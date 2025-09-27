10 best EA FC 26 players with Tiki Taka PlayStyles

The best players in EA FC 26 with Tiki Taka PlayStyle can help you implement the shorter passing style in your team's gameplay. Popularized mostly by Guardiola's Barcelona and Vicente Del Boski's Spanish national team, this playstyle focuses on controlling maximum possession throughout the game, and the moment an opponent player commits a mistake, players take their chances to score.
Players with the Tiki Taka+ PlayStyle are ranked higher on this list, irrespective of their overall ratings. Read on to find the best EA FC 26 players with Tiki Taka PlayStyles.
Best players with Tiki Taka PlayStyles in EA FC 26
Check out the table for the list of the best players with Tiki Taka PlayStyles in EA FC 26:
Looking for Crossword hints & solutions? Check out latest NYT Mini Crossword Answers, LA Times Crossword Answers, and Atlantic Crossword Answers
*Players with the Tiki Taka+ Playstyle
1) Rodri
OVR: 90
Rodri, the reliable CDM of Pep Guardiola's Manchester City team and the Spanish national team, is among the best players with the Tiki Taka+ Playstyle in EA FC 26. Rodri has a decent pace (65), but his passing (86), vision (84), and reliable short pass (93) ratings make him perfect for teams with a short passing playstyle. Rodri also has an amazing long passing (91) range.
2) Frenkie de Jong
OVR: 87
Frenkie de Jong is among the highest-rated players with the Tiki Taka+ Playstyle. The central midfielder from Barcelona, who often plays as a CDM, has a great pace (82) and dribbling (87) rating. However, Frenkie de Jong is known for his passing (85), vision (88), and short passing (90) ratings. He also has an impressive 87 rating in long pass.
Also read: Best players with Press Proven PlayStyles in EA FC 26
3) Alexia Putellas
OVR: 91
Alexia Putellas is among the highest-rated players in the game. The versatile CM is also one of the best players with the First Touch Playstyle and features great pace (89) and dribbling (91) ratings. However, nothing matches the perfectly poised passes she sends in for her forwards. Putellas has a 90 rating in passing, with a 92 rating in vision, a 91 rating in short pass, and a 90 rating in long passes.
4) Aitana Bonmati
OVR: 91
The 91-rated CM/CAM is another top footballer from Barcelona's women's team. The 2025 Ballon d'Or Féminin winner also has great pace (85), shooting (87), and dribbling (91) stats, but passing is the best aspect of her gameplay. Bonmati has an 86 rating in passing with a 90 rating in vision, a 91 rating in short pass, and a 90 rating in long passes, using which she can create frequent attacks to keep the opponents busy.
5) Vitinha
OVR: 89
With an 89 overall rating, Vitinha is one of the game's best central midfielders. The Portuguese CM has a 72 rating in pace, along with an 80 rating in shooting and a 90 rating in dribbling. However, with his 86 rating in passing, 90 rating in vision, and 90 rating in short passes, Vitinha finds the perfect gaps to send the ball forward for his strikers to score. He is among the best players with a Relentless PlayStyle in FC 26.
6) Pedri
OVR: 89
Pedri is among the best midfielders in EA FC 26. The 89-rated versatile central midfielder has a decent pace (77) and shooting (73) ratings. However, his dribbling (91) and passing (85) easily draw our attention. Pedri has a 91-rated vision and a 90 rating in shot passing, making him a reliable option for any coach at the center of the park. Pedri also has an 88 rating in long passing.
7) Mariona
OVR: 89
Mariona, the versatile CM of Arsenal and Spain's women's team, has a decent pace (78), great shooting (84), and dribbling (90) ratings. She has an 86 rating in passing, along with an 88 rating in vision and 89 ratings in both short passing and long passing.
8) Patri Guijarro
OVR: 89
Patri Guijarro, the final pillar of Barcelona's women's team midfield, is also among the best players with Tiki Taka PlayStyle in EA FC 26. This 89-rated CDM has a decent 78 rating in pace, an 82 rating in shooting, and an 87 rating in dribbling. However, Guijarro is also great at passing (87). She has an 84 rating in vision, a 90 rating in short pass, and a 92 rating in long pass.
9) Rose Lavelle
OVR: 87
Rose Lavelle, the 87-rated CM from the NWSL, also has the Tiki Taka PlayStyle in EA FC 26. The left-footed CM/CAM has an 85 rating in pace, an 87 rating in dribbling, and an 81 rating in shooting. Lavelle also has an 88 rating in vision, a 91 rating in short pass, and an 85 rating in long pass.
10) Moises Caicedo
OVR: 87
Moises Caicedo, the Chelsea CDM, has an 87 overall rating. He is great at defense (84), physicality (82), and dribbling (81). However, despite a decent passing (78) rating, Caicedo is on this list because of his 85-rated short passes and 84-rated long passes.
Players like Lionel Messi, Bernardo Silva, Bruno Fernandes, and others also deserve a mention when talking about the best players with Tiki Taka PlayStyle in FC 26.
Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.