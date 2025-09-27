Jude Bellingham vs Florian Wirtz: Who is the better player in EA FC 26?

  • home icon
By Subhadip Dey
Published Sep 27, 2025 16:12 GMT
Better players in EA FC 26, Bellingham vs Wirtz in EA FC 26
A comparison between Jude Bellingham and Florian Wirtz (Image via EA Sports)

Following the recent release of EA FC 26, the players' ratings are currently live. With both Jude Bellingham, the Englishman, and Florian Wirtz, the German International, being attacking midfielders, it's only natural that fans would compare their stats to find the best pick for their EA FC 26 team. Both players showcased impressive individual performances in the 2024/2025 season.

Under Xabi Alonso, Florian Wirtz won the Bundesliga and DFB-Pokal by staying undefeated in both competitions. He also enjoyed a 31-goal contribution (16 goals, 15 assists). On the other hand, while Bellingham did not achieve anything with Real Madrid last season, he registered a 30-goal contribution (15 goals, 15 assists) in the last season.

Their performances in the previous season have been reflected in their in-game ratings. This article compares some of the most crucial stats of these players to find the better player in EA FC 26.

Better player in EA FC 26: Jude Bellingham vs Florian Wirtz

Florian Wirtz had an 88 overall rating in EA FC 25, while Bellingham had a 90 rating. While Bellingham's overall ratings have not been affected despite completing a trophyless season with Real Madrid, Florian Wirtz managed to increase his overall rating by one point after an undefeated domestic double-winning season with Bayer Leverkusen, his former club.

So, Jude Bellingham, the CAM/CM of Real Madrid, still has an overall 90 rating. Meanwhile, Florian Wirtz, who signed for Liverpool this season, now boasts an 89 overall rating in the game.

The table below compares key stats of Jude Bellingham and Florian Wirtz:

ComparisonBellinghamWirtz
Overall9089
Pace8080
Shooting8682
Passing8388
Dribbling9090
Defense7854
Physicality8567
From the table, it is evident that Jude Bellingham is better in most of the key stats than Florian Wirtz. Bellingham has a higher overall rating with better shooting, defense, and physical ability. Considering CAMs do not take much defensive responsibility, Wirtz's ratings in those stats are somewhat justified. However, being ahead in those stats helps Bellingham to adapt to new roles at the center of the pitch and increases his versatility.

Despite his mostly lower stats, Wirtz overtakes Bellingham in passing by quite a few points. Additionally, both players have similar ratings in pace and dribbling stats.

From the comparison, Jude Bellingham seems to be a better choice overall. However, if you are looking for a traditional CAM, whose only goal will be to send in deadly passes to create goal threats, going with Florian Wirtz might be a better idea.

Subhadip Dey

Subhadip is an Esports and Gaming writer at Sportskeeda, specializing in mobile games, sports simulators, MOBAs, online strategy titles, virtual board games, and gacha games. He has published over 1000 articles for the site, fetching more than 10 million views.

He considers his interviews with MLBB's Esports head Ray Ng and MAL Malaysia's first Paralympian Ahmed "Syakz" Syakirin as career highlights and his experience includes stints at Contentroop and iSquad Solutions between 2017-2023.

Subhadip’s writing prowess is deeply rooted in his research, and he is constantly scouring the official websites and social media pages of his favorite titles. If there’s a rumor floating around, he digs deep to find the source and pens it down only after he’s searched every Discord server and reliable leaker with a history of accurately predicting in-game events.

When it comes to playtime, he indulges in fast-paced multiplayer titles like the EA FC franchise and MLBB, while solo, story-driven games like Assassins Creed and Watchdogs are his top choices to keep calm and drive away boredom.

HomeBois (MLBB) is his favorite esports team and he draws inspiration from esports personalities like Ahmed Syakirin and S8ul’s Dynamo. If he were to recommend any games to a video game skeptic, they’d be Clash of Clans and eFootball. He also

Besides gaming, Subhadip loves reading fiction, gardening, playing the guitar, and watching football.

