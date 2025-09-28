10 best players in EA FC 26 with Whipped Pass PlayStyle

The best players with the Whipped Pass PlayStyle in EA FC 26 are some of the best assist providers in the game. This includes top players like Kevin de Bruyne, Mohamed Salah, Guro Reitan, etc., who are exceptional at passing. However, the players with Whipped Pass+ PlayStyle are slightly ahead of the rest in this category and are hence ranked higher on the list.

This article lists the 10 best FC 26 players with Whipped Pass+ and Whipped Pass PlayStyles.

Best players with Whipped Pass PlayStyles in EA FC 26

The best players with Whipped Pass PlayStyle in EA FC 26 are:

Players Position(s) Overall Passing Vision Long pass Bukayo Saka* RW/RM 88 85 86 77 Kevin de Bruyne* CM/CAM 87 92 92 93 Trent Alexander-Arnold* RB/RM 86 89 88 91 Mohamed Salah RM/RW 91 85 89 81 Joshua Kimmich CDM/RB/CM 89 89 86 92 Achraf Hakimi RB/RM 89 82 78 73 Guro Reitan LM/CAM/LW 88 85 87 80 Lauren Hemp LW/LM 87 84 83 79 Beth Mead RM/RW 87 84 88 74 Sakina Karchaoui CM/LB/CAM/LW 87 87 88 87

*Players with Whipped Pass+ PlayStyle

1) Bukayo Saka

Bukayo Saka is a prominent youngster in EA FC 26 from Arsenal (Image via EA Sports)

OVR: 88

Bukayo Saka is among the best young right-backs in the game, with an 88 rating. While Saka is mostly hailed by Arsenal fans for his scoring ability, he has an 85 rating in passing and an 86-rated vision. While he only has a decent 77 rating in long pass, Saka can put a lot of curve (88) in his crosses, making it easier for his forwards to score.

2) Kevin de Bruyne

Kevin de Bruyne is a master of passing in EA FC 26 (Image via EA Sports)

OVR: 86

Napoli star Kevin de Bruyne's overall rating took quite a dip in the franchise's latest installment. However, KDB is still among the best in passing in EA FC 26. The Belgian has a 92 rating in pass, along with a 92 rating in vision. With a long pass and curve rating of 93, you can use this player to send in the perfect passes to any player you want on the field.

3) Trent Alexander-Arnold

Trent Alexander-Arnold is among the top-class right-backs in EA FC 26 (Image via EA Sports)

OVR: 86

One of the best RBs in FC 26, Trent Alexander-Arnold, is famous for his long passes. His pinpoint-accurate long passes always keep the opponent defenders on their toes. The former Liverpool player has an 89 rating in passing, with an 88-rated vision and a 91 rating in both long passes and curve on the ball.

4) Mohamed Salah

Salah is among the highest-rated players in FC 26 (Image via EA Sports)

OVR: 91

Mohamed Salah is one of the best right-wingers in the game. The 91-rated player has an amazing 86 rating in passing. His 89-rated vision and an 81 rating in long pass make him a top-tier assist provider. Salah also has an impressive 88 rating in curve, which helps him send in perfect crosses as well as finding top corners while shooting from inside.

5) Joshua Kimmich

Joshua Kimmich is among the best CDMs in FC 26 (Image via EA Sports)

OVR: 89

Joshua Kimmich, the Bayern Munich star, is among the best CDMs and RBs in EA FC 26. Kimmich has an amazing 89 rating in pass, 86 rating in vision, and a whopping 92 rating in sending in long balls. With a curve rating of 85, Kimmich can put a lot of curve in his perfectly hit long balls.

6) Achraf Hakimi

Achraf Hakimi is among the best left-backs in the game (Image via EA Sports)

OVR: 89

Achraf Hakimi is among the best right-backs in the game. He boasts an incredible pace (92), dribbling (83), and defensive stats (82). Hakimi also has a great passing rating of 82. While he can still improve in his vision (78), long balls (73), and curve (78), the Moroccan is a reliable choice in the right flank to both stop the opponent's attacks and go into overlaps during attacking transitions.

7) Guro Reitan

Guro Reitan is a reliable winger in EA FC 26 (Image via EA FC 26)

OVR: 88

Guro Reitan is among the best left-wingers in women's football. The 88-rated Norwegian star has an 88 rating in pace, an 85 rating in passing, and an 87 rating in vision. Reitan has a respectable 80 rating in both long pass and curve; she also has amazing pace (88) and dribbling (87).

8) Lauren Hemp

Lauren Hemp is the best left-winger in Manchester City's women's team (Image via EA Sports)

OVR: 87

Lauren Hemp, the 87-rated English left-winger from Manchester City women's team, is also a top choice if you are looking for a great dribbling winger who can also send in deadly crosses for your forwards. Hemp has an 84 rating in pass, along with an 83 rating in vision, a 79 rating in long pass, and an 86 rating in curve.

9) Beth Mead

Beth Mead can still improve her long passes (Image via EA Sports)

OVR: 87

The 87-rated right-winger from Arsenal is another top player in EA FC 26. Mead has decent pace (82), shooting (84), and dribbling (87). Furthermore, she has an 84 rating in passing, with 86-rated vision and 81-rated curve. However, there is room for improvement in her long passes (74).

10) Sakina Karchaoui

Karchaoui is among the most versatile central midfield options (Image via EA Sports)

OVR: 87

Sakina Karchaoui, the 87-rated French central midfielder, has amazing speed (89), dribbling (88), and decent defending (77). She also has a decent passing (87) rating along with 88-rated vision, 88-rated long pass, and 81-rated curve. This makes her a great fullback option who can defend and also send in amazing crosses for her forwards during attacking transitions.

