10 best EA FC 26 players with Gamechanger PlayStyles

The top EA FC 26 players with Gamechanger PlayStyles have the ability to score spectacular goals with their long rangers. These are the most dangerous lot, especially in the dying minutes when the team desperately needs a win. In this article, we explore the stats of players like Mohamed Salah, Lautaro Martinez, Erling Haaland, and some of the highest-rated players in the game.

Ad

We also look at the best players in EA FC 26 who have the Gamechanger Playstyle. Those with the Gamechanger+ PlayStyles on this list are ranked higher than others with the Gamechanger Playstyle, irrespective of their ratings.

Best players with Gamechanger PlayStyles in EA FC 26

The best players with Gamechanger PlayStyles in EA FC 26 are listed below:

Players Position(s) Overall Pace Shooting Finishing Volley Lautaro Martinez* ST 88 81 88 93 92 Mohamed Salah RM/RW 91 89 88 94 83 Kylian Mbappe ST/LW/LM 91 97 90 92 87 Alexia Putellas CM/CDM/CAM 91 82 89 91 87 Erling Haaland ST 90 86 91 94 90 Jude Bellingham CAM/CM 90 80 86 88 77 Vinicius Jr. LW/LM/ST 89 95 84 88 73 Harry Kane ST 89 64 93 92 89 Lamine Yamal RM/RW 89 85 81 83 65 Jamal Musiala CAM/CM/LM/ST 88 80 82 86 85

Ad

Trending

*Starred player(s) possess the Gamechanger+ PlayStyle

1) Lautaro Martinez

Lautaro Martinez can be a great super sub for your team (Image via EA Sports)

OVR: 88

Ad

Lautaro Martinez, the 88-rated Inter Milan striker, is among the best finishers in the game. He has good pace (81) and shooting (88) ratings, although he is highly applauded for his finishing rating (93). Lautaro Martínez has been a crucial part of Inter Milan's UCL finals team. With a 92 rating in volley, he can score spectacular long rangers.

2) Mohamed Salah

Mohamed Salah is one of the best right wingers in the game (Image via EA Sports)

OVR: 91

Ad

Mohamed Salah is among the highest-rated players in EA FC 26. The Liverpool RW has an overall 91 rating, along with an 89 rating in pace, a 90 rating in dribbling, and a good passing (86) range.

Salah is also an amazing goalgetter. He has an 88-rated shot, a 94-rated finishing, and an 83-rated volley.

Also read: Best players with Tiki Taka Playstyle in EA FC 26

3) Kylian Mbappe

Kylian Mbappe is among the most reliable forwards in the game (Image via EA Sports)

OVR: 91

Ad

Kylian Mbappe is also a 91-rated right-footed striker. He has a 97 rating in pace, an 81 rating in passing, and a 92 rating in dribbling. Mbappe also has a 90 rating in shooting, along with a 92 rating in finishing and an 82 rating in volley, which makes him a reliable forward.

Also read: Best players with Trickster Playstyle in EA FC 26

4) Alexia Putellas

Alexia Putellas is the highest-rated female footballer in the game (Image via EA Sports)

OVR: 91

Ad

Alexia Putellas, the Barcelona women's team's star player, is among the highest-rated players in EA FC 26. The right-footed, versatile CM has amazing passing (90), short passing, and dribbling (both 91) stats. She also has an 89 rating in shooting, along with a 91 rating in finishing and an 87 rating in volleys. With an 88 rating in long shots, Putellas can score bangers from set pieces.

Also read: Best players with Trickster Playstyle in EA FC 26

5) Erling Haaland

Ad

Erling Haaland is a top-tier finisher in EA FC 26 (Image via EA Sports)

OVR: 90

Ad

Erling Haaland is one of the strongest center forwards in EA FC 26. The Manchester City star has an 86 rating in pace, along with an 80 rating in dribbling and an 88 rating in physicality.

However, the best aspect of this Norwegian striker's gameplay is his incredible shooting (91) and finishing (94) abilities. Haaland also has an 84 rating in long shots and a 91 rating in volleys.

Also read: The best players with First Touch Playstyle in EA FC 26

Ad

6) Jude Bellingham

Bellingham is among the highest-rated CAMs in the game (Image via EA Sports)

OVR: 90

Ad

Jude Bellingham is a 90-rated CAM/CM and possesses game-changing abilities. The Real Madrid star has an 80 rating in pace, a 90 rating in dribbling, and an 86 rating in shooting. Bellingham has an impressive 88 rating in finishing and an 87 rating in long shots. With a 77 rating in volleys, he can often produce visually pleasing long rangers.

Also read: Best players with Rapid PlayStyle in EA FC 26

7) Vinicius Jr.

Vinicius Jr. is a game-changer (Image via EA Sports)

OVR: 89

Ad

The Brazilian left-winger is one of the best youngsters in the world of football. The 89-rated LW has immense pace (95) and dribbling stats (91), and is a reliable goalgetter for Real Madrid. He has an 84 rating in shooting, along with an 88 rating in finishing and an 83 rating in long shots. While he is not among the best at scoring volleys (73), his impressive scoring records compensate for that.

Also read: Best players with technical PlayStyle

Ad

8) Harry Kane

Harry Kane is one of the best goal poachers in the game (Image via EA Sports)

OVR: 89

Ad

Bayern Munich's English forward Harry Kane is among the top-rated finishers in the game. While the 89-rated center forward lacks decent pace (64), he has the ability to score goals in any match situation. Harry Kane has a 92 rating in shooting, but the best aspect of his gameplay is his 93 rating in finishing. His 89 rating in both long shots and volleys also makes him a dangerous goalgetter.

9) Lamine Yamal

Lamine Yamal can change match results in minutes (Image via EA Sports)

OVR: 89

Ad

Lamine Yamal is among the best young prodigies over the last few years. The Barcelona RW has an 89 rating in EA FC 26. While the best aspect of his gameplay is his dribbling (90), Yamal is also great at shooting and scoring goals to change match results. He has an 81 rating in shooting, along with an 83 rating in finishing and an 82 rating in long shots.

10) Jamal Musiala

Jamal Musiala is a top-tier CAM in the game (Image via EA Sports)

OVR: 88

Ad

This versatile youngster, who plays for Bayern Munich and the German national team, has an 80 rating in pace and a 90 rating in dribbling. However, with his 82-rated shooting, 85-rated finishing, 82-rated long shots, and 75-rated finishing, Jamal Musiala is among the top players with the Gamechanger Playstyle in EA FC 26.

Alexander Isak, Ewa Pajor, Debinha, Paulo Dybala, and Bryan Mbueno are a few other players who serve as great choices if you are looking for a Gamchanger in your team.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Subhadip Dey Subhadip is an Esports and Gaming writer at Sportskeeda, specializing in mobile games, sports simulators, MOBAs, online strategy titles, virtual board games, and gacha games. He has published over 1000 articles for the site, fetching more than 10 million views.



He considers his interviews with MLBB's Esports head Ray Ng and MAL Malaysia's first Paralympian Ahmed "Syakz" Syakirin as career highlights and his experience includes stints at Contentroop and iSquad Solutions between 2017-2023.



Subhadip’s writing prowess is deeply rooted in his research, and he is constantly scouring the official websites and social media pages of his favorite titles. If there’s a rumor floating around, he digs deep to find the source and pens it down only after he’s searched every Discord server and reliable leaker with a history of accurately predicting in-game events.



When it comes to playtime, he indulges in fast-paced multiplayer titles like the EA FC franchise and MLBB, while solo, story-driven games like Assassins Creed and Watchdogs are his top choices to keep calm and drive away boredom.



HomeBois (MLBB) is his favorite esports team and he draws inspiration from esports personalities like Ahmed Syakirin and S8ul’s Dynamo. If he were to recommend any games to a video game skeptic, they’d be Clash of Clans and eFootball. He also



Besides gaming, Subhadip loves reading fiction, gardening, playing the guitar, and watching football. Know More

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.