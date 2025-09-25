EA FC 26 release time countdown

The highly anticipated EA FC 26 arrives on September 26, 2025, and the Ultimate Team enthusiasts are preparing for a fresh start in the upcoming season. The first season of EA FC 26 has promised a ton of rewards, including rare gold player packs and World Tour player cards.

In this article, we will talk about the EA FC 26 release time and other key details you need to know regarding its release. While EA Play and Play Pro members have early access to the first season, this article is for the PC launch.

When does the EA FC 26 go live in different regions?

The first season of EA FC 26 is expected to arrive at 5 am PDT (12 pm UTC). Here are the launch times of FC 26 in different continents:

United States and Latin America: 5 am PDT / 8 am EDT / 7 am CDT / 8 am EDT

5 am PDT / 8 am EDT / 7 am CDT / 8 am EDT Europe: 12 pm GMT / 12 pm UTC / 1 pm BST / 2 pm CEST

12 pm GMT / 12 pm UTC / 1 pm BST / 2 pm CEST Africa: 2 pm SAST

2 pm SAST Asia: 4 pm GST / 5:30 pm IST / 8 pm PHT / 7 am CST / 9 pm JST/KST

4 pm GST / 5:30 pm IST / 8 pm PHT / 7 am CST / 9 pm JST/KST Oceania: 10 pm AEST / 12 am (September 27, 2025) NZST

Note that these timings are only for PC users; console players can enjoy the game at midnight local time. Check out the countdown below:

EA FC 26 brings tons of rewards for the players to help them boost their progress. These rewards are divided into two distinct tiers.

All EA FC 26 season one rewards

EA FC 26 has promised plenty of rewards, of which there are two tiers. There are certain free perks, but players can also unlock the premium rewards for 500,000 coins or 1,000 FC Points. Those who bought the Ultimate Edition will get all the rewards.

Free rewards

Level 8: 2 75+ Rare Gold Players Pack

Level 10: 2 78+ Rare Gold Players Pack

Level 10: James Ward-Prowse World Tour

Level 15: Karamoko Dembele/Connor Coady Foundations

Level 16: 80+ Rare Gold Players Pack

Level 20: Riviero/Charles Foundations

Level 21: 2 80+ Rare Gold Players Pack

Level 23: 2 81+ Rare Gold Players Pack

Level 25: Ethan Nwaneri World Tour

Level 26: 82+ Rare Gold Players Pack

Level 27: 2 82+ Rare Gold Players Pack

Level 30: Quansah World Tour

Level 31: 2 83+ Rare Gold Players Pack

Level 32: 3 83+ Rare Gold Players Pack

Level 34: 84+ Rare Gold Players Pack

Level 35: Gallagher World Tour

Level 39: 85+ Rare Gold Players Pack

Level 40: 2 85+ Rare Gold Players Pack

Premium rewards

Level 1: 75+ Rare Gold Player Pack and 2 75+ Rare Gold Player Packs

Level 3: 2 78+ Rare Gold Players Pack

Level 5: 3 78+ Rare Gold Players Pack

Level 14: 80+ Rare Gold Players Pack

Level 15: Josh Sargent Foundations

Level 17: 2 80+ Rare Gold Players Pack

Level 22: 2 80+ Rare Gold Players Pack

Level 24: 81+ Rare Gold Players Pack

Level 26: 2 81+ Rare Gold Players Pack

Level 29: 3 81+ Rare Gold Players Pack

Level 30: Agyemang Foundations

Level 31: 82+ Rare Gold Players Pack

Level 32: 2 82+ Rare Gold Players Pack

Level 34: 2 82+ Rare Gold Players Pack

Level 35: Mainoo World Tour

Level 39: 5 83+ Rare Gold Players Pack and Mega Pack

Level 40: 3 84+ Rare Gold Players Pack

Level 40: Tomori World Tour

Level 40: Rogers World Tour

The community eagerly awaits the official launch of FC 26 on September 26, 2025, to try and earn rewards to stay ahead of their peers.

