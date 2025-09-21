10 best EA FC 26 players with Anticipate PlayStyle

In EA FC 26, players with the Anticipate+ and Anticipate Playstyle can help you disrupt your opponent's attacking buildup. Stars like Virgil van Dijk, Joshua Kimmich, and Jonathan Tah possess this playstyle. They are great at cutting the opponents' passing lines to dispossess them and help their respective teams counter.
In this article, we list the best EA FC 26 players with the Anticipate and Anticipate+ Playstyles. Do note that despite having a lower overall, those with Anticipate+ Playstyle are better at anticipation than the rest. Hence, some footballers with a lower overall rating who possess Anticipate+ Playstyle rank higher than others on the list.
Best EA FC 26 players with Anticipate Playstyle
These are the best players with Anticipate Playstyle in EA FC 26:
*Starred players possess the Anticipate+ Playstyle.
1) Leah Williamson
Leah Williams is among the best CDMs in EA FC 26. The 87-rated, right-footed Arsenal CB has decent pace (74) and physicality ratings (77). Being a CB, Williams naturally has an amazing defense and interception rating.
Williams boasts an 88 rating in defense and an 86 rating in interception. However, since she has the Anticipate+ Playstyle, she is great at intercepting opponents' passes. Besides, with a 74 passing rating, Williams can easily play safe passes after winning the ball to help her team during buildups.
2) William Saliba
William Saliba is a regular starter for Arsenal's men's squad. The 87-rated, right-footed French international is an exceptional centre-back, with a 77 pace rating and an impressive 87 rating in defending.
Saliba has an 83 rating in physicality, which helps him win duels against imposing strikers like Erling Haaland and Viktor Gyokeres in the Premier League. He has an amazing interception (86), which helps him disrupt opponents' build-ups.
3) Jonathan Tah
Jonathan Tah is among the best defenders in the Bundesliga. The 87-rated, right-footed star of the German top division has the Anticipate Playstyle in EA FC 26. While Tah does not have great pace (63), passing (60), or dribbling (63) ratings, he provides great stability in defense.
Tah has great defense (87) and physicality (86) ratings, which help him prevent opponent forwards from scoring. He also has an 84 rating in interceptions in the game.
4) Virgil van Dijk
Virgil van Dijk is one of the best defenders in EA FC 26. The 90-rated Liverpool and Netherlands CB has decent pace (73), a tall stature, and a decent passing and dribbling (72) rating.
Virgil van Dijk is a perfect pick if you need stability in defense. With a 90 rating in defending, a 91 rating in interception, and an 87 rating in physicality, he is the rock that completes your team's fortress in the backline. He is also among the best players with Aerial Fortress, so winning aerial duels against him is nearly impossible.
5) Joshua Kimmich
Joshua Kimmich is among the best CDMs in EA FC 26, excelling as a CM and RB in the game. The left-footed, 89-rated Bayern Munich and Germany star has decent pace (72) and shooting (74) ratings. His pass (89) and dribbling (84) ratings help take on opponents confidently in the middle of the pitch.
Kimmich also has great defense (83) and physicality (73) stats, and with an 85 rating in interceptions, he can be a reliable defensive option for any team in EA FC 26.
6) Achraf Hakimi
Achraf Hakimi is among the fastest players in the game. The Moroccan right-back has an overall 89 rating with a 92 rating in pace. Hakimi can help the team with his reliable passing (82) and dribbling (83) stats.
The right-back has an 82 rating in defense, a 79 rating in physicality, and an 85 rating in interceptions. Such stats make him an effective player to disrupt opponents' sudden counterattacks.
7) Moises Caicedo
Moises Caicedo, the 87-rated CDM, is a versatile player. The right-footed Colombian has decent pace (71) and passing (78). He is also good at dribbling (81). However, Caicedo is known particularly for his defensive work.
Caicedo has a solid 84 rating in defense and an 82 rating in physicality, which makes it difficult for others to win duels against him in the midfield. His 87-rated interception rating indicates that he can efficiently limit opponents' passing options by cutting passing lanes.
8) Marquinhos
The right-footed Marquinhos is an 87-rated Brazilian CB and Achraf Hakimi's teammate. He has a 78 rating in pace, a decent 75 rating in passing, and a 74 rating in dribbling.
Marquinhos is an amazing defender with an 89 rating in defense, an 80 rating in physicality, and an 89 rating in interceptions. With his stats, he can stop the best forwards in the game.
9) Millie Bright
Millie Bright is among the strongest players in EA FC 26. The Chelsea and England women's team's star is 87-rated. While her pace (57), passing (51), shooting (70), or dribbling (62) ratings may not be that high, her defensive abilities make her special.
Bright has an impressive 87 rating in defense and an 88 rating in physicality. She also has an 82 rating in making interceptions.
10) Nuno Mendes
Nuno Mendes is also a teammate of Hakimi and Marquinhos. The left-footed LB with an 86 overall rating played a crucial role in PSG's UCL triumph and Portugal's Nations League-winning campaign.
Nuno Mendes is also among the fastest players in FC 26, with a 95 rating in pace, a 76 rating in passing, an 82 rating in dribbling, an 80 rating in defending, and a 77 rating in physicality. Mendes also has a decent 79 rating in making interceptions, which earns him the 10th spot on this list.
Base Hero cards like Ricardo Carvalho, Japp Stam, Lizarru, Kohler, and regular cards like Willian Pacho and Nico Schlotterbeck also deserve a mention as being among the best players with Anticipate Playstyle in WA FC 26.
