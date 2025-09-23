10 best EA FC 26 players with Jockey PlayStyle

The best players with the Jockey PlayStyle in EA FC 26 utilize this defensive technique to stay close to the opponent team's attackers without overcommitting too soon, especially in 1v1 situations. Lucy Bronze, Virgil van Dijk, Marquinhos, and other top-tier defenders have this PlayStyle in-game, helping them recover quickly from mistakes and close down the attackers. There are also players with the Jockey+ PlayStyle, including Jules Kounde and Lucy Bronze.
We've listed the best players with the Jockey PlayStyle in EA FC 26.
Best EA FC 26 players with Jockey PlayStyle
The 10 best Jockey PlayStyle players in EA FC 26 are as follows:
*Starred players possess the Jockey+ PlayStyle
1) Lucy Bronze
The Chelsea star is among the best players with Block PlayStyle in the game and the highest-rated, non-icon player among those with the Jockey+ PlayStyle. The 87-rated right-back has decent pace (71), defensive, and physicality (both 87) rating. However, these stats are no match for her defensive awareness and tackles.
Bronze has an 88 rating in defensive awareness and an 88 rating in stand tackles, which help her excel at jockeying.
2) Jules Kounde
Jules Kounde is among the best right-backs in the game. The 87-rated versatile RB can also play as CB and RM. The Barcelona star has impressive pace (84) and defense (86) ratings. He is also one of the strongest players with an 84 physicality rating.
Kounde's impressive 87 rating in defensive awareness and 86 in stand tackles reduce his chances of errors during defensive transitions. This makes him a reliable choice to handle 1v1 situations.
3) Naomi Girma
The 85-rated Chelsea CB is an amazing player with the Jockey+ PlayStyle in EA FC 26. Girma has an impressive pace (80) rating and a decent 74 rating in dribbling. However, the best aspect of her gameplay is defense and defensive awareness.
Her 85 defense, 79 physicality, 87 defensive awareness, and 88 standing tackle make her one of the best picks for Jockeying.
4) Virgil van Dijk
Virgil van Dijk is among the best players in EA FC 26 with both Block and Aerial Fortress PlayStyle. The 90-rated Liverpool star is also among the highest-rated CBs. Van Dijk has a decent pace (73), pass (72), and dribbling rating (72). However, being a CB, his defensive ratings are the best aspect of his gameplay.
VVD has impressive ratings of 90 in defense, 87 in physicality, and 91 rating both defensive awareness and stand tackles. Such ratings make him an impenetrable fortress.
5) Achraf Hakimi
Achraf Hakimi is among the best right-backs in EA FC 26, with incredible speed (92), shooting (79), passing (82), and dribbling (83) stats. He also has strong the defending and physicality stats.
Hakimi has an 82 rating in defending, 82 in defensive awareness, and 85 in stand tackles. With his blistering pace, he can make better recovery runs with the 82 rating in defensive awareness. He makes entering the box harder for opponent strikers.
6) Mapi Leon
The 89-rated Spanish CB is another great addition to the list of best players with the Jockey PlayStyle in EA FC 26. Leon has a decent pace rating (75), with impressive pass (79) and dribbling (76) ratings for center backs.
Leon has an amazing rating of 90 in defense, 82 in physicality, 91 in defensive awareness, and 90 in stand tackle, making her the perfect last defender at the back.
7) Irene Paredes Hernandez
Irene Paredes Hernandez, Leon's teammate and CB partner in both Barcelona and Spain's women's teams. The 88-rated, right-footed CB has a decent pace (71). However, her strength lies in her defensive abilities.
Paredes has impressive ratings of 88 in defense and 84 in physicality, with 91 in defensive awareness and 87 in stand tackle.
8) Leah Williamson
Despite being a CB, Leah Williamson is among the best CDMs in EA FC 26. The 87-rated CB has decent pace (74), passing (73), and dribbling (72) ratings. However, the best part of her gameplay is her defensive ability.
Leah has both Block and Jockey PlayStyles in the game, with an 88 rating in defense, a 77 rating in physicality, a 90 rating in defensive awareness, and an 89 rating in stand tackles.
9) Sakina Karchaoui
Sakina Karchaoui, the 87-rated versatile player, is the only CM on the list of the best players with the Jockey Playstyle. Karchaoui can play as an LB, a CAM, and even an RW, making her the most versatile pick on the list.
The left-footed CM has great pace (89) with impressive passing (87), dribbling (88), and a decent 77 rating in defense. She also has 76 in defensive awareness and 80 in stand tackle. However, her slightly lower physicality rating (69) compared to the others on the list might affect her performance when fielded as an LB.
10) Marquinhos
Marquinhos is the final pick for the best players with Jockey PlayStyle in EA FC 26. The main man in PSG's backline is also one of the best players with Aerial Fortress in EA FC 26.
The 87-rated CB has decent pace (78), passing (75), and dribbling (74) stats. He also has great defense (89), physicality (80), defensive awareness (90), and stand tackle (89) stats as well, making him one of the best picks for your team's backline.
While we have only discussed the normal cards in this list, many Base Heroes also excel in Jockeying in FC 26. The Base Heroes cards of players like Ricardo Carvalho, Kohler, Carragher, Stam also deserve a mention when talking about the best players with Jockey Playstyle in EA FC 26.
