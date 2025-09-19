EA FC 26 guide: How to do Ronaldo’s siu celebration?

You can perform Cristiano Ronaldo's siu celebration in EA FC 26 by holding down the sprinting button while pressing the shoot button. CR7's "siu" celebration is one of the most iconic celebrations in the history of all sports. Naturally, EA has kept the celebration in the game, allowing the community to perform the celebration with their favorite players.
In this article, we will discuss everything you need to know about how to perform the iconic celebration to establish your authority in a match every time you score a goal. Read on to learn more.
A step-by-step guide to perform Cristiano Ronaldo's siu celebration in EA FC 26
Ronaldo's siu is called the "right here, right now" celebration in the game. To perform this celebration, you must press a couple of buttons as soon as the ball hits the net.
How to do the siu celebration on PlayStation:
- Hold down the R1 button.
- Press Circle while holding down the R1 button.
How to perform the siu celebration on Xbox:
- Hold down the RB button.
- Press B while holding down the button.
Cristiano Ronaldo first celebrated with the siu in a pre-season friendly against Chelsea back in 2013. The celebration has since become iconic. Make sure you press the required buttons in the correct sequence to perform the celebration.
Also note that you can also purchase Cristiano Ronaldo's siu celebration from the Transfermarket and set it as your default celebration so that you can celebrate like this every time you score. In the Transfermarket, this celebration is listed as the "Right here, Right now" celebration.
Cristiano Ronaldo ratings in EA FC 26
Unfortunately, Cristiano Ronaldo's ratings are not as great as they once were. He is now an 86-rated player with 76 pace, 88 shooting, 76 passing, 80 dribbling, and 76 physicality.
However, the Portuguese superstar has Acrobatic and Trickster Playstyle enabled, which allows him to still be among the top 10 most acrobatic players in the game, who can perform certain tricks to confuse the defenders and bag some goals.
