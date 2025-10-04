10 best right wingers in EA FC 26 (Ranked)

The best right wingers in EA FC 26 can help you create attacking chances and score goals. Winger is among the most crucial roles in the game. Players in this position primarily pull defenders to create space for strikers in the middle. This list features the best right wingers in FC 26, including players like Caroline Hansen, Lamine Yamal, and Osumane Dembele, among others.

In this article, we will discuss the stats of the best right wingers in EA FC 26 and the best aspects of their gameplay. Note that some of the players in the list are not traditional right-wingers. However, they have proven their worth in the position and earned their spots in this list.

The best right-wingers in EA FC 26

Check out the table below for the list of the best right wingers in EA FC 26:

Players Position(s) Overall Pace Acceleration Passing Crossing Chloe Kelly RM/RW 87 88 88 85 87 Beth Mead RM/RW 87 82 83 84 87 Kadidiatou Diani RW/RM/ST 88 92 91 81 79 Debinha CAM/CM/RW 88 85 85 86 80 Bukayo Saka RW/RM 88 84 87 85 90 Mariona CM/CDM/CAM/RW 89 78 81 86 84 Lamine Yamal RM/RW 89 85 88 86 89 Caroline Graham Hansen RW/RM 90 89 90 88 90 Ousmane Dembele ST?CAM/RW 90 91 93 83 80 Mohamed Salah RM/RW 91 89 88 86 86

10) Chloe Kelly

Kelly is one of the most popular right wingers in the game (Image via EA Sports)

OVR: 87

Chloe Kelly is among the best right wingers in EA FC 26. The 87-rated Arsenal right winger has great pace and acceleration (both 88). She also has an impressive passing (85) and can send in great crosses (87). Kelly has an 86 rating in vision and an 87 rating in dribbling, making her a great pick to give opponent defenders a hard time on the right flank.

9) Beth Mead

Beth Mead is among the best players in the game (Image via EA Sports)

OVR: 87

Beth Mead, the 87-rated RW from Arsenal's women's team, is another threat to defenders. She has an 82 rating in pace and an 83 rating in acceleration. Mead is also great at dribbling (87), making it hard for defenders to stop her during attacking transitions. However, with an 84 rating in passing, 86 in vision, and 87 in crossing, Mead is a reliable assist provider for her forwards.

8) Kadidiatou Diani

Diani is one of the fastest wingers on the list (Image via EA Sports)

OVR: 88

Kadidiatou Diani, the 88-rated Lyon goalscorer, is also on the list of the best right wingers in EA FC 26. The right-footed player is among the fastest in the game, with 92-rated pace and 91-rated acceleration. She also has an 88 rating in dribbling. However, one slight downside of placing her on the right flank is her passing. She has an 81 rating in passing and a decent 79 rating in crossing.

7) Debinha

Debinha can also play as an efficient right winger (Image via EA Sports)

OVR: 87

Debinha, the 88-rated versatile CAM, can also play as an RW. She has an impressive pace and acceleration rating (both 85). However, what sets her apart is her dribbling and passing, as Debinha has a 91 rating in dribbling, along with an 88 rating in passing, a 90 rating in vision, and a decent 80 rating in crossing. Such stats make her a great pick as a winger.

6) Bukayo Saka

Bukayo Saka is Arteta's top choice for Arsenal's right flank (Image via EA Sports)

OVR: 88

Bukayo Saka, the Arsenal and England national team star, has an overall rating of 88. He has an 84-rated pace and 87-rated acceleration, along with an 88-rated dribbling, 85-rated passing, and 86-rated vision. However, the best aspect of his gameplay as a winger is his incredible 90 rating in crossing, which helps him find his teammates inside the opponent's box.

5) Mariona

Mariona is among the most versatile players on the list (Image via EA Sports)

OVR: 89

With an 89 overall rating, Mariona, the star CM of Arsenal's women's team, is the most versatile player on the list. She can play effectively in multiple positions, including the right flank. The Spaniard has a decent 78 rating in pace and a 90 rating in dribbling. Being a CM, she has amazing passing (86), vision (88), and crossing (84) ratings, which also make her a great pick for the right wing position.

4) Lamine Yamal

Lamine Yamal is a promising youngster from Barcelona (Image via EA Sports)

OVR: 89

Lamine Yamal, the La Masia youngster, is another great option for the right flank for both Barcelona and the Spain national team. The left-footed, 89-rated right winger has an 85 rating in pace with an 88 rating in acceleration. However, his dribbling (90), passing (86), vision (88), and crossing (89) ratings make him one of the hardest players to stop during attacking transitions.

3) Caroline Graham Hansen

Caroline Hansen has amazing dribbling and passing ratings (Image via EA Sports)

OVR: 90

Caroline Graham Hansen, the Norwegian RW of the Barcelona women's team, has an overall rating of 90. She has an 89 rating in pace, a 90 rating in dribbling, and a 90 rating in acceleration. Hansen also has 89-rated vision and a 90-rated crossing, which make her a great attacking winger.

2) Ousmane Dembele

Ousmane Dembele is one of the highest-rated players in the game (Image via EA Sports)

OVR: 90

Ousmane Dembele is a 90-rated striker from PSG who can also play at the right flank. The 2025 Ballon d'Or winner has incredible speed (91), acceleration (93), and dribbling ratings (93), making it hard for defenders to stop him. Besides, his passing (83), vision (84), and crossing (80) abilities make him a top RW pick for any team.

1) Mohamed Salah

Mohamed Salah is among the best right wingers in EA FC 26 (Image via EA Sports)

OVR: 91

Mohamed Salah, the Liverpool star, is among the most experienced right wingers in the Premier League and one of the highest-rated players in EA FC 26. With an 89 rating in pace, an 88 rating in acceleration, and an 88 rating in shooting, Salah frequently creates scoring chances. His 90-rated dribbling, 86-rated passing, 89-rated vision, and 86-rated crossing also make him a reliable winger.

Apart from the players listed above, talents like Khvicha Kvaratskhelia, Brian Mbueno, Phil Foden, and a few others also deserve a mention as the best right wingers in EA FC 26.

