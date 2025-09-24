10 best EA FC 26 players with Slide Tackle PlayStyle

The best players with the Slide Tackle PlayStyle in EA FC 26 can help make the last-minute goal-line saves. It's one of the most visually pleasing tackles in football. Those with the Slide Tackle+ PlayStyle can execute it better than others, and are higher ranked than others with higher overalls. The best players who can do this Jude Bellingham, Jules Kounde, Federico Valverde, and Mapi Leon.

Ad

In this article, we will discuss the top players with the Slide Tackle PlayStyle in EA FC 26.

Best EA FC 26 players with Slide Tackle PlayStyle

The best players with the Slide Tackle PlayStyle in EA FC 26 are

Players Position(s) Overall Pace Defense Physicality Sliding Tackle Mapi Leon* CB 89 75 90 82 89 Moises Caicedo* CDM/CM 87 71 89 82 87 Nico Schlotterbeck* CB 85 74 85 82 87 Jude Bellingham CAM/CM 90 80 78 85 77 Federico Valverde CM/RB/CDM 89 88 83 85 86 Irene Paredes Hernandez CB 88 71 88 84 86 Jules Kounde RB/CB/RM 87 84 86 84 84 Katie McCabe LB/LM/LW 87 80 83 82 79 Sandro Tonali CDM/CM 86 79 81 83 81 Inigo Martinez CB 85 71 85 80 85

Ad

Trending

*Starred players possess the Slide Tackle+ PlayStyle

1) Mapi Leon

Mapi Leon, the popular Barcelona women's team CB is among the best players with the Slide Tackle PlayStyle. The 89-rated CB has a decent 75 rating in pace, a whopping 90 in defense, and 82 in physicality, making her one of the game's strongest players.

Mapi Leon is great with sliding tackles (Image via EA Sports)

Also read: Best players with Jockey PlayStyle in EA FC 26

Ad

Besides, with a 91 defensive awareness rating, she is almost always at the right place at the right time. Even if she makes a mistake, with an impressive 89 rating in Sliding Tackle, she can quickly recover.

2) Moises Caicedo

Chelsea's 87-rated CDM is among the top EA FC 26 players with Intercept PlayStyle. He is tasked with disrupting opponents' attacks before Chelsea's defense gets involved, and with a Slide Tackle+ PlayStyle, he executes it to perfection.

Ad

Caicedo is a top-tier CDM with impressive defensive stats (Image via EA Sports)

Caicedo has a 71 rating in pace, 84 in defense, and 82 in physicality. However, his defensive awareness (83) and especially his slide tackles (87) are the best aspects of his gameplay.

Ad

3) Nico Schlotterbeck

The 85-rated Dortmund and German national team CB, is among the best players with Anticipate PlayStyle in EA FC 26. Schlotterbeck has impressive pace (74), pass (75), and dribbling (73) ratings for a defender, but he's mostly known for his defense.

Schlotterbeck is a pillar in Dortmund defense (Image via EA Sports)

Schlotterbeck's 85 rating in defense, 82 in physicality, 85 in defensive awareness and 87 in slide tackle make him a top pick for your team's first-time tackler.

Ad

4) Jude Bellingham

Typically, players CAMs aren't tasked with defense, which can make them relatively weak in that aspect. But Jude Bellingham, one of the best CAMs in EA FC 26, has a decent 78 rating in defense and an 85 rating in physicality. With the Slide Tackle PlayStyle incorporated, Bellingham can help you disrupt opponent attacks much before they reach your CDM or CBs.

Jude Bellingham is among the best players with a slide tackle in EA FC 26 (Image via EA Sports)

The 90-rated Real Madrid and England star is rated 77 in both defensive awareness and slide tackle.

Ad

5) Federico Valverde

Federico Valverde is among the most versatile players on this list and among the best right-backs in the game. The 89-rated Real Madrid star has great pace (88), shooting (84), passing (84), and dribbling (84) stats. His defensive stats are also quite good.

Valverde is a top-tier versatile CM in the game (Image via EA Sports)

Valverde has an 83 defense rating along with an 85 rating in physicality, an 82 rating in defensive awareness, and an 86 slide tackle, making him a great option as a CDM and an RB.

Ad

6) Irene Paredes

Mapi Leon's teammate is among the best CBs with Aerial Fortress PlayStyle in EA FC 26. While top-tier 88-rated CB has decent pace (71), her pass (67), and dribbling (63) ratings aren't as impressive. But she's is a great defender in her own right.

Irene Paredes is a pillar of the Barcelona women's team's defense (Image via EA Sports)

Irene Paredes has an amazing 88 rating in defense and an 84 rating in physicality. Paredes also has great defensive awareness (91) and slide tackle (86).

Ad

7) Jules Kounde

Barcelona's reliable right-back has also earned his spot in the list of the best players with a Slide Tackle PlayStyle. Since modern-day football requires overlapping fullbacks who can help during build-ups, more often than not, the recovering runs from the fullbacks during defensive transitions end with a sliding tackle to dispossess opponents.

Kounde is among the best right-backs in EA FC 26 (Image via EA Sports)

Jules Kounde, with the Slide Tackle PlayStyle, improves his overall gameplay in FC 26. An 84 rating in pace and slide tackles, along with 86 in defense and physicality make him a top choice fullback for any team.

Ad

8) Katie McCabe

The Arsenal women's team's left-footed, 87-rated LB is also a great choice if you need sliding tackles to prevent opponents' build-ups. McCabe has an amazing pace (80), with an 83 rating in dribbling and 82 in passing.

Katie McCabe is among the best fullbacks in EA FC 26 (Image via EA Sports)

She's a great defender with 90 defensive awareness and 82 physicality, and a decent 79 in slide tackle.

Ad

9) Sandro Tonali

The 86-rated CDM, is among the best sliding tacklers in the game. Tonali has a decent 79 rating in pace, an 82 rating in pass, and an 80 rating in dribbling. However, he is hailed for his defensive gameplay.

Sandro Tonali is great at sliding tackles in FC 26 (Image via EA Sports)

Sandro Tonali has an 81 rating in defense, with 83 in physicality and 81 in both defensive awareness and sliding tackle.

Ad

10) Inigo Martinez Berridi

Al-Nassr's 85-rated CB has decent pace (71) and passing (72) range, along with impressive defensive ratings. The former Barca player has an 85 rating in defense and 80 in physicality, making him one of the strongest defenders in the Saudi Pro League.

Inigo Martinez has amazing defensive ratings (Image via EA Sports)

Inigo Martinez also has an 84 rating in defensive awareness and an 85 rating in slide tackles, making him a reliable option in your team.

Ad

Since this article only consists of non-icon players, it doesn't rank Carragher, Ramires, Fikayo Tomori, Lucio, and other top-tier defenders with the Slide Tackle and Slide Tackle+ PlayStyle. But they do deserve a mention.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Subhadip Dey Subhadip is an Esports and Gaming writer at Sportskeeda, specializing in mobile games, sports simulators, MOBAs, online strategy titles, virtual board games, and gacha games. He has published over 1000 articles for the site, fetching more than 10 million views.



He considers his interviews with MLBB's Esports head Ray Ng and MAL Malaysia's first Paralympian Ahmed "Syakz" Syakirin as career highlights and his experience includes stints at Contentroop and iSquad Solutions between 2017-2023.



Subhadip’s writing prowess is deeply rooted in his research, and he is constantly scouring the official websites and social media pages of his favorite titles. If there’s a rumor floating around, he digs deep to find the source and pens it down only after he’s searched every Discord server and reliable leaker with a history of accurately predicting in-game events.



When it comes to playtime, he indulges in fast-paced multiplayer titles like the EA FC franchise and MLBB, while solo, story-driven games like Assassins Creed and Watchdogs are his top choices to keep calm and drive away boredom.



HomeBois (MLBB) is his favorite esports team and he draws inspiration from esports personalities like Ahmed Syakirin and S8ul’s Dynamo. If he were to recommend any games to a video game skeptic, they’d be Clash of Clans and eFootball. He also



Besides gaming, Subhadip loves reading fiction, gardening, playing the guitar, and watching football. Know More

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.