10 best attacking wingbacks in EA FC 26 (Ranked)

The best attacking wingbacks in EA FC 26 are as crucial in the game as they are in real life. These players have immense stamina and speed, along with great crossing and defending stats, as they are tasked with providing support during both attacking and defensive transitions. This list features players like Nuno Mendes, Lucy Bronze, etc.

Note that this article only lists non-icons with the attacking wingback++ roles in EA FC 26, as they are better picks for the said role than the players with the attacking wingback+ roles. Read on to learn about the best attacking wingbacks in FC 26.

Best attacking wingbacks in EA FC 26

Check out the table below for a list of the best attacking wingbacks in EA FC 26:

Players Position(s) Overall Pace Passing Defending Giulla Gwinn RB/LB/RM 84 83 79 82 Federico Dimarco LB/LM 85 80 84 79 Sandy Baltimore LM/LB/LW 85 87 84 72 Ona Batlle Pascual RB/LB/RM 86 80 79 81 Trent Alexander-Arnold RB/RM 86 76 89 80 Nuno Mendes LB/LM 86 95 76 80 Katie McCabe LB/LM.LW 87 80 82 83 Lucy Bronze RB/RM 87 71 82 87 Achraf Hakimi RB/RM 89 92 82 82 Joshua Kimmich CDM/RB/CM 89 72 89 83

10) Giulla Gwinn

Giulla Gwinn is a top-tier attacking fullback in the game (Image via EA Sports)

OVR: 84

Giulla Gwinn, the 84-rated versatile attacking wingback, can play as a right back and a left back. Gwinn has a great pace (83) and defense rating (82). She also has great stamina (83), along with decent passing (79) and crossing (79) ratings, which makes her a great pick if you are looking for a player who can constantly run through the flanks throughout the match to help in both the team's attacks and defense.

9) Federico Dimarco

Federico Dimarco helped Inter Milan in their most recent Scudetto triumph (Image via EA Sports)

OVR: 85

The 85-rated Inter Milan LB has played a crucial role in helping his club qualify for the UCL final in the 2024-2025 season, and his recent ratings reflect his abilities. Dimarco has a decent 80 rating in pace, along with an 84 rating in stamina. He also has a respectable 79 in defense and an 84 in passing, along with an 87 rating in crossing. These stats help him to play in the LM position in a three-at-the-back system.

8) Sandy Baltimore

Baltimore is a pillar of Chelsea's left flank of defense (Image via EA Sports)

OVR: 85

Sandy Baltimore is one of the best attacking wingbacks in the game. The French star of Chelsea's women's team, the 85-rated player, is primarily an LM, but she has proved her worth both as a winger and an attacking wingback on the left flank. The left-footed players have an 87 rating along with an 84 rating in passing. While she has a comparatively lower defense (79) rating than many other entries on the list, her 85-rated vision and crossing ability make up for it.

7) Ona Batlle Pascual

Ona Batlle Pascual is a versatile right back (Image via EA Sports)

OVR: 86

Ona Batlle Pascual, the 86-rated RB from Barcelona's women's team, has an 80 rating in pace and a 91 rating in stamina. This hardworking warhorse has a 79 rating in passing and a 74 rating in vision. However, her impressive crossing (85) and defensive (81) ability make her a top-tier attacking wingback in the game.

6) Trent Alexander-Arnold

Trent Alexander-Arnold is among the best long-range passers (Image via EA Sports)

OVR: 86

The 86-rated former Liverpool RB helped the Reds in their recent Champions League and Premier League triumphs. The current Real Madrid player has a decent pace (76), impressive stamina (89), and defense (80). However, the best aspect of Trent Alexander-Arnold is his passing (80), vision (88), and crossing (93), which help him send in easy balls for the forwards.

5) Nuno Mendes

Nuno Mendes is among the top-tier attacking left-backs in the game (Image via EA Sports)

OVR: 86

Nuno Mendes, the 86-rated PSG star, played a key part in PSG's first-ever UCL triumph. The 86-rated left-back has managed to stop some of the best right wingers in world football in the last couple of years. Mendes has a 95 pace with an 83 stamina, along with an 80 rating in defense. He also has an 82 rating in passing and an 81 rating in crossing, which allows him to constantly send in dangerous passes for his forwards.

4) Katie McCabe

Katie McCabe is one of the best Irish defenders in the game (Image via EA Sports)

OVR: 87

Katie McCabe, the Irish defender who plays for Arsenal, is among the best attacking wingbacks in EA FC 26. The 87-rated left-back can also play at the left wing position. McCabe has an amazing 80 rating in pace, an 82 rating in pass, and an 83 rating in defending. McCabe is full of stamina (92), and she possesses the ability to deliver amazing crosses (89).

3) Lucy Bronze

Lucy Bronze is the right back of the Chelsea women's team (Image via EA Sports)

OVR: 87

Lucy Bronze, the Chelsea women's team's 87-rated right back, is among the best attacking wingbacks in FC 26. Although she has only an average pace (71) rating, she makes up for it with her 82-rated passing and 87-rated defending. Bronze has an 82 rating in stamina and an 87 rating in crossing, which allows her to help the team during both attacking and defensive transitions.

2) Achraf Hakimi

Achraf Hakimi is among the best RBs in the game (Image via EA Sports)

OVR: 89

Achraf Hakimi, the 89-rated right back, is among the best RBs in the game. He has a 92 rating in pace, along with a 95 rating in stamina. Hakimi has an 82 rating in both passing and defense. He is also great at crossing (85) and has decent vision (78).

1) Joshua Kimmich

Joshua Kimmich is a top-tier versatile player in the game (Image via EA Sports)

OVR: 89

Joshua Kimmich, the 89-rated Bayern CDM, is also a great option if you are looking for an attacking wingback to play on the right flank. The German has a 72 rating in pace, along with 92-rated stamina, 85-rated passing, and 83-rated defending. He also has great crossing (92) and vision (86), allowing him to find his teammates easily.

Players like Alphonso Davies, Jules Kounde, Ellie Carpenter, and Theo Hernandez also deserve a mention in the list of the best attacking wingbacks in EA FC 26.

