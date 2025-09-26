10 best EA FC 26 players with Press Proven PlayStyle

The best players with Press Proven PlayStyle in EA FC 26 can help you beat the opponents' press, reduce their ball retention rates, and increase your chances of keeping possession. CDMs like Rodri, fullbacks like Achraf Hakimi, and strikers like Julian Alvarez are some of the best players in the title with the Press Proven PlayStyle.

In this article, we list the top players with Press Proven and Press Proven+ PlayStyles, where players with Press Proven+ PlayStyle rank higher than the rest. Read on to learn more.

The best players with Press Proven PlayStyle in EA FC 26

Check out the list below for the best players with Press Proven PlayStyle in EA FC 26:

Players Position(s) Overall Dribbling Agility Ball Control Composure Julian Alvarez* ST 87 87 87 88 86 Kim Little* CDM/CM 85 88 90 89 84 Joao Neves* CM/CDM 85 84 84 86 85 Rodri CDM/CM 90 84 66 90 93 Joshua Kimmich CDM/RB/CM 89 84 83 86 86 Achraf Hakimi RB/RM 89 83 81 85 84 Patri Guijarro CDM/CM 89 87 82 90 84 Khadija Shaw ST 89 84 74 87 82 Marie Katoto ST 88 84 84 87 86 Frenkie de Jong CM/CDM 87 87 87 88 90

*Starred players possess Press Proven+ PlayStyle

1) Julian Alvarez

Julian Alvarez is the spearhead of the current Atletico Madrid attack (Image via EA Sports)

OVR: 87

Usually, defensive players possess the Press Proven Playstyle in EA FC 26. However, athletes like Julian Alvarez and a few others are the exception to this. The Atletico Madrid striker was among the key elements to the 2022 World Cup win for Argentina.

Alvarez, the 87-rated forward, is a highly rated player with the Press Proven+ PlayStyle. His dribbling (87), ball control (88), and composure (86) ratings are telltale signs of his ability.

Also read: Best Trickster players in EA FC 26

2) Kim Little

Kim Little can help you beat the tireless pressing from opponents (Image via EA Sports)

OVR: 85

The 85-rated card of the Scottish CDM/CM of Arsenal women's squad is also among the highest-rated players with Press Proven+ PlayStyle. The right-footed player has an 88 rating in dribbling, along with a 90 rating in agility, a 89 rating in ball control, and an 88 rating in balance.

Her 84 rating in composure gives her the ability to think straight during tough situations and beat the opponent's press without losing the ball.

Also read: Best First Touch players in EA FC 26

3) Joao Neves

Joao Neves is a crucial part of the current Portugal national men's team (Image via EA Sports)

OVR: 85

Joao Neves has played a crucial role in the Portugal national team and PSG's recent success. The 85-rated CM/CDM can beat opponents' press and create space for his teammates. Neves has an 84 rating in dribbling, and he boasts an 86 rating in both ball control and balance. The 84-rated agility and the 85-rated composure enhance his gameplay in the midfield.

Also read: Best Rapid players in EA FC 26

4) Rodri

Rodri is a top player with Press Proven PlayStyle (Image via EA Sports)

OVR: 90

The best CDM/CM in the game, the 90-rated, right-footed defensive midfielder, is among the most crucial players in Pep Guardiola's Manchester City. What Rodri lacks in pace (65), agility (66), and balance (67), he compensates for with his 84-rated dribbling, 90-rated ball control, and 93-rated composure. Such high ball control and composure ratings make it almost impossible to dispossess him.

Also read: Best CDMs in EA FC 26

5) Joshua Kimmich

Joshua Kimmich is a top player with Press Proven PlayStyle (Image via EA Sports)

OVR: 89

Joshua Kimmich, the 89-rated versatile CDM, is also among the best right-backs in the game. The Bayern man has an 84 rating in dribbling, along with an 86 rating in both ball control and composure. He also possesses great agility (83) and balance (84) ratings. With such impressive stats, Kimmich frustrates opponents who come to press him and take the ball away.

Also read: Best RBs in EA FC 26

6) Achraf Hakimi

Achraf Hakimi is a top right-back in the game (Image via EA Sports)

OVR: 89

Another top-tier right-back in EA FC 26, Hakimi is known for his blistering pace (92) and accurate passing. However, Hakimi is also a decent dribbler (83), with an 85 rating in ball control, and an 84 rating in composure. He has impressive agility (81) and balance (78) ratings. With the Rapid PlayStyle, Hakimi is also among the fastest players in the game.

7) Patri Guijarro

Guijarro can beat pressing opponents easily (Image via EA Sports)

OVR: 89

The Barcelona women's team's CDM/CM is also among the best players with a Press Proven PlayStyle. The right-footed, 89-rated defensive midfielder has an 87 rating in dribbling and a whopping 90 rating in ball control. With an 87 in balance, an 84 in composure, and an 82 rating in agility, Patri Guijarro is a top-class defender to beat opponents' tireless pressing in different match situations.

8) Khadija Shaw

Khadija Shaw is a good press-beating striker in the game (Image via EA Sports)

OVR: 89

Khadija Shaw, the 89-rated, right-footed striker, has an 81 rating in dribbling, with a low 62 rating in agility and 48 in balance. So, she might go down with the slightest contact. However, Shaw has an 89 rating in ball control and an 86 rating in composure. With such stats, Khadija Shaw is always a threat in the final third of the pitch.

9) Marie Katoto

Katoto is the third striker on the list of the best Press Proven players in EA FC 26 (Image via EA Sports)

OVR: 88

Marie Katoto, the 88-rated striker from Lyon's women's team, is the third and final striker in the list of the best players with Press Proven PlayStyle in EA FC 26. Katoto, the right-footed forward, possesses both pace (85) and dribbling (84) abilities, which she uses to confuse and easily send the defenders on the wrong foot. Her 84-rated agility, 87-rated ball control, and 86-rated composure help her in the process.

10) Frenkie de Jong

FDJ is one of the pillars of Barcelona's midfield (Image via EA Sports)

OVR: 87

With an 87 rating, Frenkie de Jong is an asset for both Barcelona and the Netherlands' national men's team's midfield. The right-footed CM/CDM has an 82 rating in pace, an 87 rating in dribbling, along with impressive agility (87) and ball control (88) ratings.

Furthermore, de Jong's 90-rated composure helps him constantly beat the opponent's pressing in every game, helping the team to maintain possession.

Players like Declan Rice, Alexis Mac Allister, Moises Caicedo, and others are a few honorable mentions worth naming when talking about the best players with Press Proven PlayStyle in EA FC 26.

