10 best Shadow Strikers in EA FC 26 (Ranked)

Players like Wirtz, Musiala, Cole Palmer, etc., are some of the best Shadow Strikers in EA FC 26. Players in this role are fielded as strikers who drop down to create space upfront for the wingers or score from themselves. In the right formation, shadow strikers can be effective goal scorers. In this article, we will discuss the best Shadow Strikers in EA FC 26.
Note that players with Shadow Strikers++ roles have better role familiarity than others and are hence ranked above other players with higher overall scores.
Florian Wirtz and some of the other best Shadow Strikers in EA FC 26
Check out the table below for the list of the best Shadow Strikers in EA FC 26:
*players with the "++" role familiarity in EA FC 26
10) Dani Olmo
OVR: 85
The 85-rated Barcelona midfielder boasts excellent passing (83) and attacking positioning (83). While his shot power (79) needs improvement, Olmo's visionary short passes (87) in the final third, his dribbling skills (87), and an 80-rated finishing help him play as both a traditional CAM and a shadow striker in EA FC 26.
9) Lindsey Heaps
OVR: 87
Heaps, the American CAM who plays for Lyon, is among the best Shadow Strikers in EA FC 26. She has an 84 rating in shooting, along with 87-rated attacking positioning, 83-rated finishing, 87-rated passing, and 91-rated short passes. Her deadly passes in the final third help her increase her number of assists.
8) Florian Wirtz
OVR: 89
Popular and versatile CAM Florian Wirtz was one of the star players who emerged from Xabi Alonso's undefeated league champion Leverkusen team. The base card of the 89-rated CAM boasts 88-rated passing, 82-rated shooting, 91-rated dribbling, and 91-rated short passing. He also has an 85 rating in attacking positioning and an 84 rating in finishing.
7) Sancet
OVR: 84
Sancet, a CAM/CM/ST from the Athletic Club, is among the most versatile players on the list. He has an 80 rating in passing and an 83 rating in dribbling, along with 83-rated shooting and 85-rated attacking positioning and finishing, making him a great scorer. However, being a traditional CAM, the Spaniard also delivers great short passes (84) to assist teammates in scoring some goals.
6) Xavi Simmons
OVR: 84
This versatile CAM is another asset of Xabi Alonso's superteam in Leverkusen. The 84-rated Tottenham player has an 80 rating in passing, along with an 87 rating in dribbling. Simmons has a decent 79 rating in attacking positions and in finishing. Furthermore, he is rated 84 in short passing, making him a great pick as a CAM as well as a striker.
5) Laura Freigang
OVR: 85
Freigang has an 83 rating in both shooting and dribbling and an impressive 89 rating in both her attacking positioning and finishing. Considering she is a midfielder, Laura can still improve her overall passing rating. Her short-passing (85) rating, in particular, is impressive for a shadow striker with 77-rated passing.
4) Pernille Harder
OVR: 85
Pernille Harder, the 85-rated Norwegian female CAM from Bayern Munich, has an 80 rating in both shooting and passing. However, once you delve deeper into her stats, it becomes clearer why she is a reliable goal getter. Harder has an 88 rating in dribbling, an 86 rating for attacking position, and an 82 rating in finishing. Such stats make her qualities evident.
3) Paulo Dybala
OVR: 87
The Argentine and ex-Juventus man is among the best Shadow Strikers in EA FC 26. The attacking midfielder has impressive positioning (83) and finishing (85). Such positional awareness, passing (84), shooting (85), and dribbling (87) stats still bring him to the list of the best attacking players in the game.
2) Cole Palmer
OVR: 87
Cole Palmer is among the best CAMs in EA FC 26. The popular Chelsea star arrives with stats like an 83 rating in shooting and an 87 rating in passing and dribbling. Palmer is also hailed for his amazing scoring ability. He has 87 and 82 ratings in attacking positions and finishing, respectively, which helps him find a way to score.
1) Jamal Musiala
OVR: 89
Jamal Musiala, the youngster from Bayern Munich, is among the most versatile players on the list. Musiala has an 82 rating in shooting, along with an 80 in passing. He has an 88 rating in positioning and an 86 in finishing, along with an 87 rating in short passes. Musiala is often hailed for his 90 rating in dribbling.
Players like Enzo Fernandes, Dominik Szoboszlai, Andre Rabiot, Pedro Goncalves, and others also deserve a mention in the list of the best Shadow Strikers in EA FC 26.
