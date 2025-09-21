EA FC 26 guide: How to do Cristiano Ronaldo's Calma celebration

Cristiano Ronaldo has a few iconic celebrations in EA FC 26, with the Calma celebration being one of them. You can execute it after scoring a goal by using the L1/LB and Triangle/B buttons, depending on your controller. However, you must be quick to perform the celebration.
This guide explains how to execute the Calma celebration after scoring a goal in EA FC 26.
A step-by-step guide to perform Cristiano Ronaldo's Calma celebration in EA FC 26
You can perform Cristiano Ronaldo's Calma celebration in FC 26 using different buttons depending on your controller. Here is a step-by-step guide on how to do so:
How to perform the celebration on PlayStation
- Press and hold the L1 button.
- Double-tap the triangle button while holding the L1 button.
How to perform the celebration on Xbox
- Press and hold the LB button.
- Double-tap the B button while holding the LB button.
Cristiano Ronaldo first performed this celebration in an El Clásico game during his time at Real Madrid. After scoring in that high-voltage match, he went up to the crowd with his open palms facing downwards, gesturing to the Barcelona fans to calm down.
Ever since EA Sports included the Calma in the game, it has become almost every player's go-to celebration after scoring in clutch moments.
Cristiano Ronaldo ratings in EA FC 26
Cristiano Ronaldo's in-game ratings have taken a hit of late, and they are not as great as before. However, he is still one of the best players in the title with an overall 86 rating, with the Acrobatic Playstyle.
He still has a decent 76 rating in pace, an 88 rating in shooting, a 76 rating in passing, an 80 rating in dribbling, and a 76 rating in physicality. This places him among the best strikers in FC 26.
