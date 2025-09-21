10 best EA FC 26 players with Anticipate PlayStyle

In EA FC 26, players with the Anticipate+ and Anticipate Playstyle can help you disrupt your opponent's attacking buildup. Stars like Virgil van Dijk, Joshua Kimmich, and Jonathan Tah possess this playstyle. They are great at cutting the opponents' passing lines to dispossess them and help their respective teams counter.

Ad

In this article, we list the best EA FC 26 players with the Anticipate and Anticipate+ Playstyles. Do note that despite having a lower overall, those with Anticipate+ Playstyle are better at anticipation than the rest. Hence, some footballers with a lower overall rating who possess Anticipate+ Playstyle rank higher than others on the list.

Best EA FC 26 players with Anticipate Playstyle

These are the best players with Anticipate Playstyle in EA FC 26:

Ad

Trending

Players Position(s) Overall Pace Passing Defense Physicality Interception Leah Williams* CB/CDM 87 74 73 88 77 86 William Saliba* CB 87 77 68 87 83 86 Jonathan Tah* CB 87 63 60 87 86 84 Virgil van Dijk CB 90 73 72 90 87 91 Joshua Kimmich CDM/RB/CM 89 72 79 83 79 85 Achraf Hakimi RB/RM 89 92 82 82 79 85 Moises Caicedo CDM/CM 87 71 78 84 82 87 Marquinhos CB 87 78 75 89 80 89 Millie Bright CB 87 57 70 87 88 82 Nuno Mendes LB/LM 86 95 76 80 77 79

Ad

*Starred players possess the Anticipate+ Playstyle.

1) Leah Williamson

Leah Williams is among the best CDMs in EA FC 26. The 87-rated, right-footed Arsenal CB has decent pace (74) and physicality ratings (77). Being a CB, Williams naturally has an amazing defense and interception rating.

Williamson is a top class CB in EA FC 26 (Image via EA Sports)

Williams boasts an 88 rating in defense and an 86 rating in interception. However, since she has the Anticipate+ Playstyle, she is great at intercepting opponents' passes. Besides, with a 74 passing rating, Williams can easily play safe passes after winning the ball to help her team during buildups.

Ad

2) William Saliba

William Saliba is a regular starter for Arsenal's men's squad. The 87-rated, right-footed French international is an exceptional centre-back, with a 77 pace rating and an impressive 87 rating in defending.

William Saliba has impressive anticipation skills (Image via EA Sports)

Also read: How to change squad name in EA FC 26

Ad

Saliba has an 83 rating in physicality, which helps him win duels against imposing strikers like Erling Haaland and Viktor Gyokeres in the Premier League. He has an amazing interception (86), which helps him disrupt opponents' build-ups.

3) Jonathan Tah

Jonathan Tah is among the best defenders in the Bundesliga. The 87-rated, right-footed star of the German top division has the Anticipate Playstyle in EA FC 26. While Tah does not have great pace (63), passing (60), or dribbling (63) ratings, he provides great stability in defense.

Ad

The Bayern defender is great at interceptions (Image via EA Sports)

Also read: How to take a low-driven shot in FC 26

Ad

Tah has great defense (87) and physicality (86) ratings, which help him prevent opponent forwards from scoring. He also has an 84 rating in interceptions in the game.

4) Virgil van Dijk

Virgil van Dijk is one of the best defenders in EA FC 26. The 90-rated Liverpool and Netherlands CB has decent pace (73), a tall stature, and a decent passing and dribbling (72) rating.

Virgil van Dijk is among the best players with both Aerial Fortress and Anticipate Playstyle in the game (Image via EA Sports)

Virgil van Dijk is a perfect pick if you need stability in defense. With a 90 rating in defending, a 91 rating in interception, and an 87 rating in physicality, he is the rock that completes your team's fortress in the backline. He is also among the best players with Aerial Fortress, so winning aerial duels against him is nearly impossible.

Ad

5) Joshua Kimmich

Joshua Kimmich is among the best CDMs in EA FC 26, excelling as a CM and RB in the game. The left-footed, 89-rated Bayern Munich and Germany star has decent pace (72) and shooting (74) ratings. His pass (89) and dribbling (84) ratings help take on opponents confidently in the middle of the pitch.

Kimmich is among the best CDMs in EA FC 26 (Image via EA Sports)

Kimmich also has great defense (83) and physicality (73) stats, and with an 85 rating in interceptions, he can be a reliable defensive option for any team in EA FC 26.

Ad

6) Achraf Hakimi

Achraf Hakimi is among the fastest players in the game. The Moroccan right-back has an overall 89 rating with a 92 rating in pace. Hakimi can help the team with his reliable passing (82) and dribbling (83) stats.

Hakimi is among the fastest right-backs in the game (Image via EA Sports)

Also read: How to take a finesse shot

Ad

The right-back has an 82 rating in defense, a 79 rating in physicality, and an 85 rating in interceptions. Such stats make him an effective player to disrupt opponents' sudden counterattacks.

7) Moises Caicedo

Moises Caicedo, the 87-rated CDM, is a versatile player. The right-footed Colombian has decent pace (71) and passing (78). He is also good at dribbling (81). However, Caicedo is known particularly for his defensive work.

Moises Caicedo is a pillar in Chelsea's defensive formation (Image via EA Sports)

Also read: How to do the trickster fake shot in EA FC 26

Ad

Caicedo has a solid 84 rating in defense and an 82 rating in physicality, which makes it difficult for others to win duels against him in the midfield. His 87-rated interception rating indicates that he can efficiently limit opponents' passing options by cutting passing lanes.

8) Marquinhos

The right-footed Marquinhos is an 87-rated Brazilian CB and Achraf Hakimi's teammate. He has a 78 rating in pace, a decent 75 rating in passing, and a 74 rating in dribbling.

Ad

Marquinhos is a veteran CB in EA FC 26 (Image via EA Sports)

Also read: How to do Cristiano Ronaldo's siuu in EA FC 26

Ad

Marquinhos is an amazing defender with an 89 rating in defense, an 80 rating in physicality, and an 89 rating in interceptions. With his stats, he can stop the best forwards in the game.

9) Millie Bright

Millie Bright is among the strongest players in EA FC 26. The Chelsea and England women's team's star is 87-rated. While her pace (57), passing (51), shooting (70), or dribbling (62) ratings may not be that high, her defensive abilities make her special.

Ad

Millie Bright provides reliability in defense (Image via EA Sports)

Bright has an impressive 87 rating in defense and an 88 rating in physicality. She also has an 82 rating in making interceptions.

Ad

10) Nuno Mendes

Nuno Mendes is also a teammate of Hakimi and Marquinhos. The left-footed LB with an 86 overall rating played a crucial role in PSG's UCL triumph and Portugal's Nations League-winning campaign.

Nuno Mendes is among the fastest LBs in the game (Image via EA Sports)

Also read: How to do Messi all ears celebration in EA FC 26

Ad

Nuno Mendes is also among the fastest players in FC 26, with a 95 rating in pace, a 76 rating in passing, an 82 rating in dribbling, an 80 rating in defending, and a 77 rating in physicality. Mendes also has a decent 79 rating in making interceptions, which earns him the 10th spot on this list.

Base Hero cards like Ricardo Carvalho, Japp Stam, Lizarru, Kohler, and regular cards like Willian Pacho and Nico Schlotterbeck also deserve a mention as being among the best players with Anticipate Playstyle in WA FC 26.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Subhadip Dey Subhadip is an Esports and Gaming writer at Sportskeeda, specializing in mobile games, sports simulators, MOBAs, online strategy titles, virtual board games, and gacha games. He has published over 1000 articles for the site, fetching more than 10 million views.



He considers his interviews with MLBB's Esports head Ray Ng and MAL Malaysia's first Paralympian Ahmed "Syakz" Syakirin as career highlights and his experience includes stints at Contentroop and iSquad Solutions between 2017-2023.



Subhadip’s writing prowess is deeply rooted in his research, and he is constantly scouring the official websites and social media pages of his favorite titles. If there’s a rumor floating around, he digs deep to find the source and pens it down only after he’s searched every Discord server and reliable leaker with a history of accurately predicting in-game events.



When it comes to playtime, he indulges in fast-paced multiplayer titles like the EA FC franchise and MLBB, while solo, story-driven games like Assassins Creed and Watchdogs are his top choices to keep calm and drive away boredom.



HomeBois (MLBB) is his favorite esports team and he draws inspiration from esports personalities like Ahmed Syakirin and S8ul’s Dynamo. If he were to recommend any games to a video game skeptic, they’d be Clash of Clans and eFootball. He also



Besides gaming, Subhadip loves reading fiction, gardening, playing the guitar, and watching football. Know More

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.