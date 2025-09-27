10 best EA FC 26 players with Relentless PlayStyle

The best EA FC 26 players with Relentless PlayStyle are some of the hardest-working and most aggressive in the game. These players tirelessly run throughout the match, always pressing opponents and trying to dispossess them easily. The list features some of the highest-rated players with Relentless and Relentless+ PlayStyles, where the + PlayStyle players are ranked higher than the rest.
Check out the complete list of some of the best players with Relentless PlayStyle in EA FC 26 to find the hardest-working players (mostly midfielders) in the game. Read on to learn more.
Best players with Relentless PlayStyle in EA FC 26
A list of the best players with Relentless PlayStyle in EA FC 26:
*Players with the Relentless+ PlayStyle
1) Jude Bellingham
OVR: 90
Jude Bellingham, the Real Madrid star from England, is a top choice when you need a relentless midfielder to constantly dominate the middle of the park in EA FC 26. While CAMs are usually not tasked with too many defensive responsibilities, Bellingham's decent defense (78) and amazing physicality (85) ratings prepare him for any situation. He also has a great stamina (94) rating, which helps him tirelessly contest opponents throughout the game.
2) Federico Valverde
OVR: 89
Federico Valverde, Bellingham's teammate, is among the best right-backs in EA FC 26. Despite his position in central midfield, Valverde has proven his worth in defense with his amazing pace (88), defense (83), and physicality (85) ratings. He is also often hailed for his incredible stamina (93) rating. While Valverde is a cold-headed player, he has an 82 rating in strength and an 81 rating in aggression.
3) Achraf Hakimi
Achraf Hakimi is a top-tier fullback in EA FC 26 (Image via EA Sports)
OVR: 89
Achraf Hakimi is a fullback with amazing speed (92), passing, and defending ratings (both 82). He is often hailed for his physicality and stamina as well. Hakimi has only a decent physicality (79) rating, but his high stamina rating (95) allows him to constantly run down the right flank to compete with opponents for every ball.
4) Mariona
OVR: 89
Mariona, the right-footed, 89-rated versatile CM, is among the best players in the Barca women's team. Mariona has a decent speed (78), with amazing passing (86) and dribbling (90) ratings. The player also has a decent defense (76), physicality (79), and strength (78) rating. However, her amazing stamina (93) rating with Relentless+ PlayStyle makes her a top-tier central midfielder who will play as long as you want her on the pitch.
5) Bruno Fernandes
OVR: 88
Bruno Fernandes is among the best players in the game, owing to his amazing passing (89) and dribbling (83) ratings. While he lacks in speed (67) and defense (69), he compensates for that with his relentless efforts for his team on the pitch. Fernandes has a 95 stamina rating, which, when paired with his physicality (75) and aggression (86) ratings, makes him one of the most dominating forces in the game.
6) Vitinha
OVR: 89
The 89-rated Portuguese center midfielder in EA FC 26 has decent pace (72), passing (86), and impressive dribbling (90) ratings. Vitinha does not boast great physicality (70). However, his 87 rating in stamina, along with a 77 rating in aggression, makes him a top-tier, relentless midfielder who contests for every ball on the field.
7) Raphinha
OVR: 89
The 89-rated Brazilian left winger is a crucial part of Hansi Flick's system in Barcelona. One of the strongest contenders for the 2025 Ballon d'Or, Raphinha has blistering pace (91), amazing pass (86), and dribbling (87) ratings. However, his physicality (75) is often overlooked. Raphinha has an amazing 91 rating in stamina, which helps him maintain his pace throughout the match.
8) Joshua Kimmich
OVR: 89
The German International is among the best players of Bayern Munich. The 89-rated versatile CDM has a decent pace (72) and shooting (74) rating. Kimmich also has impressive passing (89) and dribbling (84) ability. However, his stamina (92) and aggression (89) ratings are the best aspects of his gameplay.
9) Pedri
OVR: 89
Pedri is probably among the most talked-about players of Barcelona's current midfield trio. The 89-rated central midfielder has made it into the list of the best defensive midfielders of the game as well. Pedri has a 77 rating in both pace and physicality, along with an 85 rating in passing and a 91 rating in dribbling. He also has immense stamina (90), which makes him one of the best players with Relentless PlayStyle in FC 26.
10) Lautaro Martinez
OVR: 88
Lautaro Martinez, the Argentine striker with an 88 OVR rating, is the final pick for the best players with Relentless PlayStyle in FC 26. Martinez has an 81 pace with an 83 rating in physicality. Martinez also has an impressive stamina rating (86), along with great strength (80) and an 87 rating in aggression to dominate the opponents on the field.
Players like Nicolo Barella, Grace Geyoro, Conor Gallagher, Andrew Robertson, and others also deserve a spot if we are talking about some of the best players with Relentless PlayStyle in EA FC 26.
