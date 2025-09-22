10 best EA FC 26 players with Block PlayStyle

Attacks win you matches, defense wins you titles, and having the best players in EA FC 26 with Block Playstyle on your team means you will concede a lot less than usual. In FC 26, players with Block+ Playstyle, despite having lower overall ratings, are better blockers than those with Block Playstyle and higher overall ratings. Therefore, the Playstyle+ players rank higher in the list.
This article will discuss the best EA FC 26 players with Block Playstyle to help you find the best picks for your team. Read on to learn more.
Best EA FC 26 players with Block Playstyle
The best players in EA FC 26 with Block Playstyle are listed in the table below:
*Starred players possess the Block+ Playstyle
1) Josko Gvardiol
Josko Gvardiol, the left-footed Croatian left-back, became a sensation after his 2022 World Cup performance with his national team. After that, he became one of the main men of Manchester City's defence. The left-footed LB has a decent 78 rating in pace, a 75 rating in passing, and a 78 rating in dribbling.
However, he is great at defending (84) and physicality (82). With his standing tackles (85) and defensive awareness (84), Josko Gvardiol is among the impenetrable defenders in the game.
2) Alex Greenwood
Alex Greenwood, the English CB from Man City's women's team, is a left-footed, 84-rated defender. She has a 71 pace rating, an 82 in passing, and a decent 74 in dribbling. However, her defending and physicality stats are the best aspects of her gameplay.
Greenwood has an 85 rating in defense and an 82 rating in physicality. She also has an 87 rating in defensive awareness and an 84 rating in stand tackles. This helps her be present in the right place at the right time to block plays.
3) Willi Orban
The 84-rated Hungarian CB does not have great pace (57), passing (56), or dribbling (56) ratings. However, Orban is great at his craft, i.e., defending the team's goal. Orban has an impressive 84 rating in both defense and physicality.
Furthermore, the Hungarian CB has an impressive defensive awareness and stand tackle rating (both 88). This makes him a great pick for a beginner's team that has a scarcity of backline options.
4) Waldemar Anton
Waldemar Anton, the German CB with an 82 rating, is a great option in Borussia Dortmund's backline. Anton, like Orban, is not great at passing (67), dribbling (66), nor is he a pacy (69) defender.
Anton's strength lies in his defensive ability. He has an 84 rating in defense and an 84 rating in physicality, with an 86 rating in both defensive awareness and stand tackle. All these factors make him an amazing option to block opponents' attacks.
5) Annaig Butel
Annaig Butel, the right-footed 80-rated CB, has a 60 rating in pace, a 65 rating in passing, and a 64 rating in dribbling. However, she is incredible at defending (82), and physicality (77).
Butel also has an impressive 87 rating and an 80 rating in stand tackle. She is amazing at blocking opponents' shots, making him a great pick for any team's backline.
6) Lucy Bronze
Lucy Bronze, the star of Chelsea women's and England women's squad, is the highest-rated player with Block Playstyle. The 87-rated RB has a decent 71 rating in pace, an 82 rating in passing, and an 80 rating in dribbling. However, the best aspect of her gameplay is her defense.
Bronze's 87 rating in defense and physicality, and an 88 rating in both defensive awareness and stand tackle, make her one of the best RBs in EA FC 26.
7) Alessandro Bastoni
The 87-rated Italian CB also has decent pace (74), passing (75), and dribbling (76) ratings. Bastoni has played a key role in Inter Milan's recent participation in the UCL final. He is an amazing backline option with an 88 rating in defense.
Bastoni also has an 82 rating in physicality, with an 87 rating in defensive awareness and a 90 rating in standing tackle. These stats make him one of the best defenders in the game.
8) Declan Rice
The EA FC 26 version of Arsenal's star CDM has the Block Playstyle incorporated. Rice works as a defensive screen in front of Arsenal's defense. The right-footed, 87-rated versatile CDM has an impressive passing (84) and dribbling (80) ratings. He also has some impressive defensive stats.
Rice has 83 ratings in both defending and physicality, along with an 81 rating in defensive awareness and an 86 rating in stand tackle.
9) Alexis Mac Allister
The 87-rated CM and CDM became a footballing sensation recently, after the 2022 World Cup. The right-footed Liverpool player is probably the only CM in the list of the best players with Block Playstyle in EA FC 26. This says a lot about his defensive abilities.
Mac Allister is amazing in passing, dribbling (both 85), with a 78 rating in defense, and a 77 rating in physicality. He also has a 78 rating in defensive awareness and an 83 rating in stand tackle, making him a fortress in the middle of the park.
10) Antonio Rudiger
The 86-rated Real Madrid and German star CB is the final entry in the list of the best EA FC 26 players with the Block Playstyle. Rudiger is a no-nonsense CB with decent pace (79), passing (72), and dribbling (70) ratings.
However, his best gameplay aspect is his defense (84) and physicality (86). Rudiger also has an amazing 84 rating in defense and an 85 rating in stand tackle, which helps him make it harder for opponents' forwards in the match. Rudiger is also among the best players in EA FC 26 with the Aerial Fortress playstyle.
Base Hero cards like Lucio, Lizarazu, Ricardo Carvalho, Vincent Kompany, and non-Icons like Carvajal, Willian Pacho, Bremer, and others are also some of the top picks for the best blockers in EA FC 26.
