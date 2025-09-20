EA FC 26 guide: How to do Cole Palmer celebration

You can do the Cole Palmer celebration in EA FC 26 with the L2/LT and RS buttons on your controllers. The Manchester City graduate and Chelsea star first celebrated this way after scoring a goal for Chelsea against Luton Town in 2023. However, there's a brief history behind the birth of this celebration, and it includes another Manchester City academy graduate.

In this article, we will talk about how to mimic the Cole Palmer celebration in EA FC 26, Palmer's FC 26 ratings, and more.

A step-by-step guide to perform Cole Palmer celebration in EA FC 26

Not everyone can perform the Cole Palmer celebration in EA FC 26. Only players with less than 75 Agility can perform this celebration.

Cole Palmer ratings in FC 26 (Image via EA Sports)

Cole Palmer celebration as himself:

If you've scored a goal as Cole Palmer on PlayStation, press X, the standard goal celebration button.

the standard goal celebration button. If you scored with him on Xbox, press A, the standard celebration button.

Cole Palmer celebration with other players:

Step 1: Press the L2 (for PlayStation) or LT (for Xbox) button.

Press the L2 (for PlayStation) or LT (for Xbox) button. Step 2: Rotate the RS (for both PlayStation and Xbox) clockwise while holding down the L2/LT button.

You can only perform this celebration with players who have less than 75 Agility. This can be a problem as the scorers, who are the attacking players, often have more than 75 agility. So, you will usually be unable to perform the Cole Palmer celebration in EA FC 26.

If you try to celebrate like this with a player with a 75+ rating in Agility, they will perform the backflip celebration instead.

Unlike Cristiano Ronaldo's siuu (Right here, Right now celebration in the game) and some other celebrations, you don't need to unlock the Cole Palmer celebration. You can do that immediately after purchasing the game and scoring your first goal.

Cole Palmer rating in EA FC 26

Cole Palmer is among the highest-rated CAMs in EA FC 26. The left-footed Chelsea star with an 87 overall rating has good pace (75), impressive shooting (83), passing (87), and dribbling (87) stats. However, his defense (50) and physicality rating (65) are not as good.

While CAMs do not indulge themselves in defensive duties much, Palmer's physicality rating has room for improvement.

The Palmer celebration was originally invented by Morgan Rogers, Aston Villa star and Palmer's friend from the Manchester City Academy. After Rogers celebrated like this in an EFL Championship match against West Brom from Middlesbrough in December 2023, Palmer reportedly said he told Morgan he would also do the celebration when he scores next.

A week later, Palmer kept his promise after scoring a goal for Chelsea against Luton Town. Now, you can do it too with players who have less than 75 Agility rating in FC 26.

