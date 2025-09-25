10 best EA FC 26 players with Rapid PlayStyle

The best EA FC 26 players with the Rapid Playstyle can easily outrun even the best defenders to create 1v1 scoring situations. Players like Kylian Mbappe, Vinicius Junior, Katie McCabe, Raphinha, and others feature in this list. These players can help the team during counterattacking build-ups by creating scoring chances.

In this article, we will talk about the best players with Rapid+ and Rapid Playstyle in EA FC 26. Note that since we are judging these players on their playstyle, some with the Rapid+ Playstyle will be ranked higher on this list despite having lower overall ratings than others.

The best players with Rapid Playstyle in EA FC 26

The best players in EA FC 26 with Rapid and Rapid+ Playstyles are:

Players Position(s) Overall Pace Shooting Dribble Acceleration Ousmane Dembele* ST/CAM/RW 90 91 88 93 93 Raphinha* LW/LM 89 91 84 87 90 Guro Reiten* LM/CAM/LW 88 88 82 87 87 Kylian Mbappe ST/LM/LW 91 97 90 92 97 Vinicius Jr. LW/LM/ST 89 95 84 91 95 Federico Valverde CM/RB/CDM 89 88 84 84 84 Alessia Russo ST/CM/CAM 89 82 88 87 81 Alexander Isak ST 88 83 89 85 86 Ewa Pajor ST/LM/LW 88 87 88 88 88 Katie McCabe LB/LM/LW 87 80 81 83 81

*Starred players possess the Rapid+ Playstyle

1) Ousmane Dembele

Ousmane Dembele, the 90-rated PSG star and the Ballon d'Or winner of the 2024-25 season, is the highest-rated player with Rapid+ Playstyle in EA FC 26. One of the key players of PSG's UCL-winning season, Dembele has an overall 90 rating in the game.

Ousmane Dembele is among the highest-rated speedsters in the game (Image via EA Sports)

He boasts blistering pace (91), acceleration (93), and sprint speed (89) ratings, which make it tough for defenders to catch up to him in speed. Moreover, with a 93 rating in dribbling, he easily confuses defenders with his dancing feet.

2) Raphinha

Raphinha was also among the top contenders for the Ballon d'Or in the 2024-25 season. The 89-rated Barcelona and Brazil star is one of the attacking players that one can have in their team.

Raphinha in EA FC 26 (Image via EA Sports)

Raphinha has a 91 rating in pace, along with an 84 rating in shooting. He also has a 90 rating in acceleration and a 91 rating in sprint speed. However, with his 87 rating in dribbling, it is hard to dispossess him in EA FC 26.

3) Guro Reiten

Guro Reiten is among the best players in EA FC 26 with the Rapid+ Playstyle. The 88-rated Chelsea star is great at shooting (82) and passing (85), which suit her in-game roles (LM/CAM/LW).

Reiten is the first woman speedster on the list (Image via EA Sports)

However, what makes her different from the rest of the pack is her blistering pace (88), acceleration (87), and sprint speed (88) ratings. The Norwegian star is the first female player on the list of the best players with Rapid Playstyle in EA FC 26.

4) Kylian Mbappe

Kylian Mbappe is among the highest-rated players in EA FC 26. The 91-rated Real Madrid star has a 90 rating in shooting, an 81 in passing, and a 76 in physicality, making him an amazing attacking player.

Kylian Mbappe is among the highest-rated players in EA FC 26 (Image via EA Sports)

However, Mbappe is mostly hailed for his amazing pace (97), acceleration (97), and sprint speed (97) ratings. With such an amazing pace rating, Kylian Mbappe is the perfect pick if you are planning to send long balls or through balls behind the defensive line.

5) Vinicius Jr.

Vinicius Jr., the 89-rated Brazilian superstar, is among the most popular speedsters in modern football. The versatile left-winger has amazing shooting (84) and passing (81) stats. However, Vini Jr. is mostly known for his passing and dribbling.

Vinicius jr. is known for his amazing speed and dribbling stats (Image via EA Sports)

Vini Jr. has amazing pace (95), dribbling (91), acceleration (95), and sprint speed (95) ratings, which help him easily beat defenders. He has been one of the key men in Madrid's last few UCL-winning campaigns due to his amazing pace, dribbling, and scoring ability.

6) Federico Valverde

The 89-rated versatile CM is also known for his amazing speed and shooting ability. The Uruguayan and Real Madrid star has impressive pace (88), acceleration (84), and sprint speed (92) ratings.

Federico Valverde is the most versatile speedster on the list (Image via EA Sports)

However, unlike other central midfielders, Valverde also has a whopping 83 rating in defense and 85 in physicality. With such defense and shooting (84) ratings, Valverde can also be a great pick as a CDM or as an RB.

7) Alessia Russo

The 89-rated versatile Arsenal and English national team striker is the second entry on the list from women's football. Alessia Russo has a great shooting (88) and a decent passing (70) rating.

Alessia Russo is among the best strikers in the game (Image via EA Sports)

Moreover, with an 82 rating in pace, Russo is an amazing sprinter. She has an 81 rating in acceleration and an 82 rating in sprint speed. Furthermore, with an 87 rating in dribbling, she can become a nightmare for the opponent defenders.

8) Alexander Isak

The 88-rated Swedish striker has an 89 rating in shooting, a 73 rating in passing, and an 85 rating in dribbling. The Liverpool star signing played a crucial role in Newcastle United's unprecedented success last season.

Alexander Isak is a great dribbler (Image via EA Sports)

The right-footed striker has an 83 rating in pace, an 86 rating in acceleration, and an 80 rating in sprint speed, which helps him beat opponent defenders quickly and score goals.

9) Ewa Pajor

Ewa Pajor, the Polish striker of Barcelona's women's team, has an 88 overall rating. The right-footed, versatile ST has great shooting (88) and dribbling (88) ratings. However, the best aspect of her gameplay is her amazing acceleration.

Pajor is a top-tier speedster from Barcelona's women's team (Image via EA FC 26)

Ewa Pajor has an 87 rating in pace, along with an 88 rating in acceleration, along an 87 rating in sprint speed. These make her a fierce speedster, prepared to pounce on any mistake from the opponent defenders.

19) Katie McCabe

Katie McCabe, the Irish LB of Arsenal's women's team, is the final entry in the list of the best players with Rapid Playstyle in EA FC 26. The left-footed forward has an 81 rating in shooting, an 82 in passing, and an 83 in dribbling. McCabe also has an impressive 83 rating in defending and an 82 in physicality.

Katie McCabe is among the best speedster defenders in the game (Image via EA Sports)

However, her 80 rating in pace, along with an 81 rating in acceleration and a 79 rating in sprint speed, has earned her a place on our list.

When you are talking about the best players with Rapid Playstyle in EA FC 26, normal cards like Sam Kerr, Victor Oshimhen, and Base Hero cards like Kewell, Freddie Ljungberg, and others also deserve a mention.

