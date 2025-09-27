10 best EA FC 26 players with Quick Step PlayStyle

The list of the best players with the Quick Step Playstyle in EA FC 26 features Mbappé, Vinícius Jr., Nuno Mendes, and Ousmane Dembélé, among others. These players are known for their pace and agility stats. Some of them have the Quick Step+ Playstyle, making them a better choice than others if you need a top-tier acceleration rating to enter attacking transition quickly.

This article lists the top players with the Quick Step+ and Quick Step Playstyle. Note that players with + Playstyle have been mentioned ahead of others, irrespective of their overall ratings.

The best players with Quick Step PlayStyle in EA FC 26

The EA FC 26 players with Quick Step Playstyle are discussed below:

Players Position(s) Overall Pace Dribbling Acceleration Agility Kylian Mbappe* ST/LM/LW 91 97 92 97 93 Vinicius Jr.* LW/LM?ST 89 95 91 95 94 Nuno Mendes* LB/LM 86 95 82 94 87 Ousmane Dembele ST/CAM/RW 90 91 93 93 94 Caroline Graham Hansen RM/RW 90 89 90 90 94 Raphinha LM/LW 89 91 87 90 88 Lamine Yamal RM/RW 89 85 90 88 93 Achraf Hakimi LB/LW 89 92 83 89 81 Sophia Wilson ST/CAM/LW 88 92 89 91 85 Guro Reitan LW/CAM/LW 88 88 85 87 91

*Players with Quick Step+ Playstyle

1) Kylian Mbappe

Kylian Mbappe is among the best players in EA FC 26 (Image via EA Sports)

OVR: 91

Kylian Mbappe is one of the highest-rated players in EA FC 26. The 91-rated player arrives with a 97 pace and a 92 dribbling rating. Thanks to the Quick Step Playstyle+, his 97-rated acceleration is any defender's nightmare. Mbappe can easily dribble past defenders, thanks to his 93 rating in agility. He is a reliable striker who can create scoring chances and is among the most acrobatic players in the game.

2) Vinicius Jr.

Vinicius Jr. is a reliable and fast winger on your team (Image via EA Sports)

OVR: 89

Real Madrid's 89-rated Brazilian star is one of the fastest players on the pitch. Vini Jr's 95-rated pace, along with 95 acceleration, helps him create 1v1 situations against opponent goalkeepers frequently in the game. The Real Madrid LW is often hailed for his dribbling ability (91). The Quick Step+ Playstyle and a 94 agility rating enhance his dribbling animations in the game.

3) Nuno Mendes

Nuno Mendes is one of the best fullbacks in the game (Image via EA Sports)

OVR: 86

The Portuguese and PSG left-back had a pivotal role in helping his club win its first-ever UCL. The 86-rated LB is among the best players with Rapid Playstyle in the game. Mendes has impressive pace (95) and acceleration (94) ratings. His dribbling and (82) and agility (87) stats also grab attention. Having an LB with quick feet and an impressive defensive (80) rating is an asset for any team.

4) Ousmane Dembele

Ousmane Dembel's ratings in EA FC 26 (Image via EA Sports)

OVR: 90

Ousmane Dembele, the 90-rated PSG and France star, is among the best left-footed strikers in the game. The 2025 Ballon d'Or winner has amazing pace (91) and acceleration (93). Furthermore, Dembele has great dribbling (93) and agility (94) ratings. and a strong weak (right) foot, which helps him create problems for defenders at the edge of the box.

5) Caroline Graham Hansen

Caroline Hansen is among the top attacking players in the game (Image via EA Sports)

OVR: 90

Caroline Graham Hansen, the Barcelona women's RW from Norway, is the first female footballer on this list. The 90-rated winger has an 89 rating in pace and a 90 rating in acceleration. She is also a great dribbler, having a 90 rating in dribble and a 94 rating in agility, helping her dribble past opponents' fullbacks and deliver pinpoint crosses for her forwards.

6) Raphinha

Raphinha can help you with amazing dribbling and crosses (Image via EA Sports)

OVR: 89

Raphinha, the left-winger from Barcelona, is the sixth pick on the list of the best players with Quick Playstyle in EA FC 26. The 89-rated LW has a 91 rating in pace, an 87 rating in dribbling, and amazing acceleration (90), which helps him beat defenders with speed and dribbling. Raphinha's 88 rating in agility and the Quick Step Playstyle make him one of the best wingers in the game.

7) Lamine Yamal

Lamine Yamal had a great season, and his ratings reflect that (Image via EA Sports)

OVR: 89

Lamine Yamal is among the best young prodigies in the footballing world. The 89-rated striker has amazing pace (85) and acceleration (88) ratings. However, the best aspect of Yamal's gameplay is probably his flair. Yamal has a 90 rating in dribbling, along with a 93 rating in agility and a 92 rating in composure, helping him keep his cool to easily dribble past multiple opponents in tight spaces.

8) Achraf Hakimi

Achraf Hakimi is among the fastest players in EA FC 26 (Image via EA Sports)

OVR: 89

Achraf Hakimi is among the top-tier fullbacks with a blistering pace (92) and amazing acceleration (89) ratings. Hakimi also has great dribbling (83) and agility (81) stats, which help him confuse defenders while overlapping in attacking transitions. Hakimi's impressive passing and defending (82) ratings make him an asset for any team.

9) Sophia Wilson

Sophia Wilson is an amazing goal getter (Image via EA Sports)

OVR: 88

Sophia Wilson, the Portland Timber-Thornes' striker, has an 88 overall rating and is among the best attacking players in the game. Wilson also has a 92 rating in pace, along with a 91 rating in acceleration, and with an agile body (85) and the Quick Step Playstyle, she is an amazing dribbler (89) in EA FC 26.

10) Guro Reitan

Guro Reitan is among the best players with Rapid Playstyle as well (Image via EA Sports)

OVR: 88

The versatile Chelsea women's team player is our final pick for the best players with a Quick Step playstyle. Reitan has an 88 rating in pace with an amazing 87 rating in acceleration, making her one of the fastest runners. Besides, her dribbling (87) and agility (91) stats help her beat opponent defenders easily.

Players like Debinha, Moussa Diaby, and Karim Adeyemi are also some of the best players with the Quick Step Playstyle in EA FC 26.

