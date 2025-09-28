10 best EA FC 26 players with Gamechanger PlayStyles

The top EA FC 26 players with Gamechanger PlayStyles have the ability to score spectacular goals with their long rangers. These are the most dangerous lot, especially in the dying minutes when the team desperately needs a win. In this article, we explore the stats of players like Mohamed Salah, Lautaro Martinez, Erling Haaland, and some of the highest-rated players in the game.
We also look at the best players in EA FC 26 who have the Gamechanger Playstyle. Those with the Gamechanger+ PlayStyles on this list are ranked higher than others with the Gamechanger Playstyle, irrespective of their ratings.
Best players with Gamechanger PlayStyles in EA FC 26
The best players with Gamechanger PlayStyles in EA FC 26 are listed below:
*Starred player(s) possess the Gamechanger+ PlayStyle
1) Lautaro Martinez
OVR: 88
Lautaro Martinez, the 88-rated Inter Milan striker, is among the best finishers in the game. He has good pace (81) and shooting (88) ratings, although he is highly applauded for his finishing rating (93). Lautaro Martínez has been a crucial part of Inter Milan's UCL finals team. With a 92 rating in volley, he can score spectacular long rangers.
2) Mohamed Salah
OVR: 91
Mohamed Salah is among the highest-rated players in EA FC 26. The Liverpool RW has an overall 91 rating, along with an 89 rating in pace, a 90 rating in dribbling, and a good passing (86) range.
Salah is also an amazing goalgetter. He has an 88-rated shot, a 94-rated finishing, and an 83-rated volley.
3) Kylian Mbappe
OVR: 91
Kylian Mbappe is also a 91-rated right-footed striker. He has a 97 rating in pace, an 81 rating in passing, and a 92 rating in dribbling. Mbappe also has a 90 rating in shooting, along with a 92 rating in finishing and an 82 rating in volley, which makes him a reliable forward.
4) Alexia Putellas
OVR: 91
Alexia Putellas, the Barcelona women's team's star player, is among the highest-rated players in EA FC 26. The right-footed, versatile CM has amazing passing (90), short passing, and dribbling (both 91) stats. She also has an 89 rating in shooting, along with a 91 rating in finishing and an 87 rating in volleys. With an 88 rating in long shots, Putellas can score bangers from set pieces.
5) Erling Haaland
OVR: 90
Erling Haaland is one of the strongest center forwards in EA FC 26. The Manchester City star has an 86 rating in pace, along with an 80 rating in dribbling and an 88 rating in physicality.
However, the best aspect of this Norwegian striker's gameplay is his incredible shooting (91) and finishing (94) abilities. Haaland also has an 84 rating in long shots and a 91 rating in volleys.
6) Jude Bellingham
OVR: 90
Jude Bellingham is a 90-rated CAM/CM and possesses game-changing abilities. The Real Madrid star has an 80 rating in pace, a 90 rating in dribbling, and an 86 rating in shooting. Bellingham has an impressive 88 rating in finishing and an 87 rating in long shots. With a 77 rating in volleys, he can often produce visually pleasing long rangers.
7) Vinicius Jr.
OVR: 89
The Brazilian left-winger is one of the best youngsters in the world of football. The 89-rated LW has immense pace (95) and dribbling stats (91), and is a reliable goalgetter for Real Madrid. He has an 84 rating in shooting, along with an 88 rating in finishing and an 83 rating in long shots. While he is not among the best at scoring volleys (73), his impressive scoring records compensate for that.
8) Harry Kane
OVR: 89
Bayern Munich's English forward Harry Kane is among the top-rated finishers in the game. While the 89-rated center forward lacks decent pace (64), he has the ability to score goals in any match situation. Harry Kane has a 92 rating in shooting, but the best aspect of his gameplay is his 93 rating in finishing. His 89 rating in both long shots and volleys also makes him a dangerous goalgetter.
9) Lamine Yamal
OVR: 89
Lamine Yamal is among the best young prodigies over the last few years. The Barcelona RW has an 89 rating in EA FC 26. While the best aspect of his gameplay is his dribbling (90), Yamal is also great at shooting and scoring goals to change match results. He has an 81 rating in shooting, along with an 83 rating in finishing and an 82 rating in long shots.
10) Jamal Musiala
OVR: 88
This versatile youngster, who plays for Bayern Munich and the German national team, has an 80 rating in pace and a 90 rating in dribbling. However, with his 82-rated shooting, 85-rated finishing, 82-rated long shots, and 75-rated finishing, Jamal Musiala is among the top players with the Gamechanger Playstyle in EA FC 26.
Alexander Isak, Ewa Pajor, Debinha, Paulo Dybala, and Bryan Mbueno are a few other players who serve as great choices if you are looking for a Gamchanger in your team.
