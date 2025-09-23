10 best EA FC 26 players with Jockey PlayStyle

The best players with the Jockey PlayStyle in EA FC 26 utilize this defensive technique to stay close to the opponent team's attackers without overcommitting too soon, especially in 1v1 situations. Lucy Bronze, Virgil van Dijk, Marquinhos, and other top-tier defenders have this PlayStyle in-game, helping them recover quickly from mistakes and close down the attackers. There are also players with the Jockey+ PlayStyle, including Jules Kounde and Lucy Bronze.

Ad

We've listed the best players with the Jockey PlayStyle in EA FC 26.

Best EA FC 26 players with Jockey PlayStyle

The 10 best Jockey PlayStyle players in EA FC 26 are as follows:

Players Position(s) Overall Pace Defending Physicality Defensive Awreness Lucy Bronze* RB/RM 87 71 87 87 88 Jules Kounde* RB/CB/RM 87 84 86 84 87 Naomi Grima* CB 85 80 85 79 87 Virgil van Dijk CB 90 73 90 87 91 Achraf Hakimi RB/RM 89 92 82 79 82 Mapi Leon CB 89 75 90 82 91 Irene Paredes Hernandez CB 88 71 88 84 91 Leah Williamson CB/CDM 87 74 88 77 90 Sakina karchaoui CM/LB/CAM/LW 87 89 77 69 76 Marquinhos CB 87 78 89 80 90

Ad

Trending

*Starred players possess the Jockey+ PlayStyle

1) Lucy Bronze

The Chelsea star is among the best players with Block PlayStyle in the game and the highest-rated, non-icon player among those with the Jockey+ PlayStyle. The 87-rated right-back has decent pace (71), defensive, and physicality (both 87) rating. However, these stats are no match for her defensive awareness and tackles.

Lucy Bronze is among the best, highly-rated, versatile defenders in the game (Image via EA Sports)

Bronze has an 88 rating in defensive awareness and an 88 rating in stand tackles, which help her excel at jockeying.

Ad

2) Jules Kounde

Jules Kounde is among the best right-backs in the game. The 87-rated versatile RB can also play as CB and RM. The Barcelona star has impressive pace (84) and defense (86) ratings. He is also one of the strongest players with an 84 physicality rating.

Jules Kounde is another versatile RB (Image via EA Sports)

Kounde's impressive 87 rating in defensive awareness and 86 in stand tackles reduce his chances of errors during defensive transitions. This makes him a reliable choice to handle 1v1 situations.

Ad

3) Naomi Girma

The 85-rated Chelsea CB is an amazing player with the Jockey+ PlayStyle in EA FC 26. Girma has an impressive pace (80) rating and a decent 74 rating in dribbling. However, the best aspect of her gameplay is defense and defensive awareness.

Naomi Girma's Jockey+ PlayStyle helped her outrank the likes of van Dijk and Irene Paredes (Image via EA Sports)

Her 85 defense, 79 physicality, 87 defensive awareness, and 88 standing tackle make her one of the best picks for Jockeying.

Ad

4) Virgil van Dijk

Virgil van Dijk is among the best players in EA FC 26 with both Block and Aerial Fortress PlayStyle. The 90-rated Liverpool star is also among the highest-rated CBs. Van Dijk has a decent pace (73), pass (72), and dribbling rating (72). However, being a CB, his defensive ratings are the best aspect of his gameplay.

Virgil van Dijk is among the highest-rated defenders in the game (Image via EA Sports)

VVD has impressive ratings of 90 in defense, 87 in physicality, and 91 rating both defensive awareness and stand tackles. Such ratings make him an impenetrable fortress.

Ad

5) Achraf Hakimi

Achraf Hakimi is among the best right-backs in EA FC 26, with incredible speed (92), shooting (79), passing (82), and dribbling (83) stats. He also has strong the defending and physicality stats.

Achraf Hakimi is among the fastest RBs in the game (Image via EA Sports)

Hakimi has an 82 rating in defending, 82 in defensive awareness, and 85 in stand tackles. With his blistering pace, he can make better recovery runs with the 82 rating in defensive awareness. He makes entering the box harder for opponent strikers.

Ad

6) Mapi Leon

The 89-rated Spanish CB is another great addition to the list of best players with the Jockey PlayStyle in EA FC 26. Leon has a decent pace rating (75), with impressive pass (79) and dribbling (76) ratings for center backs.

Mapi Leon has the same defense rating as van Dijk (Image via EA Sports)

Leon has an amazing rating of 90 in defense, 82 in physicality, 91 in defensive awareness, and 90 in stand tackle, making her the perfect last defender at the back.

Ad

7) Irene Paredes Hernandez

Irene Paredes Hernandez, Leon's teammate and CB partner in both Barcelona and Spain's women's teams. The 88-rated, right-footed CB has a decent pace (71). However, her strength lies in her defensive abilities.

Irene Paredes one of the assets of Barcelona women's team (Image via EA Sports)

Paredes has impressive ratings of 88 in defense and 84 in physicality, with 91 in defensive awareness and 87 in stand tackle.

Ad

8) Leah Williamson

Despite being a CB, Leah Williamson is among the best CDMs in EA FC 26. The 87-rated CB has decent pace (74), passing (73), and dribbling (72) ratings. However, the best part of her gameplay is her defensive ability.

Williamson is a versatile CB in EA FC 26 (Image via EA Sports)

Leah has both Block and Jockey PlayStyles in the game, with an 88 rating in defense, a 77 rating in physicality, a 90 rating in defensive awareness, and an 89 rating in stand tackles.

Ad

9) Sakina Karchaoui

Sakina Karchaoui, the 87-rated versatile player, is the only CM on the list of the best players with the Jockey Playstyle. Karchaoui can play as an LB, a CAM, and even an RW, making her the most versatile pick on the list.

Sakina Karchaoui is the only CM in this list (Image via EA Sports)

The left-footed CM has great pace (89) with impressive passing (87), dribbling (88), and a decent 77 rating in defense. She also has 76 in defensive awareness and 80 in stand tackle. However, her slightly lower physicality rating (69) compared to the others on the list might affect her performance when fielded as an LB.

Ad

10) Marquinhos

Marquinhos is the final pick for the best players with Jockey PlayStyle in EA FC 26. The main man in PSG's backline is also one of the best players with Aerial Fortress in EA FC 26.

Marquinhos was a pillar in the backline of PSG's UCL-winning squad (Image via EA Sports)

The 87-rated CB has decent pace (78), passing (75), and dribbling (74) stats. He also has great defense (89), physicality (80), defensive awareness (90), and stand tackle (89) stats as well, making him one of the best picks for your team's backline.

Ad

While we have only discussed the normal cards in this list, many Base Heroes also excel in Jockeying in FC 26. The Base Heroes cards of players like Ricardo Carvalho, Kohler, Carragher, Stam also deserve a mention when talking about the best players with Jockey Playstyle in EA FC 26.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Subhadip Dey Subhadip is an Esports and Gaming writer at Sportskeeda, specializing in mobile games, sports simulators, MOBAs, online strategy titles, virtual board games, and gacha games. He has published over 1000 articles for the site, fetching more than 10 million views.



He considers his interviews with MLBB's Esports head Ray Ng and MAL Malaysia's first Paralympian Ahmed "Syakz" Syakirin as career highlights and his experience includes stints at Contentroop and iSquad Solutions between 2017-2023.



Subhadip’s writing prowess is deeply rooted in his research, and he is constantly scouring the official websites and social media pages of his favorite titles. If there’s a rumor floating around, he digs deep to find the source and pens it down only after he’s searched every Discord server and reliable leaker with a history of accurately predicting in-game events.



When it comes to playtime, he indulges in fast-paced multiplayer titles like the EA FC franchise and MLBB, while solo, story-driven games like Assassins Creed and Watchdogs are his top choices to keep calm and drive away boredom.



HomeBois (MLBB) is his favorite esports team and he draws inspiration from esports personalities like Ahmed Syakirin and S8ul’s Dynamo. If he were to recommend any games to a video game skeptic, they’d be Clash of Clans and eFootball. He also



Besides gaming, Subhadip loves reading fiction, gardening, playing the guitar, and watching football. Know More

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.