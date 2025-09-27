Jude Bellingham vs Florian Wirtz: Who is the better player in EA FC 26?

Following the recent release of EA FC 26, the players' ratings are currently live. With both Jude Bellingham, the Englishman, and Florian Wirtz, the German International, being attacking midfielders, it's only natural that fans would compare their stats to find the best pick for their EA FC 26 team. Both players showcased impressive individual performances in the 2024/2025 season.Under Xabi Alonso, Florian Wirtz won the Bundesliga and DFB-Pokal by staying undefeated in both competitions. He also enjoyed a 31-goal contribution (16 goals, 15 assists). On the other hand, while Bellingham did not achieve anything with Real Madrid last season, he registered a 30-goal contribution (15 goals, 15 assists) in the last season.Their performances in the previous season have been reflected in their in-game ratings. This article compares some of the most crucial stats of these players to find the better player in EA FC 26.Better player in EA FC 26: Jude Bellingham vs Florian WirtzFlorian Wirtz had an 88 overall rating in EA FC 25, while Bellingham had a 90 rating. While Bellingham's overall ratings have not been affected despite completing a trophyless season with Real Madrid, Florian Wirtz managed to increase his overall rating by one point after an undefeated domestic double-winning season with Bayer Leverkusen, his former club.Also read: Best CDMs in FC 26So, Jude Bellingham, the CAM/CM of Real Madrid, still has an overall 90 rating. Meanwhile, Florian Wirtz, who signed for Liverpool this season, now boasts an 89 overall rating in the game.The table below compares key stats of Jude Bellingham and Florian Wirtz:ComparisonBellinghamWirtzOverall9089Pace8080Shooting8682Passing8388Dribbling9090Defense7854Physicality8567From the table, it is evident that Jude Bellingham is better in most of the key stats than Florian Wirtz. Bellingham has a higher overall rating with better shooting, defense, and physical ability. Considering CAMs do not take much defensive responsibility, Wirtz's ratings in those stats are somewhat justified. However, being ahead in those stats helps Bellingham to adapt to new roles at the center of the pitch and increases his versatility.Also read: Best CAMs in EA FC 26Despite his mostly lower stats, Wirtz overtakes Bellingham in passing by quite a few points. Additionally, both players have similar ratings in pace and dribbling stats.From the comparison, Jude Bellingham seems to be a better choice overall. However, if you are looking for a traditional CAM, whose only goal will be to send in deadly passes to create goal threats, going with Florian Wirtz might be a better idea.