10 best target forwards in EA FC 26

The best target forwards in EA FC 26 are those reliable strikers who can head the ball into the back of the opponent's net whenever you need. A good target man will have a good height, jumping reach, heading accuracy, and strength to win aerial duels against the strongest opponent defenders. They must also have great attacking positional awareness and finishing to be always present at the right place to score.

This list of the best target forwards in EA FC 26 features players like Sam Kerr, Ewa Pajor, Victor Osimhen, etc. However, note that those with target forwards++ roles are placed higher on the list than the rest, despite having lower overalls in some cases. Read on to learn more.

Alexander Sorloth and nine other best target forwards in EA FC 26

Check out the list of the best target forwards in EA FC 26 from the table below:

Players Position(s) Overall Shooting Finishing Heading accuracy Khadija Shaw* ST 89 89 93 91 Sam Kerr* ST 87 87 91 93 Victor Osimhen* ST 87 84 88 89 Alexander Sorloth* ST/RM/RW 84 82 85 83 Ewa Pajor ST/LM/LW 88 88 92 77 Ada Heegerberg ST 87 86 89 91 Serhou Guirassy ST 87 88 90 88 Hugo Ekitike ST/CAM 83 78 79 77 Mateo Retegui ST 83 83 88 86 Mikel Merino CM/ST 83 79 80 87

*players with "++" roles

1) Khadija Shaw

Khadija Shaw is Manchester City women team's main striker (Image via EA Sports)

OVR: 89

Khadija Shaw is one of the best target forwards in EA FC 26. The 89-rated Manchester City women's team's star player boasts an 89 rating in shooting, along with a 91 in both attacking positioning and heading accuracy, and an impressive 93 in finishing. She also has a decent 77 rating in scoring volleys, along with an 81 in dribbling, making her a huge threat for the opponents.

2) Sam Kerr

Sam Kerr leads the attack for Chelsea's women's team (Image via EA Sports)

OVR: 87

While the star forward of Manchester City women's team is the best target forward according to current FC 26 ratings, Sam Kerr, the Chelsea women's striker, is not far behind. The 87-rated target forward has an 87 in shooting along with 89 in dribbling, 91 in finishing, and another 93 in heading accuracy. She also has an amazing 91 rating in scoring from volleys, and an 86 in attacking positioning.

3) Victor Osimhen

The ex-Napoli striker is the new apple of the Galatasaray fanbase's eye (Image via EA Sports)

OVR: 87

Victor Osimhen, the star player from Napoli's Scudetto-winning season, is currently playing for Galatasaray. The 87-rated striker boasts a 92 in pace, along with an 84 in shooting, a 91 in attacking positioning, and an 88 rating in finishing. Osimhen also has an 85 rating in volleys and an 89 in heading accuracy. Such numbers increase his chances of scoring from crosses.

4) Alexander Sorloth

Alexander Sorloth is a prolific goal getter from Atletico Madrid (Image via EA Sports)

OVR: 84

Alexander Sorloth, the versatile striker from Atletico Madrid, has an 82 rating in shooting, along with an 84 in attacking positioning, an 85 in finishing, and an 83 in heading accuracy. However, Sorloth's 90 rating in strength is a great advantage, as he can win both aerial and grounded duels inside the opponent's box.

5) Ewa Pajor

Ewa Pajor is responsible for converting Barcelona women's team's attacks into goals (Image via EA Sports)

OVR: 88

Ewa Pajor, the Barcelona women's team's versatile striker, is among the best target forwards in EA FC 26. She has an 87 rating in pace, an 88 in shoot, and a 91 in positioning, and a 92 in finishing. She has an 89 rating in volleys. However, her heading accuracy (77) has some room for improvement.

6) Ada Hegerberg

Ada Hegerberg is a popular female striker with high heading accuracy (Image via EA Sports)

OVR: 87

Ada Hegerberg, the 87-rated striker from Lyon's women's team, has an 86 rating in shooting, along with an 89 in both attacking positioning and finishing. She is also great at scoring volleys (86), and her heading accuracy (91) rating makes her a great player to always keep the defenders on their toes.

7) Serhou Guirassy

Serhou Gurassy EA FC 26 card (Image via EA Sports)

OVR: 87

Guirassy is also an 87-rated target man in EA FC 26, playing for Borussia Dortmund. He has an 88 rating in shooting, along with a 90 in both attacking positioning and finishing. Besides, with an 87 rating in volleys and an 88 heading accuracy, no matter the height of the cross, Guirassy is always ready to meet the ball inside the opponent's box and increase scoring chances.

8) Hugo Ekitike

Ekitike, the French striker, has some room for improvement (Image via EA Sports)

OVR: 83

The French target forward in EA FC 26 is currently playing in the Premier League for Liverpool. The 83-rated striker has a decent 78 rating in shooting, along with a 79 in finishing. However, he has a great positional awareness (86) during attacking transitions.

9) Mateo Retegui

Mateo Retegui is a good target forward for any beginner's team (Image via EA Sports)

OVR: 83

Mateo Retegui, the Italian striker, has an 83 rating in shooting, along with an 86 in attacking positioning and an 88 in finishing. Retegui also has an 80 rating in scoring volleys and an 86 in heading accuracy, making her a great target forward for a beginner team in EA FC 26.

10) Mikel Merino

Mikel Merino is a versatile CM who can also play as a target man (Image via EA Sports)

OVR: 83

Mikel Merino, the 83-rated Spaniard, is our final pick for the list of the best target forwards in EA FC 26. Merino has a decent 79 rating in shooting, along with an 81 in attacking positioning and an 80 in finishing. He also has an 84 rating in shot power and an 81 in heading accuracy.

Despite being a traditional CM, Merino's respectable positioning, finishing, heading accuracy, and other stats make him a better pick at the striker position compared to certain traditional strikers on the list.

While this list only contains the normal player cards, if you have the Cristiano Ronaldo Cornerstones card or Fernando Morientes, Milito, or Peter Crouch's Base Hero cards, you can pick them for better results.

