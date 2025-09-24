10 Best EA FC 26 players with Technical PlayStyle

The top players with the Technical+ and Technical PlayStyle in EA FC 26 are among the best attackers in the game. Having these PlayStyle boosts their agility and dribbling stats, making them more of an attacking threat. This list features players like Jude Bellingham, Florian Wirtz, Pedri, Salah, Lamine Yamal, and more.
Some with the Technical+ PlayStyle are ranked higher than others with the Technical PlayStyle despite having lower overalls. That said, read on to learn about the list of the best players with a Technical PlayStyle.
Best EA FC 26 players with Technical PlayStyle
Check out the list of the 10 best players with Technical PlayStyle in EA FC 26:
*Starred players possess the Technical+ PlayStyle
1) Aitana Bonmati
Aitana Bonmati is among the highest-rated footballers in EA FC 26. The 91-rated Barcelona women's team's star CM has decent pace (85) and passing (86) ratings that help her quickly redistribute the ball to her teammates.
Furthermore, she is a good dribbler (91) with a 93 rating in agility and a 91 rating in ball control. This makes her a top-tier technical player in the game.
2) Vitinha
The 89-rated Portugal and PSG star can play in multiple positions. Vitinha, with his decent pace (75), amazing shooting (80), and passing (86) ratings, is among the best versatile CMs in the game.
Vitinha also has a whopping 90 rating in dribbling, a 91 rating in agility, and an 88 rating in ball control, along with a decent 75 rating in defense, making him a great player to field in both CDM and CAM positions.
3) Lamine Yamal
Lamine Yamal, the young sensation of the football world, also has an amazing 89 rating in the game. Yamal has decent pace (85), shooting (81), and passing (86) ratings. However, his real talent lies in his dribbling stats.
Yamal has become a mature footballer despite his age. He boasts a solid 90 rating in dribbling, along with a 93 rating in agility and a 90 rating in ball control. This makes it hard, even for seasoned fullbacks, to stop this Barcelona and Spain right-winger.
4) Jamal Musiala
Jamal Musiala is another popular youngster with an 88 rating and a promising future. The Bayern man has already secured his place in the German national team. The versatile 88-rated CAM has an 80 rating in pace and passing, and he boasts an 82 rating in shooting.
Musiala has a 90 rating in dribbling, along with a 94 rating in agility and an 85 rating in Ball Control, making him a top pick in the list of the best technical players in the game.
5) Mohamed Salah
Liverpool's star right-winger and one of Egypt's football legends, Mohamed Salah, is also among the highest-rated players in EA FC 26. The left-footed right-winger has an 89 rating in pace, along with an 88 rating in shooting and an 86 rating in passing.
Mohamed Salah is also good in dribbling (90), agility (86), and ball control (90) according to the in-game ratings.
6) Alexia Putellas
Alexia Putellas is one of the best players in Barcelona's women's team. Putellas, the 91-rated versatile CM, has decent speed (82), shot (89), and passing (90) stats. She has a vast passing range and amazing vision to break opponents' defensive lines.
Putellas also boasts a 91 rating in dribbling, along with a 90 rating in agility and a 92 rating in ball control, which makes her a top-tier, reliable, and versatile CM option for your team.
7) Jude Bellingham
Real Madrid's current superstar is among the second-highest rated players in the game with a whopping 90 overall rating. The right-footed CAM is among the best players with the Slide Tackle PlayStyle as well.
Bellingham has an impressive pace (80), dribbling (90), agility (83), and ball control (91), making him one of the most technically sound players in the game.
8) Graham Hansen
Graham Hansen, the Norwegian star, plays for Barcelona's women's team. The 90-rated RW has great pace (89), shooting (87), and passing (88) ratings.
The right-footed RW can help you with her 90 rating in defense, a 94 rating in agility, and a 90 rating in ball control.
9) Florian Wirtz
Liverpool's signing of the summer window, Florian Wirtz, is one of the best CAMs in EA FC 26. The 89-rated right-footed player has great pace (80), shooting (82), and passing (88) ratings.
Wirtz arrives with a Technical PlayStyle in EA FC 26, which helps him boast a 90 rating in dribbling, an 88 rating in agility, and a 92 rating in ball control.
10) Pedri
Pedro Gonzalez Lopez, aka Pedri, is an 89-rated CM. The right-footed player has a decent pace (77) and shooting (73) rating, along with an impressive passing (85) rating in the game.
Pedri is an amazing dribbler. He boasts a 91 rating in dribbling, an 89 rating in agility, and a 91 rating in ball control, making him a great pick for your team's midfield.
