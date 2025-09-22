10 best EA FC 26 players with Block PlayStyle

Attacks win you matches, defense wins you titles, and having the best players in EA FC 26 with Block Playstyle on your team means you will concede a lot less than usual. In FC 26, players with Block+ Playstyle, despite having lower overall ratings, are better blockers than those with Block Playstyle and higher overall ratings. Therefore, the Playstyle+ players rank higher in the list.

This article will discuss the best EA FC 26 players with Block Playstyle to help you find the best picks for your team. Read on to learn more.

Best EA FC 26 players with Block Playstyle

The best players in EA FC 26 with Block Playstyle are listed in the table below:

Players Position(s) Overall Pace Defending Physicality Stand Tackle Josko Gvardiol* LB/CB/LM 84 78 84 82 85 Alex Greenwood* CB/LB/LM 84 71 85 82 84 Willi Orban* CB 84 57 86 83 88 Woldemar Anton* CB 82 69 84 84 86 Annaic Butel* CB 80 60 82 77 80 Lucy Bronze RB/RM 87 71 87 87 88 Alessandro Bastoni CB 87 74 88 82 90 Declan Rice CDM/CM 87 72 83 83 86 Alexis Mac Allister CM/CDM 87 66 78 78 83 Antonio Rudiger CB 86 79 84 86 85

*Starred players possess the Block+ Playstyle

1) Josko Gvardiol

Josko Gvardiol, the left-footed Croatian left-back, became a sensation after his 2022 World Cup performance with his national team. After that, he became one of the main men of Manchester City's defence. The left-footed LB has a decent 78 rating in pace, a 75 rating in passing, and a 78 rating in dribbling.

Josko Gvardiol is one of the best defenders in FC 26 (Image via EA Sports)

However, he is great at defending (84) and physicality (82). With his standing tackles (85) and defensive awareness (84), Josko Gvardiol is among the impenetrable defenders in the game.

2) Alex Greenwood

Alex Greenwood, the English CB from Man City's women's team, is a left-footed, 84-rated defender. She has a 71 pace rating, an 82 in passing, and a decent 74 in dribbling. However, her defending and physicality stats are the best aspects of her gameplay.

Alex Greenwood is a top name in women's football (Image via EA Sports)

Greenwood has an 85 rating in defense and an 82 rating in physicality. She also has an 87 rating in defensive awareness and an 84 rating in stand tackles. This helps her be present in the right place at the right time to block plays.

3) Willi Orban

The 84-rated Hungarian CB does not have great pace (57), passing (56), or dribbling (56) ratings. However, Orban is great at his craft, i.e., defending the team's goal. Orban has an impressive 84 rating in both defense and physicality.

Willi Orban, the Hungarian CB, has Block Playstyle+ in FC 26 (Image via EA Sports)

Furthermore, the Hungarian CB has an impressive defensive awareness and stand tackle rating (both 88). This makes him a great pick for a beginner's team that has a scarcity of backline options.

4) Waldemar Anton

Waldemar Anton, the German CB with an 82 rating, is a great option in Borussia Dortmund's backline. Anton, like Orban, is not great at passing (67), dribbling (66), nor is he a pacy (69) defender.

Anton can help you prevent your opponent's attacks (Image via EA Sports)

Anton's strength lies in his defensive ability. He has an 84 rating in defense and an 84 rating in physicality, with an 86 rating in both defensive awareness and stand tackle. All these factors make him an amazing option to block opponents' attacks.

5) Annaig Butel

Annaig Butel, the right-footed 80-rated CB, has a 60 rating in pace, a 65 rating in passing, and a 64 rating in dribbling. However, she is incredible at defending (82), and physicality (77).

Butel has one of the highest defensive awareness ratings in the game (Image via EA Sports)

Butel also has an impressive 87 rating and an 80 rating in stand tackle. She is amazing at blocking opponents' shots, making him a great pick for any team's backline.

6) Lucy Bronze

Lucy Bronze, the star of Chelsea women's and England women's squad, is the highest-rated player with Block Playstyle. The 87-rated RB has a decent 71 rating in pace, an 82 rating in passing, and an 80 rating in dribbling. However, the best aspect of her gameplay is her defense.

Lucy Bronze is among the best RBs in the game (Image via EA Sports)

Bronze's 87 rating in defense and physicality, and an 88 rating in both defensive awareness and stand tackle, make her one of the best RBs in EA FC 26.

7) Alessandro Bastoni

The 87-rated Italian CB also has decent pace (74), passing (75), and dribbling (76) ratings. Bastoni has played a key role in Inter Milan's recent participation in the UCL final. He is an amazing backline option with an 88 rating in defense.

Alessandro Bastoni is one of the pillars in Inter Milan's backline (Image via EA Sports)

Bastoni also has an 82 rating in physicality, with an 87 rating in defensive awareness and a 90 rating in standing tackle. These stats make him one of the best defenders in the game.

8) Declan Rice

The EA FC 26 version of Arsenal's star CDM has the Block Playstyle incorporated. Rice works as a defensive screen in front of Arsenal's defense. The right-footed, 87-rated versatile CDM has an impressive passing (84) and dribbling (80) ratings. He also has some impressive defensive stats.

Declan Rice has great shooting and defending ability (Image via EA Sports)

Rice has 83 ratings in both defending and physicality, along with an 81 rating in defensive awareness and an 86 rating in stand tackle.

9) Alexis Mac Allister

The 87-rated CM and CDM became a footballing sensation recently, after the 2022 World Cup. The right-footed Liverpool player is probably the only CM in the list of the best players with Block Playstyle in EA FC 26. This says a lot about his defensive abilities.

Mac Allister is the only CM in the list with Block Playstyle (Image via EA Sports)

Mac Allister is amazing in passing, dribbling (both 85), with a 78 rating in defense, and a 77 rating in physicality. He also has a 78 rating in defensive awareness and an 83 rating in stand tackle, making him a fortress in the middle of the park.

10) Antonio Rudiger

The 86-rated Real Madrid and German star CB is the final entry in the list of the best EA FC 26 players with the Block Playstyle. Rudiger is a no-nonsense CB with decent pace (79), passing (72), and dribbling (70) ratings.

Antonio Rudiger can help you with both aerial fortress and block playstyle in EA FC 26 (Image via EA Sports)

However, his best gameplay aspect is his defense (84) and physicality (86). Rudiger also has an amazing 84 rating in defense and an 85 rating in stand tackle, which helps him make it harder for opponents' forwards in the match. Rudiger is also among the best players in EA FC 26 with the Aerial Fortress playstyle.

Base Hero cards like Lucio, Lizarazu, Ricardo Carvalho, Vincent Kompany, and non-Icons like Carvajal, Willian Pacho, Bremer, and others are also some of the top picks for the best blockers in EA FC 26.

