian Wirtz, the star signing of Liverpool FC this season, has an impressive 89 rating. The right-footed CAM has amazing passing (88), shooting (82), and dribbling (90) stats.

Florian Wirtz is among the best technical players in the game (Image via EA Sports)

Such stats, combined with his agility (88), composure (86), and the First Touch Playstyle, help him swiftly dribble past defenders and create scoring opportunities.

Ad

10) Vinicius Jr.

Vinicius Jr. is already among the fastest players in the game. He has a 95 pace rating, along with great acceleration and sprint speed. He is also known for his shooting (84) and passing (81) talent.

Vinicius Jr. is one of the fastest players in the game (Image via EA Sports)

Thanks to the First Touch Playstyle, Vinicius Jr. has a 91 rating in dribbling, along with a 93 rating in agility. While his composure (83) can still improve, he is one of the biggest names in the footballing world.

Ad

The First Touch Playstyle enhances a player's dribbling stats in EA FC 26. Therefore, in this article, we have judged the players on dribbling-related stats. The TOTW card of Harry Kane, the Base Heroes card of Dimitar Berbatov, and Donovan also deserve a mention, but this list consists of the normal player cards.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Subhadip Dey Subhadip is an Esports and Gaming writer at Sportskeeda, specializing in mobile games, sports simulators, MOBAs, online strategy titles, virtual board games, and gacha games. He has published over 1000 articles for the site, fetching more than 10 million views.



He considers his interviews with MLBB's Esports head Ray Ng and MAL Malaysia's first Paralympian Ahmed "Syakz" Syakirin as career highlights and his experience includes stints at Contentroop and iSquad Solutions between 2017-2023.



Subhadip’s writing prowess is deeply rooted in his research, and he is constantly scouring the official websites and social media pages of his favorite titles. If there’s a rumor floating around, he digs deep to find the source and pens it down only after he’s searched every Discord server and reliable leaker with a history of accurately predicting in-game events.



When it comes to playtime, he indulges in fast-paced multiplayer titles like the EA FC franchise and MLBB, while solo, story-driven games like Assassins Creed and Watchdogs are his top choices to keep calm and drive away boredom.



HomeBois (MLBB) is his favorite esports team and he draws inspiration from esports personalities like Ahmed Syakirin and S8ul’s Dynamo. If he were to recommend any games to a video game skeptic, they’d be Clash of Clans and eFootball. He also



Besides gaming, Subhadip loves reading fiction, gardening, playing the guitar, and watching football. Know More

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.