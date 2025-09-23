10 best EA FC 26 players with Intercept PlayStyle

Recruiting the best Intercept Playstyle players in EA FC 26 can help you to concede less in matches. Some of the top defenders in FC 26, such as Virgil van Dijk, Marquinhos, and some midfield players like Federico Valverde, Vitinha, N'Golo Kanté, etc., have this Playstyle, which helps the team significantly during defensive transitions.
For this article, we have selected the 10 best players in EA FC 26 with the Intercept and Intercept+ Playstyles. However, note that having the Intercept+ Playstyle, some players with lower overalls will be ranked higher than others.
Best EA FC 26 players with Intercept Playstyle
The table below features the best players with Intercept Playstyle in EA FC 26:
*Starred players possess the Intercept+ Playstyle
1) Virgil van Dijk
Virgil van Dijk, the Liverpool and Netherlands stalwart, is among the highest-rated defenders in the game with multiple Playstyles, including the Intercept+ Playstyle. The 90-rated defender has a 90 rating in defense, an 87 rating in Physicality, and a 91 rating in Interceptions.
VVD also has a 91 rating in defensive awareness, and a decent 72 in passing, with a 73 rating in Pace. This means, after making the interception, he can pass the ball quickly to teammates who can instantly start an attacking transition.
2) Marquinhos
Marquinhos, the key man in the backline of PSG's UCL-winning team, is an 87-rated defender with the Intercept+ rating in EA FC 26. The Brazilian is also among the best players with the Jockey Playstyle. Having two Playstyles in FC 26 talks volumes about Marquinhos' defensive ability.
The Brazilian CB has an impressive 89 rating in defense and an 80 in Physicality. Marquinhos also has an 89 rating in interceptions and a whopping 90 in defensive awareness.
3) Yui Hasegawa
Yui Hasegawa, the 85-rated CDM, is a versatile player in Manchester City's women's team. The right-footed CDM/CM/CAM has a low physicality (63) rating, but that does not stop her from making crucial interceptions to disrupt opponents' attacking build-ups.
Hasegawa, the Japanese international, has decent pace (77), passing (86), and dribbling (85), along with an 81 rating in defense and a solid 86 in interceptions. These stats make her a perfect candidate in the middle of the park, allowing her to disrupt opponents' attacks and quickly redistribute the ball to teammates to initiate counterattacks.
4) N'Golo Kante
The football world first learned about the 85-rated CDM/CM in the 2015-2016 season. The Frenchman played a crucial role in league minnows Leicester City's surprising Premier League triumph. Shortly thereafter, he won a World Cup with France and a Champions League with Chelsea.
The ever-smiling N'Golo Kante has an 85 rating in-game, boasting an 85 in defense and a 79 in physicality. The legendary player has an 88 rating in both interception and defensive awareness. These stats help him reach the right place at the right time to disrupt opponents' movements.
5) Federico Valverde
Federico Valverde is among the most versatile players in the game. The 89-rated CM can also play as a CDM, and is one of the best RBs in the game. The Uruguayan has great pace (88) and shooting (84), with an 83 rating in defense and an 85 in physicality.
The Real Madrid stalwart also boasts great passing and dribbling (both 84) with an 86 rating in interceptions and 82 in defensive awareness, making him one of the best defensive players in the game despite his position.
6) Vitinha
Vitinha, the 89-rated midfielder, has played a key role in helping PSG earn its first UCL triumph and Portugal its second Nations League victory. While his main position is CM, he can also be deployed at CDM and CAM, and thanks to his passing (86) and interception (85), he is a reliable pick in both positions.
Vitinha also boasts a 90 rating in dribbling, a decent 75 in defense, and 74 in defensive awareness, making it harder for opponents to go past him.
7) Sakina Karchaoui
Sakina Karchaoui, the French CM, is among the most versatile players in EA FC 26. She can play in multiple positions, including LB, CAM, and LW. Sakina has a blistering 89 rating in pace, 87 in passing, and 88 in dribbling. These are telltale signs of her excelling in the midfield and on the wings.
Furthermore, a decent 77 rating in defense and an 82 rating in interception allow Sakina to disrupt the flow of opponents' buildup.
8) Moises Caicedo
Moises Caicedo is among the best CDMs in EA FC 26. The Chelsea midfielder has an 87 rating and can play as both CDM and CM. He has a decent 78 rating in passing and 81 in dribbling. However, he is mostly hailed for his defensive work.
The Colombian comes with an 84 rating in defense and 82 in physicality, along with an 87 rating in interception and an 83 rating in defensive awareness, making him a great CDM.
9) Declan Rice
The 87-rated star CDM of Arsenal comes with decent pace (72) and shooting (73), along with an impressive 84 rating in passing and 80 in dribbling. However, Rice is mostly known for the defensive aspect of his gameplay.
Rice has an 83 rating in both defense and physicality, an 86 rating in interception, and an 81 rating in defensive awareness, making him a great player to disrupt the opponent's passing lines.
10) Nicolo Barella
The Inter Milan metronome has helped his team reach two UCL finals in three years. While the Nerazzurri lost against PSG, Barella showed his class in that match. The right-footed CM has great pace (80), passing (84), and dribbling (86).
The 87-rated CM is also a great defensive player when his team requires. Barella has an 81 rating in defense, 85 in interception, and 80 in defensive awareness, which helps him excel at anticipating opponents' offensive lines.
