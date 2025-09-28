10 best EA FC 26 players with Inventive PlayStyle

The best EA FC 26 players with Inventive PlayStyle can send in visionary passes to help teammates score. Players with Inventive+ PlayStyle have better in-game animations than those with Inventive PlayStyle. Therefore, the former have been ranked higher than the rest, irrespective of their overall ratings. Players like Cole Palmer, Mohamed Salah, and Alexia Putellas, among others, are featured in the list.

Below, we will discuss the best players in EA FC 26 with Inventive PlayStyle, who can help you with visionary passing to increase your chances of scoring goals.

The best players with Inventive PlayStyle in EA FC 26

Below is a list of the best players with Inventive PlayStyle in EA FC 26:

Players Position(s) Overall Passing Dribbling Vision Long Pass Cole Palmer* CAM/RM/ST 87 87 87 89 86 Khvicha Kvaratskhelia* LW/LM/RW 87 83 88 85 78 Mohamed Salah RM/RW 91 86 90 89 81 Alexia Putellas CM/CDM/CAM 91 90 91 92 90 Aitana Bonmati CM/CAM 91 86 91 90 90 Ousmane Dembele ST/CAM/RW 90 83 93 84 78 Jude Bellingham CAM/CM 90 83 90 90 89 Florian Writz CAM/CM/ST 89 88 90 91 87 Vinicius Jr. LW/LM/ST 89 81 91 85 77 Lamine Yamal RM/RW 89 86 90 88 84

*Players with the Inventive+ PlayStyle in EA FC 26

1) Cole Palmer

Cole Palmer is among the best CAMs in EA FC 26 (Image via EA Sports)

OVR: 87

Chelsea star Cole Palmer is the best player with Inventive+ PlayStyle in the game. The 2025 FIFA Club World Cup winner has an 87 rating in both passing and dribbling ratings. He also has a great vision (89) and can play amazing long passes (87) to create goal chances. Palmer is also amazing at making short passes, having an 87 rating in it.

2) Khvicha Kvaratskhelia

Khvicha Kvaratskhelia is a top-tier winger in the game (Image via EA Sports)

OVR: 87

Khvicha Kvaratskhelia, the 87-rated left winger, rose to fame during Napoli's Scudetto triumph a couple of seasons earlier. The PSG winger has an amazing pace (86) rating, along with an 87 rating on pass and an 87 rating on dribbling. However, Kvaratskhelia also possesses an 85 rating in vision and a decent 78 rating in long pass, making him a quality winger who can both score and assist to help you win.

3) Mohamed Salah

Mohamed Salah can create amazing goal-scoring chances with his passing rating (Image via EA Sports)

OVR: 91

Mohamed Salah is among the best wingers and one of the highest-rated players in EA FC 26. Liverpool's star winger is often hailed for his scoring abilities, but he also has amazing passing (86) and dribbling (90) stats. Salah has an 89 rating in vision and an 81 rating in short pass, making him a top-tier goalscorer and assist provider for his team.

4) Alexia Putellas

Alexia Putellas has an amazing vision in the game (Image via EA Sports)

OVR: 91

Alexia Putellas Segura from Barcelona and the Spanish national women's team is an icon in women's football. She is among the highest-rated women's footballers in the game. Putellas has the Tiki Taka PlayStyle in EA FC 26, which enhances the passing aspect of her game. She has a 90 rating in passing, a 92 rating in vision, and a 90 rating in long passes. Playing Putellas in midfield will enhance your chances of creating scoring chances from midfield.

5) Aitana Bonmati

Aitana Bonmati is among the top CAMs in the game (Image via EA Sports)

OVR: 90

Aitana Bonmati, the central midfield partner of Alexia Putellas in both Barcelona's and Spain's national women's team, is also among the best players with the Inventive PlayStyle. The 90-rated player has amazing passing (86) and dribbling (91) stats. She also has insanely high vision (90), short pass (91), and long pass (90) ratings, making her prone to sending in killer balls for the strikers.

6) Ousmane Dembele

Ousmane Dembele's player card in EA FC 26 (Image via EA Sports)

OVR: 90

The star of PSG's UCL-winning campaign and the 2025 Ballon d'Or winner is among the best players in EA FC 26. The 90-rated goalscorer is among the best players with an Inventive PlayStyle. Ousmane Dembele has an 83 rating in passing, a 93 rating in dribbling, an 84 rating in vision, and an 89 rating in short passes.

7) Jude Bellingham

Jude Bellinham can find his strikers with perfectly hit passes (Image via EA Sports)

OVR: 90

Real Madrid's 90-rated star CAM is currently one of the best midfielders, and his stats speak for themselves. The Englishman has an 83 rating in passing and a 90 rating in dribbling. He has a 90 rating in vision, a 90 rating in short pass, and an 89 rating in long pass. Bellingham's inventive long passes always find the gaps between opponent defenders so that the forward finds the perfect ball to score.

8) Florian Wirtz

Florian Wirtz is the star signing of Liverpool this season (Image via EA Sports)

OVR: 89

German international Florian Wirtz first rose to fame after his former team, Bayer Leverkusen, achieved an undefeated domestic double in 2024. Although not the best player on the pitch defensively, Wirtz can create goal threats using his 88-rated passing, 91-rated vision, and 91-rated short passes. His 87-rated long passes also deserve a mention.

9) Vinicius Jr.

Vinicius Jr.'s passing is often overlooked (Image via EA Sports)

OVR: 89

Real Madrid star Vinicius Jr. is often praised for his dribbling (91), pace (95), and finishing (88) abilities. However, the Brazilian has more to his gameplay than these stats. He is great at passing (81) and has a great vision (85) rating. While his long passes (77) are not the best, his short passes after entering the box often end up assisting goals.

10) Lamine Yamal

Yamal is among the best youngsters in the game (Image via EA Sports)

OVR: 89

The young prodigy from Barcelona has already announced himself multiple times on the world stage. The 89-rated RW has amazing pace (85) and passing (86) ability. While dribbling is the best aspect of his game, Yamal has an 88 rating in both short passes and vision and a respectable 84 rating in long passes.

That completes the list of the 10 best Inventive PlayStyle players in EA FC 26. However, if we are talking about the best non-icons with the PlayStyle in the game, Mariona, Patri Guijarro, Mario Gotze, and some other players also deserve a mention.

