EA FC 26 guide: How to do Lionel Messi's all ears celebration

You can perform the Lionel Messi all ears celebration in EA FC 26 by pressing a couple of buttons in a sequence. This celebration gained popularity after Messi performed it in front of the Netherlands bench during the 2022 FIFA World Cup. Now, you can also celebrate like your favorite player to show your opponent who is the boss in the match.

In this article, we will discuss the complete guide on how to do Lionel Messi's all ears celebration in EA FC 26. Read on to learn more.

A step-by-step guide to perform Lionel Messi's all ears celebration in EA FC 26

You will be using the LT/LB and the triangle/Y buttons, depending on your controller, to perform the Lionel Messi all ears celebration in FC 26. The iconic celebration by one of football's all-time greats can be yours in the game.

Lionel Messi ratings in FC 26 (Image via EA Sports)

How to execute the celebration on PlayStation

Press and hold the L1 button.

Press the triangle while holding the L1 button.

How to execute the celebration on Xbox

If you are on an Xbox, press and hold the Left Bumper (LB) button.

Press the Y button while holding the LB button to execute the celebration.

Messi's all ears celebration was probably a tribute to Juan Roman Riquelme, who used to cup his ears similarly to send a message to his critics, especially Louis van Gaal, who sidelined the former Argentine playmaker during his coaching tenure in Barcelona.

Since Louis van Gaal was coaching the Netherlands men's football team in the 2022 World Cup, Messi mimicking Riquelme's celebration while facing the Netherlands bench in an already heated match became even more iconic.

Lionel Messi ratings on EA FC 26

Lionel Messi, one of football's all-time greats, has an overall 86 rating in FC 26, the same as Cristiano Ronaldo, his Portuguese rival. The RW can also play in multiple positions, including CAM, RM, and ST.

The left-footed genius has an 78 rating in pace, an 85 rating in both shooting and passing, and a 90 rating in dribbling. Messi has a 33 rating in defense, which is acceptable considering his position on the pitch. However, his physicality (64) rating has dropped quite drastically in FC 26.

