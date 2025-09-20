10 best EA FC 26 players with Aerial Fortress PlayStyle

The best EA FC 26 players with Aerial Fortress Playstyle can help you win aerial duels during attacking or defending set pieces. You can score and prevent the opponent from scoring from crosses, corners, and free kicks by having a couple of players with Aerial Fortress Playstyle. However, finding the best of them can be a daunting task.
This is because some players with Aerial Fortress+ Playstyle will be better than ones with Acrobatic Playstyle, despite having lower overall ratings. This article lists the best EA FC 26 players with Aerial Fortress Playstyle.
Note: Players with Aerial Fortress+ Playstyle are ranked ahead of others.
Best EA FC 26 players with Aerial Fortress Playstyle
Check out the table of the best Aerial Fortress Playstyle players below:
*Starred players possess the Aerial Fortress+ Playstyle
1) Antonio Rudiger
Antonio Rudiger, the Real Madrid and German international star, is rated 86 in EA FC 26 with the Aerial Fortress playstyle. The defender has a decent pace (79) and quite a passing range (72), considering he is a CB. However, the defensive abilities are the highlight of his gameplay.
Rudiger has an 84 rating in defense, an 86 rating in physicality, and an 83 rating in heading, which makes it hard for opponent players to win ground or aerial duels against him.
2) Gabriela Garcia
Gabriela Garcia, the Atletico Madrid star, is one of the strongest players in EA FC 26. The right-footed, 82-rated CDM can also play as a CM, thanks to his amazing passing (79) and dribbling (80) abilities. However, Garcia truly excels in physicality (89).
Being a CDM, Garcia has great defense (78) and shooting (80) stats. And thanks to her Aerial Fortress+ Playstyle, she has a whopping 90 rating in heading, making it tough to win aerial balls against her.
3) Rodri
The right-footed, 90-rated, Manchester City man played a crucial role in Manchester City's treble triumph a couple of seasons earlier. Thanks to his shooting (80), passing (86), and dribbling (84) stats, the 2024 Ballon d'Or winner is one of the best CDMs in the game.
While Rodi does not have a blistering pace (65), he is incredibly press resistant, and owing to his defense (86) and physicality (85) stats, it's tough to go past him. Rodri also has great heading accuracy (81), which makes him a true fortress in the air.
4) Virgil van Dijk
Virgil van Dijk was the key player in Liverpool's defense during their latest Premier League triumph. The right-footed, 90-rated CB is already a frequent mention in the list of the all-time great defenders. Van Dijk has decent passing and dribbling (both 72) ratings for a defender, along with a 73 rating in pace.
However, the best aspect of VVD's gameplay is his defensive stats. Van Dijk has a 90 rating in defense with an 87 physicality and an 88 heading accuracy, which makes it even tougher for opponents to go past him.
5) Federico Valverde
With an overall 89 rating, this right-footed Uruguayan CM is one of the most versatile players in the game. The Real Madrid star is simultaneously one of the best CDMs and also the best RB in EA FC 26 based on current in-game ratings.
Valverde has amazing pace (88), shooting (84), passing, and dribbling (both 84) stats. He also has an impressive 83 rating in defense and an 85 rating in physicality. However, despite having so many qualities and the Aerial Fortress Playstyle in the game, Valverde has the lowest heading accuracy (63) ratings among all the players in this list.
6) Alessia Russo
Alessia Russo, the 89-rated ST who can also play CM and CAM, has an impressive heading (90) ability, which justifies her Aerial Fortress Playstyle in the game. The right-footed striker has an 87 rating in pace and an 88 rating in shooting.
She also has an 87 rating in dribbling and a 73 rating in physicality. While Russo's passing (70) and defending (39) ratings are not impressive, it does not affect her performance much, considering she is an attacking player.
7) Patri Guijarro
Patricia Guijarro Gutierez, aka Patri Guijarro, is a key player in the Barcelona women's team's midfield. The 89-rated CDM can also play as a CM thanks to her impressive passing (83) and dribbling (87) ratings. The right-footed player has a 78 rating in pace and an 82 rating in shooting.
However, her defense (86), physicality (83), and heading (84) ratings are the most impressive highlights of her gameplay.
8) Irene Paredes Hernandez
Irene Paredes Hernandez is the third Spanish international in the list. The overall 88-rated CB from Barcelona's women's squad has an overall 88 rating in EA FC 26. While she does not have a decent passing (52), shooting (67), or dribbling (68) rating, her being a defender, these ratings do not affect much of her gameplay.
On the flipside, she has a decent pace (71), an impressive defense (88), and amazing physicality (84) and heading (85) ability, making her one of the toughest defenders in women's football.
9) Marie Katoto
The 88-rated striker from Lyon's women's squad is among the best players with Aerial Fortress Playstyle in EA FC 26. She has great pace (85), shooting (87), and dribbling (84) ratings, along with decent passing (77) and physicality (74) ratings.
While Katoto's defense (39) rating is not that impressive, she has an amazing heading accuracy rating (91), making it almost impossible for defenders to win aerial duels against her.
10) Lindsey Heaps
Lindsey Heaps, the 87-rated USA international and Katoto's club teammate, is the final entry in the list of the best players with Aerial Fortress Playstyle in EA FC 26. Heaps is among the best CAMs in EA FC 26, with amazing shooting (84), passing (87), and dribbling (84) ratings to justify her position.
While Heaps has only a decent (76) rating in pace, her physicality (80) and heading accuracy (89) are incredible, making her a potential aerial threat for the opponents every time she is in their box.
While these are some of the top names with Aerial Fortress Playstyle in EA FC 26, some players, like Declan Rice, Marquinhos, Jules Kounde, and Jonathan Tah, also have this playstyle enabled and are great picks who missed the list by a whisker. You can also opt for these players if needed.
