10 best EA FC 26 players with Aerial Fortress PlayStyle

The best EA FC 26 players with Aerial Fortress Playstyle can help you win aerial duels during attacking or defending set pieces. You can score and prevent the opponent from scoring from crosses, corners, and free kicks by having a couple of players with Aerial Fortress Playstyle. However, finding the best of them can be a daunting task.

This is because some players with Aerial Fortress+ Playstyle will be better than ones with Acrobatic Playstyle, despite having lower overall ratings. This article lists the best EA FC 26 players with Aerial Fortress Playstyle.

Note: Players with Aerial Fortress+ Playstyle are ranked ahead of others.

Best EA FC 26 players with Aerial Fortress Playstyle

Check out the table of the best Aerial Fortress Playstyle players below:

Players Position(s) Overall Pace Pass Defense Physicality Heading Antonio Rudiger* CB 86 79 72 84 86 83 Gabriela Garcia* CDM/CM 82 71 79 78 89 90 Rodri CDM/CM 90 65 86 86 85 81 Virgil van Dijk CB 90 73 72 90 87 88 Federico Valverde CM/RB/CDM 89 88 84 83 85 63 Alessia Russo ST/CM/CAM 89 82 70 39 73 90 Patricia Guijarro Gutierez CDM/CM 89 78 83 86 83 84 Irene Paredes Hernandez CB 88 71 67 88 84 85 Marie Katoto ST 88 85 77 39 84 91 Lindsey Heaps CAM/CM 87 76 87 64 80 89

*Starred players possess the Aerial Fortress+ Playstyle

1) Antonio Rudiger

Antonio Rudiger, the Real Madrid and German international star, is rated 86 in EA FC 26 with the Aerial Fortress playstyle. The defender has a decent pace (79) and quite a passing range (72), considering he is a CB. However, the defensive abilities are the highlight of his gameplay.

Antonio Rudiger possesses the Aerial Fortress+ Playstyle in EA FC 26 (Image via EA Sports)

Rudiger has an 84 rating in defense, an 86 rating in physicality, and an 83 rating in heading, which makes it hard for opponent players to win ground or aerial duels against him.

2) Gabriela Garcia

Gabriela Garcia, the Atletico Madrid star, is one of the strongest players in EA FC 26. The right-footed, 82-rated CDM can also play as a CM, thanks to his amazing passing (79) and dribbling (80) abilities. However, Garcia truly excels in physicality (89).

Gabriela Garcia is among the strongest players in EA FC 26 (Image via EA Sports)

Being a CDM, Garcia has great defense (78) and shooting (80) stats. And thanks to her Aerial Fortress+ Playstyle, she has a whopping 90 rating in heading, making it tough to win aerial balls against her.

3) Rodri

The right-footed, 90-rated, Manchester City man played a crucial role in Manchester City's treble triumph a couple of seasons earlier. Thanks to his shooting (80), passing (86), and dribbling (84) stats, the 2024 Ballon d'Or winner is one of the best CDMs in the game.

Rodri is among the best CDMs with Aerial Fortress in EA FC 26 (Image via EA Sports)

While Rodi does not have a blistering pace (65), he is incredibly press resistant, and owing to his defense (86) and physicality (85) stats, it's tough to go past him. Rodri also has great heading accuracy (81), which makes him a true fortress in the air.

4) Virgil van Dijk

Virgil van Dijk was the key player in Liverpool's defense during their latest Premier League triumph. The right-footed, 90-rated CB is already a frequent mention in the list of the all-time great defenders. Van Dijk has decent passing and dribbling (both 72) ratings for a defender, along with a 73 rating in pace.

VVD is among the best CBs in EA FC 26 (Image via EA Sports)

However, the best aspect of VVD's gameplay is his defensive stats. Van Dijk has a 90 rating in defense with an 87 physicality and an 88 heading accuracy, which makes it even tougher for opponents to go past him.

5) Federico Valverde

With an overall 89 rating, this right-footed Uruguayan CM is one of the most versatile players in the game. The Real Madrid star is simultaneously one of the best CDMs and also the best RB in EA FC 26 based on current in-game ratings.

Valverde is among the most versatile players in EA FC 26 (Image via EA Sports)

Valverde has amazing pace (88), shooting (84), passing, and dribbling (both 84) stats. He also has an impressive 83 rating in defense and an 85 rating in physicality. However, despite having so many qualities and the Aerial Fortress Playstyle in the game, Valverde has the lowest heading accuracy (63) ratings among all the players in this list.

6) Alessia Russo

Alessia Russo, the 89-rated ST who can also play CM and CAM, has an impressive heading (90) ability, which justifies her Aerial Fortress Playstyle in the game. The right-footed striker has an 87 rating in pace and an 88 rating in shooting.

Alessia Russo has one of the best heading accuracy ratings in EA FC 26 (Image via EA Sports)

She also has an 87 rating in dribbling and a 73 rating in physicality. While Russo's passing (70) and defending (39) ratings are not impressive, it does not affect her performance much, considering she is an attacking player.

7) Patri Guijarro

Patricia Guijarro Gutierez, aka Patri Guijarro, is a key player in the Barcelona women's team's midfield. The 89-rated CDM can also play as a CM thanks to her impressive passing (83) and dribbling (87) ratings. The right-footed player has a 78 rating in pace and an 82 rating in shooting.

Patri Guijarro is among the best CDMs in EA FC 26 (Image via EA Sports)

However, her defense (86), physicality (83), and heading (84) ratings are the most impressive highlights of her gameplay.

8) Irene Paredes Hernandez

Irene Paredes Hernandez is the third Spanish international in the list. The overall 88-rated CB from Barcelona's women's squad has an overall 88 rating in EA FC 26. While she does not have a decent passing (52), shooting (67), or dribbling (68) rating, her being a defender, these ratings do not affect much of her gameplay.

Irene Paredes is one of Barcelona women's team's pillars in defense (Image via EA Sports)

On the flipside, she has a decent pace (71), an impressive defense (88), and amazing physicality (84) and heading (85) ability, making her one of the toughest defenders in women's football.

9) Marie Katoto

The 88-rated striker from Lyon's women's squad is among the best players with Aerial Fortress Playstyle in EA FC 26. She has great pace (85), shooting (87), and dribbling (84) ratings, along with decent passing (77) and physicality (74) ratings.

Marie Katoto is an amazing striker in the game (Image via EA Sports)

While Katoto's defense (39) rating is not that impressive, she has an amazing heading accuracy rating (91), making it almost impossible for defenders to win aerial duels against her.

10) Lindsey Heaps

Lindsey Heaps, the 87-rated USA international and Katoto's club teammate, is the final entry in the list of the best players with Aerial Fortress Playstyle in EA FC 26. Heaps is among the best CAMs in EA FC 26, with amazing shooting (84), passing (87), and dribbling (84) ratings to justify her position.

Lindsey Heaps is a top CAM in the game (Image via EA Sports)

While Heaps has only a decent (76) rating in pace, her physicality (80) and heading accuracy (89) are incredible, making her a potential aerial threat for the opponents every time she is in their box.

While these are some of the top names with Aerial Fortress Playstyle in EA FC 26, some players, like Declan Rice, Marquinhos, Jules Kounde, and Jonathan Tah, also have this playstyle enabled and are great picks who missed the list by a whisker. You can also opt for these players if needed.

