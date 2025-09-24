10 best EA FC 26 players with Slide Tackle PlayStyle

The best players with the Slide Tackle PlayStyle in EA FC 26 can help make the last-minute goal-line saves. It's one of the most visually pleasing tackles in football. Those with the Slide Tackle+ PlayStyle can execute it better than others, and are higher ranked than others with higher overalls. The best players who can do this Jude Bellingham, Jules Kounde, Federico Valverde, and Mapi Leon.
In this article, we will discuss the top players with the Slide Tackle PlayStyle in EA FC 26.
Best EA FC 26 players with Slide Tackle PlayStyle
The best players with the Slide Tackle PlayStyle in EA FC 26 are
*Starred players possess the Slide Tackle+ PlayStyle
1) Mapi Leon
Mapi Leon, the popular Barcelona women's team CB is among the best players with the Slide Tackle PlayStyle. The 89-rated CB has a decent 75 rating in pace, a whopping 90 in defense, and 82 in physicality, making her one of the game's strongest players.
Besides, with a 91 defensive awareness rating, she is almost always at the right place at the right time. Even if she makes a mistake, with an impressive 89 rating in Sliding Tackle, she can quickly recover.
2) Moises Caicedo
Chelsea's 87-rated CDM is among the top EA FC 26 players with Intercept PlayStyle. He is tasked with disrupting opponents' attacks before Chelsea's defense gets involved, and with a Slide Tackle+ PlayStyle, he executes it to perfection.
Caicedo has a 71 rating in pace, 84 in defense, and 82 in physicality. However, his defensive awareness (83) and especially his slide tackles (87) are the best aspects of his gameplay.
3) Nico Schlotterbeck
The 85-rated Dortmund and German national team CB, is among the best players with Anticipate PlayStyle in EA FC 26. Schlotterbeck has impressive pace (74), pass (75), and dribbling (73) ratings for a defender, but he's mostly known for his defense.
Schlotterbeck's 85 rating in defense, 82 in physicality, 85 in defensive awareness and 87 in slide tackle make him a top pick for your team's first-time tackler.
4) Jude Bellingham
Typically, players CAMs aren't tasked with defense, which can make them relatively weak in that aspect. But Jude Bellingham, one of the best CAMs in EA FC 26, has a decent 78 rating in defense and an 85 rating in physicality. With the Slide Tackle PlayStyle incorporated, Bellingham can help you disrupt opponent attacks much before they reach your CDM or CBs.
The 90-rated Real Madrid and England star is rated 77 in both defensive awareness and slide tackle.
5) Federico Valverde
Federico Valverde is among the most versatile players on this list and among the best right-backs in the game. The 89-rated Real Madrid star has great pace (88), shooting (84), passing (84), and dribbling (84) stats. His defensive stats are also quite good.
Valverde has an 83 defense rating along with an 85 rating in physicality, an 82 rating in defensive awareness, and an 86 slide tackle, making him a great option as a CDM and an RB.
6) Irene Paredes
Mapi Leon's teammate is among the best CBs with Aerial Fortress PlayStyle in EA FC 26. While top-tier 88-rated CB has decent pace (71), her pass (67), and dribbling (63) ratings aren't as impressive. But she's is a great defender in her own right.
Irene Paredes has an amazing 88 rating in defense and an 84 rating in physicality. Paredes also has great defensive awareness (91) and slide tackle (86).
7) Jules Kounde
Barcelona's reliable right-back has also earned his spot in the list of the best players with a Slide Tackle PlayStyle. Since modern-day football requires overlapping fullbacks who can help during build-ups, more often than not, the recovering runs from the fullbacks during defensive transitions end with a sliding tackle to dispossess opponents.
Jules Kounde, with the Slide Tackle PlayStyle, improves his overall gameplay in FC 26. An 84 rating in pace and slide tackles, along with 86 in defense and physicality make him a top choice fullback for any team.
8) Katie McCabe
The Arsenal women's team's left-footed, 87-rated LB is also a great choice if you need sliding tackles to prevent opponents' build-ups. McCabe has an amazing pace (80), with an 83 rating in dribbling and 82 in passing.
She's a great defender with 90 defensive awareness and 82 physicality, and a decent 79 in slide tackle.
9) Sandro Tonali
The 86-rated CDM, is among the best sliding tacklers in the game. Tonali has a decent 79 rating in pace, an 82 rating in pass, and an 80 rating in dribbling. However, he is hailed for his defensive gameplay.
Sandro Tonali has an 81 rating in defense, with 83 in physicality and 81 in both defensive awareness and sliding tackle.
10) Inigo Martinez Berridi
Al-Nassr's 85-rated CB has decent pace (71) and passing (72) range, along with impressive defensive ratings. The former Barca player has an 85 rating in defense and 80 in physicality, making him one of the strongest defenders in the Saudi Pro League.
Inigo Martinez also has an 84 rating in defensive awareness and an 85 rating in slide tackles, making him a reliable option in your team.
Since this article only consists of non-icon players, it doesn't rank Carragher, Ramires, Fikayo Tomori, Lucio, and other top-tier defenders with the Slide Tackle and Slide Tackle+ PlayStyle. But they do deserve a mention.
