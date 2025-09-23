10 best EA FC 26 players with Intercept PlayStyle

Recruiting the best Intercept Playstyle players in EA FC 26 can help you to concede less in matches. Some of the top defenders in FC 26, such as Virgil van Dijk, Marquinhos, and some midfield players like Federico Valverde, Vitinha, N'Golo Kanté, etc., have this Playstyle, which helps the team significantly during defensive transitions.

For this article, we have selected the 10 best players in EA FC 26 with the Intercept and Intercept+ Playstyles. However, note that having the Intercept+ Playstyle, some players with lower overalls will be ranked higher than others.

Best EA FC 26 players with Intercept Playstyle

The table below features the best players with Intercept Playstyle in EA FC 26:

Players Position(s) Overall Pace Defense Physicality Interceptions Virgil van Dijk* CB 90 73 90 87 91 Marquinhos* CB 87 79 89 80 89 Yui Hasegawa* CDM/CM/CAM 87 77 81 63 86 N'Golo Kante* CDM/CM 85 77 85 79 88 Federico Valverde CM/RB/CDM 89 88 83 85 86 Vitinha CM/CDM/CAM 89 72 75 70 85 Sakina Karchaoui CM/LB/CAM/LW 87 89 77 69 82 Moises Caicedo CDM/CM 87 71 84 82 87 Declan Rice CDM/CM 87 72 83 83 86 Nicolo Barella CM 87 80 81 76 85

*Starred players possess the Intercept+ Playstyle

1) Virgil van Dijk

Virgil van Dijk, the Liverpool and Netherlands stalwart, is among the highest-rated defenders in the game with multiple Playstyles, including the Intercept+ Playstyle. The 90-rated defender has a 90 rating in defense, an 87 rating in Physicality, and a 91 rating in Interceptions.

VVD is among the best defenders in EA FC 26 (Image via EA Sports)

VVD also has a 91 rating in defensive awareness, and a decent 72 in passing, with a 73 rating in Pace. This means, after making the interception, he can pass the ball quickly to teammates who can instantly start an attacking transition.

2) Marquinhos

Marquinhos, the key man in the backline of PSG's UCL-winning team, is an 87-rated defender with the Intercept+ rating in EA FC 26. The Brazilian is also among the best players with the Jockey Playstyle. Having two Playstyles in FC 26 talks volumes about Marquinhos' defensive ability.

Marquinhos has an Intercept+ Playstyle in the game (Image via EA Sports)

The Brazilian CB has an impressive 89 rating in defense and an 80 in Physicality. Marquinhos also has an 89 rating in interceptions and a whopping 90 in defensive awareness.

3) Yui Hasegawa

Yui Hasegawa, the 85-rated CDM, is a versatile player in Manchester City's women's team. The right-footed CDM/CM/CAM has a low physicality (63) rating, but that does not stop her from making crucial interceptions to disrupt opponents' attacking build-ups.

Yui Hasegawa is a key player of Manchester City women's team (Image via EA Sports)

Hasegawa, the Japanese international, has decent pace (77), passing (86), and dribbling (85), along with an 81 rating in defense and a solid 86 in interceptions. These stats make her a perfect candidate in the middle of the park, allowing her to disrupt opponents' attacks and quickly redistribute the ball to teammates to initiate counterattacks.

4) N'Golo Kante

The football world first learned about the 85-rated CDM/CM in the 2015-2016 season. The Frenchman played a crucial role in league minnows Leicester City's surprising Premier League triumph. Shortly thereafter, he won a World Cup with France and a Champions League with Chelsea.

Chelsea's Kante will always be among the best CDMs in the game (Image via EA Sports)

The ever-smiling N'Golo Kante has an 85 rating in-game, boasting an 85 in defense and a 79 in physicality. The legendary player has an 88 rating in both interception and defensive awareness. These stats help him reach the right place at the right time to disrupt opponents' movements.

5) Federico Valverde

Federico Valverde is among the most versatile players in the game. The 89-rated CM can also play as a CDM, and is one of the best RBs in the game. The Uruguayan has great pace (88) and shooting (84), with an 83 rating in defense and an 85 in physicality.

Federico Valverde is among the best right-backs with interceptions in EA FC 26 (Image via EA Sports)

The Real Madrid stalwart also boasts great passing and dribbling (both 84) with an 86 rating in interceptions and 82 in defensive awareness, making him one of the best defensive players in the game despite his position.

6) Vitinha

Vitinha, the 89-rated midfielder, has played a key role in helping PSG earn its first UCL triumph and Portugal its second Nations League victory. While his main position is CM, he can also be deployed at CDM and CAM, and thanks to his passing (86) and interception (85), he is a reliable pick in both positions.

Vitinha is among the best CDMs in EA FC 26 (Image via EA Sports)

Vitinha also boasts a 90 rating in dribbling, a decent 75 in defense, and 74 in defensive awareness, making it harder for opponents to go past him.

7) Sakina Karchaoui

Sakina Karchaoui, the French CM, is among the most versatile players in EA FC 26. She can play in multiple positions, including LB, CAM, and LW. Sakina has a blistering 89 rating in pace, 87 in passing, and 88 in dribbling. These are telltale signs of her excelling in the midfield and on the wings.

Karchaoui is also among the best players with Jockey Playstyle (Image via EA Sports)

Furthermore, a decent 77 rating in defense and an 82 rating in interception allow Sakina to disrupt the flow of opponents' buildup.

8) Moises Caicedo

Moises Caicedo is among the best CDMs in EA FC 26. The Chelsea midfielder has an 87 rating and can play as both CDM and CM. He has a decent 78 rating in passing and 81 in dribbling. However, he is mostly hailed for his defensive work.

Moises Caicedo is among the best players with Intercept and Anticipate playstyles in EA FC 26 (Image via EA Sports)

The Colombian comes with an 84 rating in defense and 82 in physicality, along with an 87 rating in interception and an 83 rating in defensive awareness, making him a great CDM.

9) Declan Rice

The 87-rated star CDM of Arsenal comes with decent pace (72) and shooting (73), along with an impressive 84 rating in passing and 80 in dribbling. However, Rice is mostly known for the defensive aspect of his gameplay.

Declan Rice has two playstyles in EA FC 26 (Image via EA Sports)

Rice has an 83 rating in both defense and physicality, an 86 rating in interception, and an 81 rating in defensive awareness, making him a great player to disrupt the opponent's passing lines.

10) Nicolo Barella

The Inter Milan metronome has helped his team reach two UCL finals in three years. While the Nerazzurri lost against PSG, Barella showed his class in that match. The right-footed CM has great pace (80), passing (84), and dribbling (86).

Nico Barella is one of Inter's key men (Image via EA Sports/)

The 87-rated CM is also a great defensive player when his team requires. Barella has an 81 rating in defense, 85 in interception, and 80 in defensive awareness, which helps him excel at anticipating opponents' offensive lines.

