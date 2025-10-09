10 best target forwards in EA FC 26

The best target forwards in EA FC 26 are those reliable strikers who can head the ball into the back of the opponent's net whenever you need. A good target man will have a good height, jumping reach, heading accuracy, and strength to win aerial duels against the strongest opponent defenders. They must also have great attacking positional awareness and finishing to be always present at the right place to score.
This list of the best target forwards in EA FC 26 features players like Sam Kerr, Ewa Pajor, Victor Osimhen, etc. However, note that those with target forwards++ roles are placed higher on the list than the rest, despite having lower overalls in some cases. Read on to learn more.
Alexander Sorloth and nine other best target forwards in EA FC 26
Check out the list of the best target forwards in EA FC 26 from the table below:
*players with "++" roles
1) Khadija Shaw
OVR: 89
Khadija Shaw is one of the best target forwards in EA FC 26. The 89-rated Manchester City women's team's star player boasts an 89 rating in shooting, along with a 91 in both attacking positioning and heading accuracy, and an impressive 93 in finishing. She also has a decent 77 rating in scoring volleys, along with an 81 in dribbling, making her a huge threat for the opponents.
2) Sam Kerr
OVR: 87
While the star forward of Manchester City women's team is the best target forward according to current FC 26 ratings, Sam Kerr, the Chelsea women's striker, is not far behind. The 87-rated target forward has an 87 in shooting along with 89 in dribbling, 91 in finishing, and another 93 in heading accuracy. She also has an amazing 91 rating in scoring from volleys, and an 86 in attacking positioning.
3) Victor Osimhen
OVR: 87
Victor Osimhen, the star player from Napoli's Scudetto-winning season, is currently playing for Galatasaray. The 87-rated striker boasts a 92 in pace, along with an 84 in shooting, a 91 in attacking positioning, and an 88 rating in finishing. Osimhen also has an 85 rating in volleys and an 89 in heading accuracy. Such numbers increase his chances of scoring from crosses.
4) Alexander Sorloth
OVR: 84
Alexander Sorloth, the versatile striker from Atletico Madrid, has an 82 rating in shooting, along with an 84 in attacking positioning, an 85 in finishing, and an 83 in heading accuracy. However, Sorloth's 90 rating in strength is a great advantage, as he can win both aerial and grounded duels inside the opponent's box.
5) Ewa Pajor
OVR: 88
Ewa Pajor, the Barcelona women's team's versatile striker, is among the best target forwards in EA FC 26. She has an 87 rating in pace, an 88 in shoot, and a 91 in positioning, and a 92 in finishing. She has an 89 rating in volleys. However, her heading accuracy (77) has some room for improvement.
6) Ada Hegerberg
OVR: 87
Ada Hegerberg, the 87-rated striker from Lyon's women's team, has an 86 rating in shooting, along with an 89 in both attacking positioning and finishing. She is also great at scoring volleys (86), and her heading accuracy (91) rating makes her a great player to always keep the defenders on their toes.
7) Serhou Guirassy
OVR: 87
Guirassy is also an 87-rated target man in EA FC 26, playing for Borussia Dortmund. He has an 88 rating in shooting, along with a 90 in both attacking positioning and finishing. Besides, with an 87 rating in volleys and an 88 heading accuracy, no matter the height of the cross, Guirassy is always ready to meet the ball inside the opponent's box and increase scoring chances.
8) Hugo Ekitike
OVR: 83
The French target forward in EA FC 26 is currently playing in the Premier League for Liverpool. The 83-rated striker has a decent 78 rating in shooting, along with a 79 in finishing. However, he has a great positional awareness (86) during attacking transitions.
9) Mateo Retegui
OVR: 83
Mateo Retegui, the Italian striker, has an 83 rating in shooting, along with an 86 in attacking positioning and an 88 in finishing. Retegui also has an 80 rating in scoring volleys and an 86 in heading accuracy, making her a great target forward for a beginner team in EA FC 26.
10) Mikel Merino
OVR: 83
Mikel Merino, the 83-rated Spaniard, is our final pick for the list of the best target forwards in EA FC 26. Merino has a decent 79 rating in shooting, along with an 81 in attacking positioning and an 80 in finishing. He also has an 84 rating in shot power and an 81 in heading accuracy.
Despite being a traditional CM, Merino's respectable positioning, finishing, heading accuracy, and other stats make him a better pick at the striker position compared to certain traditional strikers on the list.
While this list only contains the normal player cards, if you have the Cristiano Ronaldo Cornerstones card or Fernando Morientes, Milito, or Peter Crouch's Base Hero cards, you can pick them for better results.
