10 Best EA FC 26 players with Technical PlayStyle

The top players with the Technical+ and Technical PlayStyle in EA FC 26 are among the best attackers in the game. Having these PlayStyle boosts their agility and dribbling stats, making them more of an attacking threat. This list features players like Jude Bellingham, Florian Wirtz, Pedri, Salah, Lamine Yamal, and more.

Ad

Some with the Technical+ PlayStyle are ranked higher than others with the Technical PlayStyle despite having lower overalls. That said, read on to learn about the list of the best players with a Technical PlayStyle.

Best EA FC 26 players with Technical PlayStyle

Check out the list of the 10 best players with Technical PlayStyle in EA FC 26:

Players Position(s) Overall Pace Pass Dribbling Agility Aitana Bonmati Conca* CM/CAM 91 85 86 91 93 Vitinha* CM/CDM/CAM 89 72 86 90 91 Lamine Yamal* RM/RW89 89 85 86 90 93 Jamal Musiala* CAM/CM/LM/ST 88 80 80 90 94 Mohamed Salah RM/RW 91 89 86 90 86 Alexia Putellas Segura CM/CDM/CAM 91 82 90 91 90 Jude Bellingham CAM/CM 90 80 83 90 83 Caroline Graham Hansen RW/RM 90 89 88 90 94 Florian Wirtz CAM/CM/ST 89 80 88 90 88 Pedri CM/CDM/CAM 89 77 85 91 89

Ad

Trending

*Starred players possess the Technical+ PlayStyle

1) Aitana Bonmati

Aitana Bonmati is among the highest-rated footballers in EA FC 26. The 91-rated Barcelona women's team's star CM has decent pace (85) and passing (86) ratings that help her quickly redistribute the ball to her teammates.

Aitana Bonmati is the best technical player in the game (Image via EA Sports)

Also read: 10 strongest players in EA FC 26

Ad

Furthermore, she is a good dribbler (91) with a 93 rating in agility and a 91 rating in ball control. This makes her a top-tier technical player in the game.

2) Vitinha

The 89-rated Portugal and PSG star can play in multiple positions. Vitinha, with his decent pace (75), amazing shooting (80), and passing (86) ratings, is among the best versatile CMs in the game.

Vitinha was a crucial part of PSG's UCL-winning season (Image via EA Sports)

Also read: The best CDMs in EA FC 26

Ad

Vitinha also has a whopping 90 rating in dribbling, a 91 rating in agility, and an 88 rating in ball control, along with a decent 75 rating in defense, making him a great player to field in both CDM and CAM positions.

3) Lamine Yamal

Lamine Yamal, the young sensation of the football world, also has an amazing 89 rating in the game. Yamal has decent pace (85), shooting (81), and passing (86) ratings. However, his real talent lies in his dribbling stats.

Ad

Lamine Yamal is the youngest sensation in the footballing world (Image via EA Sports)

Also read: Best players with Acrobatic playstyle in EA FC 26

Ad

Yamal has become a mature footballer despite his age. He boasts a solid 90 rating in dribbling, along with a 93 rating in agility and a 90 rating in ball control. This makes it hard, even for seasoned fullbacks, to stop this Barcelona and Spain right-winger.

4) Jamal Musiala

Jamal Musiala is another popular youngster with an 88 rating and a promising future. The Bayern man has already secured his place in the German national team. The versatile 88-rated CAM has an 80 rating in pace and passing, and he boasts an 82 rating in shooting.

Ad

The Bayern Munich youngster is an amazing dribbler (Image via EA Sports)

Also read: Best right-backs in EA FC 26

Ad

Musiala has a 90 rating in dribbling, along with a 94 rating in agility and an 85 rating in Ball Control, making him a top pick in the list of the best technical players in the game.

5) Mohamed Salah

Liverpool's star right-winger and one of Egypt's football legends, Mohamed Salah, is also among the highest-rated players in EA FC 26. The left-footed right-winger has an 89 rating in pace, along with an 88 rating in shooting and an 86 rating in passing.

Ad

Mohamed Salah is among the highest-rated male footballers in EA FC 26 (Image via EA Sports)

Also read: Best players with Aerial Fortress PlayStyle in EA FC 26

Ad

Mohamed Salah is also good in dribbling (90), agility (86), and ball control (90) according to the in-game ratings.

6) Alexia Putellas

Alexia Putellas is one of the best players in Barcelona's women's team. Putellas, the 91-rated versatile CM, has decent speed (82), shot (89), and passing (90) stats. She has a vast passing range and amazing vision to break opponents' defensive lines.

Alexia Putellas is among the highest-rated women's footballers in the game (Image via EA FC 26)

Also read: Best players with Block PlayStyle in EA FC 26

Ad

Putellas also boasts a 91 rating in dribbling, along with a 90 rating in agility and a 92 rating in ball control, which makes her a top-tier, reliable, and versatile CM option for your team.

7) Jude Bellingham

Real Madrid's current superstar is among the second-highest rated players in the game with a whopping 90 overall rating. The right-footed CAM is among the best players with the Slide Tackle PlayStyle as well.

Jude Bellingham is one of the most complete midfielders in the game (Image via EA Sports)

Bellingham has an impressive pace (80), dribbling (90), agility (83), and ball control (91), making him one of the most technically sound players in the game.

Ad

8) Graham Hansen

Graham Hansen, the Norwegian star, plays for Barcelona's women's team. The 90-rated RW has great pace (89), shooting (87), and passing (88) ratings.

Hansen is the Barca women's team's top choice right winger (Image via EA Sports)

The right-footed RW can help you with her 90 rating in defense, a 94 rating in agility, and a 90 rating in ball control.

Ad

9) Florian Wirtz

Liverpool's signing of the summer window, Florian Wirtz, is one of the best CAMs in EA FC 26. The 89-rated right-footed player has great pace (80), shooting (82), and passing (88) ratings.

Florian Wirtz is Liverpool's signing of this summer window (Image via EA Sports)

Wirtz arrives with a Technical PlayStyle in EA FC 26, which helps him boast a 90 rating in dribbling, an 88 rating in agility, and a 92 rating in ball control.

Ad

10) Pedri

Pedro Gonzalez Lopez, aka Pedri, is an 89-rated CM. The right-footed player has a decent pace (77) and shooting (73) rating, along with an impressive passing (85) rating in the game.

Pedri is an amazing CM in EA FC 26 (Image via EA Sports)

Pedri is an amazing dribbler. He boasts a 91 rating in dribbling, an 89 rating in agility, and a 91 rating in ball control, making him a great pick for your team's midfield.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Subhadip Dey Subhadip is an Esports and Gaming writer at Sportskeeda, specializing in mobile games, sports simulators, MOBAs, online strategy titles, virtual board games, and gacha games. He has published over 1000 articles for the site, fetching more than 10 million views.



He considers his interviews with MLBB's Esports head Ray Ng and MAL Malaysia's first Paralympian Ahmed "Syakz" Syakirin as career highlights and his experience includes stints at Contentroop and iSquad Solutions between 2017-2023.



Subhadip’s writing prowess is deeply rooted in his research, and he is constantly scouring the official websites and social media pages of his favorite titles. If there’s a rumor floating around, he digs deep to find the source and pens it down only after he’s searched every Discord server and reliable leaker with a history of accurately predicting in-game events.



When it comes to playtime, he indulges in fast-paced multiplayer titles like the EA FC franchise and MLBB, while solo, story-driven games like Assassins Creed and Watchdogs are his top choices to keep calm and drive away boredom.



HomeBois (MLBB) is his favorite esports team and he draws inspiration from esports personalities like Ahmed Syakirin and S8ul’s Dynamo. If he were to recommend any games to a video game skeptic, they’d be Clash of Clans and eFootball. He also



Besides gaming, Subhadip loves reading fiction, gardening, playing the guitar, and watching football. Know More

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.